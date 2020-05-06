Coronavirus India Roundup, May 6: Total cases rise to 49,391, Maharashtra still worst-hit, more test positive in BSF

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India is 49,391 according to the Union Health Ministry. This number is expected to cross the half-lakh mark soon, with the number of cases rising in most states. The infection has so far claimed 1,694 lives in India, and 14,182 patients have recovered to date.

Delhi government issues guidelines for handling of Indian evacuees

As India prepares for the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in 13 different countries from 7 May, the Delhi government has issued guidelines for the handling of the passengers arriving at Delhi Airport. The guidelines, which are meant to contain the spread of COVID-19 from the arriving nationals, states that “20 medical teams for triaging of passengers” will be deployed and the evacuees will be “quarantined at a paid facility for a period of 14 days from the date of arrival”.

Situation in Maharashtra cause of worry: Union Health Minister

With a total of 15,525 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country. Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, today expressed concern over the situation in the state especially since 34 out of its 36 districts have been affected by the pandemic. The Minister assured that he will be meeting the state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray soon to assess the situation and discuss courses of action.

Thackeray, in a recent statement, has stated that the Maharashtra government has requested hospitals and institutions like the Railways, Mumbai Port Trust, etc. to make more ICU beds available for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Concerns regarding rising reversal of gains against COVID-19 in May

Recent data revealed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare indicates that the gains made against COVID-19 in April 2020 are reportedly reversing. The doubling rate of the disease — which indicates the rate at which the number of cases double — improved from four days to 11 days by the end of April. This indicated a gradual flattening of the curve in India. The compounded daily growth rate (CDGR) plummeted after 8 April. However, since May 1, the CDGR has increased once again, exhibiting a rise in the curve again, which can be a matter of grave concern.

Indian government assures no data or security breach in Aarogya Setu App

After a French ethical hacker and cybersecurity expert, Elliot Alderson claimed that the data privacy and security of Indians was at stake due to the Aarogya Setu App, the Indian government and the developers of the app have rejected such claims on the app’s Twitter handle. In a statement, the makers of the app responded to the queries regarding privacy and assured the public that “no personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk”.

New COVID-19 cases emerge in the BSF, total 383 paramilitary cases in India

Even though the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Delhi have now reopened and have been deemed “functional”, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the BSF and other branches of the Central Armed Police Forces has increased. The BSF reported 85 new cases, bringing their total to 152 - while 146 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 45 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 15 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and 13 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel have also been confirmed to have been infected.

