Coronavirus Outbreak: 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi today; confirmed infections rise to 179, toll at 12

Asian News International Apr 22, 2020 00:28 AM IST

Mumbai: A total of 12 new coronavirus cases were reported from Dharavi on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With this, the total number of positive cases in the area increased to 179, including 12 deaths.

Representational image. ANI

As per the latest update by the Maharashtra Health Department, the total number of cases in the state climbed to 5,218, while the total number of deaths has reached 251.

As many as 552 new cases and 19 deaths were reported on Tuesday. The total number of cured patients in the state stood at 722.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 00:28:40 IST

