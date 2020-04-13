Chiranjeevi on impact of coronavirus lockdown on Telugu industry: 'Can't estimate the losses right now, but will bounce back'
As a precautionary measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, many film bodies including the FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) had decided to halt the shoot of Tamil films, television programs and advertisements from 19 March. However, this shutdown may also cause massive loss and extreme distress within the industry.
Telegu superstar Chiranjeevi, in an interview to Deccan Chronicle, weighed upon the current situation and opened up on the impact of lockdown on the industry.
When news about coronavirus pandemic was making headlines a few weeks ago, Chiranjeevi was the first Telugu actor to cancel shootings. He mentions how he read about the coronavirus and how quick it was spreading in other countries. Upon reading the precautionary measures, he realised that gatherings of people should be avoided. Chiranjeevi soon discussed the issue with director Siva, and both agreed, to call off the shooting of their upcoming film Acharya. Later, the same evening, government announced the shutdown of multiplexes and theatres.
Chiranjeevi also spoke about the losses being suffered by the Telegu filmdom and said, "We can’t estimate the losses right now. But I feel that it will run into hundreds of crores. I don’t know when the theatres will reopen, and when we can start shooting again. But I am confident that the cinema industry will bounce back once normality is restored."
The actor further adds that once the lockdown is lifted, they will discuss how to take things forward. He says they will have to talk to the financiers too and request them to reduce the interest and help the producers. “We have to stand united and overcome this situation once everything gets back to normal,” he adds.
Even since the lockdown, Chiranjeevi has been leading from the front to help daily wage employees via Corona Crisis Charity, a committee set up to attend to the needs of daily labourers. “I discussed with a few people from the industry and they were ready to help. When I announced the ‘Corona Crisis Charity’, many actors, producers and others responded immediately and donated."
On Friday, Megastar Chiranjeevi applauded the police personnel of both the Telugu States for working tirelessly to curb the spread of coronavirus. Sharing a video on his Twitter handle, Chiranjeevi said, “The police staff, who are among the frontline warriors in the war against the virus, are doing a commendable work in the two Telugu States. Because of their relentless efforts, the lockdown has been so far successful in Hyderabad. Common people should also co-operate to completely obliterate the virus.”
Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 12:36:33 IST
