Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 total crosses 46.59 lakh after 97,570 more test positve in past 24 hours

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With over 1,200 deaths being reported in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll has risen to 77,472, said the health ministry on Saturday.

Auto refresh feeds

Urging people to wear masks and maintain social distancing norms, he said contact-tracing exercises have been activated.

"310 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected, out of 922 samples tested 176 in Dimapur, 127 in Kohima, 3 in Zunheboto and one each in Wokha, Peren, Mon and Mokokchung districts," the minister said in a tweet.

Nagaland on Friday reported 310 COVID-19 cases for first time in single day, taking the overall count to 4,946, said health minister S Pangnyu Phom.

"With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling. #MetroBackOnTrack," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Delhi Metro resumed its full services on Saturday with the Airport Express Line reopening after a hiatus of over 170 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All corridors of the Metro network are now in operation and the timing of services will follow the pre-COVID-19 schedule of 6 am to 11 pm.

There are 23,461 active cases in the state at present. So far, 1,69,043 people have recovered from the disease.

The state also reported 57 more deaths, following which the toll rose to 3,828. In the past 24 hours, 3,016 patients recovered from the disease, taking the discharge rate to 86.10 percent, it added.

West Bengal on Friday reported 3,157 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count to 1,96,332, according to a bulletin issued by the state Health Department.

The move places further restrictions on the trials, which have already been put on hold by Serum on Thursday after the DCGI had asked the vaccine maker for details on the suspension of trials overseas.

VG Somani, the drugs controller general of India, has also asked for increased safety monitoring of those already vaccinated with the experimental vaccine, ANI reported, citing an order issued by the regulator.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has asked Serum Institute of India to suspend recruitment in its clinical trials of AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L potential COVID-19 vaccine in the country until further orders, reported ANI on Friday.

Of the total 1,379 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mizoram, there are 589 active cases while 790 patients have been discharged, said the state health department on Saturday.

On 12 August, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it will review the data from the studies before giving its stamp of approval for human use of the vaccine. Recently, 32 researchers that took part in the clinical trials published findings from early, human trials to test its safety.

On 11 August, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country was the first to approve a vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the new coronavirus, leaving experts clamouring for results from trials of the vaccine. While the bulk of the reservations from health experts came from the US and the UK, there were voices of distrust from within Russia.

The Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V , produced antibodies in volunteers injected with it, without prompting any adverse effects. The findings of the vaccine’s Phase 1 and 2 human trials were published in the journal The Lancet on 4 September.

The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution on tackling the coronavirus pandemic over objections from the United States and Israel, which protested a successful last-minute Cuban amendment that strongly urges countries to oppose unilateral economic, financial or trade sanctions.

The conference was attended by the principal secretaries, health secretaries, and other representatives from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim.

The Centre has asked the north eastern states to focus on early identification of COVID-19 cases by ramping up testing along with effective monitoring of patients under home isolation and early hospitalization in case of disease progression to keep the mortality rate to one percent or less.

The eight north eastern states account for less than five percent of the total active COVID-19 cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

As many as 14,308 patients were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 7,15,023 so far.

Of thee total, ther are 2,71,566 active cases while, the toll reached 28,724. In the past 24 hours, 393 new fatalities were added to the toll.

Maharashtra's total COVID-19 cases crossed 10 lakh on Friday after reporting its highest single-day jump of 24,886 infections. The overall count now stands at 10,15,681.

With over 1,200 deaths being reported in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll has risen to 77,472.

India registered 97,570 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the overall count over 46 lakh on Saturday, according to the latest data released by the Union health ministry.

Urging people to wear masks and maintain social distancing norms, he said contact-tracing exercises have been activated.

"310 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected, out of 922 samples tested 176 in Dimapur, 127 in Kohima, 3 in Zunheboto and one each in Wokha, Peren, Mon and Mokokchung districts," the minister said in a tweet.

Nagaland on Friday reported 310 COVID-19 cases for first time in single day, taking the overall count to 4,946, said health minister S Pangnyu Phom.

"With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling. #MetroBackOnTrack," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Delhi Metro resumed its full services on Saturday with the Airport Express Line reopening after a hiatus of over 170 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All corridors of the Metro network are now in operation and the timing of services will follow the pre-COVID-19 schedule of 6 am to 11 pm.

There are 23,461 active cases in the state at present. So far, 1,69,043 people have recovered from the disease.

The state also reported 57 more deaths, following which the toll rose to 3,828. In the past 24 hours, 3,016 patients recovered from the disease, taking the discharge rate to 86.10 percent, it added.

West Bengal on Friday reported 3,157 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count to 1,96,332, according to a bulletin issued by the state Health Department.

The move places further restrictions on the trials, which have already been put on hold by Serum on Thursday after the DCGI had asked the vaccine maker for details on the suspension of trials overseas.

VG Somani, the drugs controller general of India, has also asked for increased safety monitoring of those already vaccinated with the experimental vaccine, ANI reported, citing an order issued by the regulator.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has asked Serum Institute of India to suspend recruitment in its clinical trials of AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L potential COVID-19 vaccine in the country until further orders, reported ANI on Friday.

Of the total 1,379 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mizoram, there are 589 active cases while 790 patients have been discharged, said the state health department on Saturday.

On 12 August, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it will review the data from the studies before giving its stamp of approval for human use of the vaccine. Recently, 32 researchers that took part in the clinical trials published findings from early, human trials to test its safety.

On 11 August, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country was the first to approve a vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the new coronavirus, leaving experts clamouring for results from trials of the vaccine. While the bulk of the reservations from health experts came from the US and the UK, there were voices of distrust from within Russia.

The Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V , produced antibodies in volunteers injected with it, without prompting any adverse effects. The findings of the vaccine’s Phase 1 and 2 human trials were published in the journal The Lancet on 4 September.

The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution on tackling the coronavirus pandemic over objections from the United States and Israel, which protested a successful last-minute Cuban amendment that strongly urges countries to oppose unilateral economic, financial or trade sanctions.

The conference was attended by the principal secretaries, health secretaries, and other representatives from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim.

The Centre has asked the north eastern states to focus on early identification of COVID-19 cases by ramping up testing along with effective monitoring of patients under home isolation and early hospitalization in case of disease progression to keep the mortality rate to one percent or less.

The eight north eastern states account for less than five percent of the total active COVID-19 cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

As many as 14,308 patients were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 7,15,023 so far.

Of thee total, ther are 2,71,566 active cases while, the toll reached 28,724. In the past 24 hours, 393 new fatalities were added to the toll.

Maharashtra's total COVID-19 cases crossed 10 lakh on Friday after reporting its highest single-day jump of 24,886 infections. The overall count now stands at 10,15,681.

With over 1,200 deaths being reported in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll has risen to 77,472.

India registered 97,570 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the overall count over 46 lakh on Saturday, according to the latest data released by the Union health ministry.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: With over 1,200 deaths being reported in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll has risen to 77,472, said the health ministry on Saturday.

After a hiatus of close to six months, Delhi Metro on Saturday became fully operational after the resumption of Airport Express Line. The entire Metro rail network is now available from 6 am to 11 pm, confirmed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

India witnessed another record spike in its tally of coronavirus cases, with 96,551 new cases being reported on Friday, according to the Union health ministry's data. The total number of cases rose to 45,62,415, the ministry said, adding that 1,299 new deaths were also reported.

The total caseload includes 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured, discharged, and migrated patients, and a toll of 76,271.

Maharashtra, which has consistently been the worst-affected state by the pandemic, crossed a grim milestone in its count of COVID-19 cases on Friday. The tally crossed 10 lakh-mark with 24,886 new cases on Friday, while 393 new deaths were reported. The total number of cases in the state includes 7,15,023 discharged, 2,71,566 active cases and 28,724 deaths, the state health department said.

ICMR sero-survey shows 6.4 mn people were infected in May

The first nationwide sero-survey conducted by the ICMR indicates that 0.73 percent adults in India were exposed to SARS-CoV-2, amounting to a total of 6.4 million infections by early May

The survey was conducted from 11 May to 4 June and covered 28,000 individuals whose blood samples were tested for IgG antibodies using COVID Kavach ELISA kit.

Also, seropositivity was the highest in the age group of 18-45 years (43.3 percent), followed by those between 46-60 years (39.5 percent) and it was the lowest among those aged above 60 (17.2 percent).

It is estimated that there were a total of 64,68,388 infections in India by early May, the survey report said. This is in stark contrast to India’s cumulative case load on 7 May of 52,592.

"The findings of our survey indicated that the overall seroprevalence in India was low, with less than one percent of the adult population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 by mid-May 2020.

"The low prevalence observed in most districts indicates that India is in early phase of the epidemic and the majority of the Indian population is still susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection," the survey report stressed.

It highlighted the need to continue to implement context-specific containment measures, including testing of all symptomatics, isolating positive cases, and tracing high-risk contacts to slow down transmission and prevent overburdening of the health system.

Delhi govt directs mohalla clinics to begin COVID-19 tests

Mohalla clinics in Delhi have been instructed to start COVID-19 testing with immediate effect as part of the Delhi government's strategy to ramp up testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the National Capital, PTI reported.

According to an order issued on 10 September by Dr Shalley Kamra, state nodal officer of the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic (AAMC), tests will be conducted on all working days between 2 pm and 5 pm.

There are nearly 450 mohalla clinics in Delhi.

"In order to augment the COVID testing drive, it has been decided to initiate COVID testing at all AAMCs from 2 pm to 5 pm on all working days with immediate effect. All CDMO-cum-mission directors are requested to ensure that AAMC-empanelled staff is trained for the testing procedure," the order said.

It said testing will happen as per the Delhi government's protocol, and the guidelines shall be shared by the chief district medical officers (CDMOs) with the AAMC staff. All tests done shall be updated on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal, it added.

The order also said the required logistic support for conducting the tests shall be provided by the CDMO-cum-Mission Directors, including PPEs, testing kits and management support. It requested that AAMCs conducting COVID-19 tests be sanitised at the end of each day.

Maharashtra govt releases SOPs for hotels to resume operations

The Maharashtra government on Friday released a standard operating procedure and guidelines for hotels, lodges and resorts, which have been permitted to resume operations at 100 percent capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hotels, resorts, homestays, farm stays etc in all areas except containment zones will be allowed to operate. As per the guidelines, which have been circulated to all stakeholders, all travellers will be screened at entry points of the establishment using thermal guns to record their body temperature and will be checked for symptoms of cough and cold.

Only asymptomatic tourists will be permitted to stay, it was stated. Mandatory practises like wearing masks, social distancing and use of hand sanitisers must be followed at all times.

Punjab govt cancels Sunday curfew in view of NEET exam

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that there will be no curfew in the state this Sunday to facilitate free movement of students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). However, shops selling non-essential items will remain closed, he clarified.

All cities and towns in the state are under a curfew on Sundays. Students will have no problem reaching their examination centres, the chief minister said.

Suresh Angadi, Odisha, Maharashtra ministers test positive

Several ministers in the state and Centre tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who said he has tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The 65-year-old member of Lok Sabha from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility, around 6.30 pm.

Earlier, Angadi had tweeted, "I have tested COVID-19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advice of doctors. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Vishwajeet Kadam became the tenth minister in the state government to test positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Odisha minister Tukuni Sahu also said she had tested positive for COVID-19. Sahu became the fifth minister in the state to be infected by coronavirus.

Kerala minister EP Jayarajan and his wife also tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. He is the second member of the Pinarayi Vijayan government to test positive.

"Jayarajan and his wife, who has also contracted the disease, was admitted to the Pariyaram Medical college hospital in Kannur, government sources said," The Indian Express reported.

With inputs from agencies