Let’s be honest, there is a lot to gaining muscle. From the different exercises focusing on different muscles to the necessity of fat burning and even the delicate balance of taking in a lot of calories, but not so many that you get fat as opposed to shredded. Bulking up is one of the forgotten necessities, but it is required if you want to be large and powerful.

The problem is that high-caloric food may not cut it alone. The amount you might have to eat in order to increase your bulk may lead to other complications, like indigestion or increased fat content that can cause problems for your heart and blood flow, things necessary for a healthy life, but also for maximum output at the gym.

What you need is something that will help your body process the food you take in and give you the good calories it needs to gain weight that you can convert to muscle. This is where bulking supplements come in. Supplements for bulking are used to inject more calories and protein into a body so not only does it gain weight, but that weight gets converted to muscle. Many of these supplements are advertised as steroid alternatives, as their ingredients may give you similar weight and muscle gain to anabolic steroids, but without all the negative side effects of anabolic steroids (and without the need for a prescription).

But with all these bulking supplements and steroid alternatives on the market, which is the best supplement for bulking. 5 of these supplements stand out above the rest and should be considered if you are looking to get absolutely shredded.

#1. Crazybulk Bulking Stack - The Best Bulking Option on the Market

Crazybulk Bulking Stack is one of the most highly rated and preferred bulking supplements of any muscle-building supplement. What makes Crazybulk Bulking Stack the best supplement for bulking is that it is not a single pill, but rather a regiment of supplements to be taken at various points of the day. There are 4 supplements in the Crazybulk Bulking Stack, all of which are anabolic steroid replacements. Instead of risking your health, safety, and legal status on anabolic steroids, the Crazybulk Bulking Stacks seeks to give you the gains you want with a safe, all-natural, 100% legal, and prescription-free alternative. These four supplements are:

D-Bal

Trenorol

Testo Max

DecaDuro

In order to get the most benefit out of these four supplements, the recommended regime is to:

Take 3 of the Testo Max about 20 minutes before you eat breakfast for maximum testosterone levels throughout the day.

Take 3 of the DecaDuro around 45 minutes before your workout so that your body has all the energy you need to go hard in the gym.

Take 3 of the D-Bal after your workout so that your body can effectively synthesize protein so that the muscle repair needed at the end of a workout can be faster and more efficient.

Trenorol is the tricky one. Take 3 of the Trenorol with the DecaDuro on your workout days. Take 1 with breakfast, lunch, and dinner on rest days.

The full stack will cost you about $189 for a one-month supply.

Ingredients

D-Bal Active Ingredients:

Sodium Hyaluronate

Tribulus Terrestris

Ashwagandha

Suma Root Extract

L-Isoleucine

Methylsulfonylmethane

Magnesium Oxide

Vitamin D3

Trenorol Active Ingredients:

Pepsin

Nettle Leaf Extract

Samento Inner Bark

Beta-Sitosterol

Testo Max Active Ingredients:

Bioperine

Boron

Fenugreek Extract

Ginseng Red Powder

Nettle Leaf Extract

D-Aspartic Acid

Zinc

Magnesium

Vitamin B6

Vitamin K1

Vitamin D3

DecaDuro Active Ingredients

Tribulus Terrestris

L-Citrulline

Acetyl-L-Carnitine

Panax Ginseng

L-Arginine alpha-Ketoglutarate

Wild Yam

Benefits

Drastic protein synthesis increase. Not only does your body need protein to build muscle, but it needs the protein to effectively do what it is supposed to do. Protein synthesis is responsible for post-workout muscle repair, as proteins release the amino acids necessary to heal the micro-tears created in your weight lifting, muscle-building workouts. The four supplements in the Crazybulk Bulking Stack are loaded with amino acids and ingredients that contain amino acids, so your body will repair itself after you have taken it to the edge of its limits.

Not only does your body need protein to build muscle, but it needs the protein to effectively do what it is supposed to do. Protein synthesis is responsible for post-workout muscle repair, as proteins release the amino acids necessary to heal the micro-tears created in your weight lifting, muscle-building workouts. The four supplements in the Crazybulk Bulking Stack are loaded with amino acids and ingredients that contain amino acids, so your body will repair itself after you have taken it to the edge of its limits. Testosterone increases at astronomical rates. Testosterone is responsible for burning fat and building muscle. Men with low testosterone will find it difficult to build muscle and will often be very lean, even if they work out. If you want rippling biceps and a hard six-pack, you’ll need testosterone. Ingredients like Vitamin D3 and Nettle Leaf Extract, as well as others, are great for increasing testosterone levels. Not only will this lead to bigger, stronger muscles, but it will also help with your heart health, libido, bone strength, and joint health.

Testosterone is responsible for burning fat and building muscle. Men with low testosterone will find it difficult to build muscle and will often be very lean, even if they work out. If you want rippling biceps and a hard six-pack, you’ll need testosterone. Ingredients like Vitamin D3 and Nettle Leaf Extract, as well as others, are great for increasing testosterone levels. Not only will this lead to bigger, stronger muscles, but it will also help with your heart health, libido, bone strength, and joint health. Keeps Your Nitrogen Levels in the Optimum Range. Nitrogen, combined with proteins, promotes muscle growth . Unfortunately, nitrogen is commonly lost during exercise. L-Citrulline and L-Isoleucine both promote the production and retention of nitrogen in the body, keeping your levels high during the workout and replacing lost amounts after.

Nitrogen, combined with proteins, . Unfortunately, nitrogen is commonly lost during exercise. L-Citrulline and L-Isoleucine both promote the production and retention of nitrogen in the body, keeping your levels high during the workout and replacing lost amounts after. Increase Red Blood Cells, Increase Oxygen. During the workout, the body builds up lactic acid, which can not only fatigue your body but also cause long-term liver damage. One way to reduce the buildup of lactic acid is to increase the blood flow in the body so that oxygen more effectively travels through the body. There are various ingredients in the Crazybulk Bulking Stack that increase blood flow, like Panax Ginseng and Tribulus Terrestris.

Pros and Cons

The Crazybulk Bulking Stack is one of the best supplements for bulking on the market because it:

Gives you the bulk and gains of steroids without the risks, both safety, and legal concerns

Boost testosterone

Boosts protein synthesis

Increases oxygen and nitrogen levels

Promotes healthy joints and hearts

Increases libido and sexual drive

Is all-natural with no sugars, artificial sweeteners, wheat, yeast, shellfish, gluten, rice, or artificial colors and flavors

Can be purchased in bulk for cheaper prices and free stacks

Comes with a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Before you buy, though, here are a few things to consider:

The capsules are made of gelatin, so they are not vegan or vegetarian friendly

The pills contain lactate, so anyone with issues with dairy should avoid

Crazybulk products are not recommended for anyone under 18

Crazybulk products are not recommended for pregnant or nursing women

Click here for the Lowest Price on Crazybulk Bulking Stack

#2. D-Bal Max - Tremendous Alternative to Dianabol

In the stacks on this list, you are going to see a lot of ingredients doing the work to replace a lot of different anabolic steroid regimens. However, not all people seeking a bulking supplement are necessarily looking for multiple supplements with multiple ingredients. They may be on other health plans and only need a few added ingredients to help them gain the bulk they need to gain muscle.

D-Bal Max, a supplement similar to one of the supplements in Crazybulk, is a great alternative for those not looking for excessive ingredients and multiple bulking supplements. D-Bal Max gets its namesake from the anabolic steroid it seeks to replace, Dianabol. While Dianabol can give you the gains you are looking for, it is illegal and also comes with horrible side effects, like male breast enlargement and high blood pressure. D-Bal Max can give you all the benefits of Dianabol with none of the downsides. It gives you these benefits by using a combination of three amino acids, the BCAA Complex, with Whey Protein for max protein synthesis and testosterone building.

D-Bal Max is supposed to be taken 3 times a day, morning, noon, and night, preferably before or after exercise. Users report that their energy levels are significantly increased in the first week with muscle growth being seen between 3 and 8 weeks. A one-month supply of D-Bal Max will run you $85.95.

Ingredients

Whey Protein

20-Hydroxyecdysterone

BCAA Complex (L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, L-Valine)

Benefits

Whey Protein and BCAA Compliment Each Other. Some of you gym junkies and supplement heads might be thinking that Whey Protein already has BCAA, so why is BCAA Complex added twice. The reason is, while Whey Protein does provide a great dose of protein and a solid dose of all the amino acids, it doesn’t give you quite enough BCAA Complex on its own. Therefore, the added BCAA bonds with the Whey Protein to increase protein synthesis, repair muscles, and reduce fatigue.

Some of you gym junkies and supplement heads might be thinking that Whey Protein already has BCAA, so why is BCAA Complex added twice. The reason is, while Whey Protein does provide a great dose of protein and a solid dose of all the amino acids, it doesn’t give you quite enough BCAA Complex on its own. Therefore, the added BCAA bonds with the Whey Protein to increase protein synthesis, repair muscles, and reduce fatigue. Whey Protein is VERY good for you. Sure, Whey Protein is great for building muscle mass, but that is not where the benefits end. Whey Protein has been shown to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, treat type 2 diabetes, improve your antioxidant defenses in your body, and provide many, many more health benefits. The inclusion of Whey Protein in D-Bal Max makes it a top-of-the-line supplement.

Sure, Whey Protein is great for building muscle mass, but that is not where the benefits end. Whey Protein has been shown to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, treat type 2 diabetes, improve your antioxidant defenses in your body, and provide many, many more health benefits. The inclusion of Whey Protein in D-Bal Max makes it a top-of-the-line supplement. Plant Steroid. What about this third ingredient, 20-Hydroxyecdysterone? Just because it has a long name doesn’t mean you should be worried about it, as it is a naturally occurring anabolic that the human body makes. It can also be extracted from plants, and when taken, it serves a few major purposes, like helping to increase blood flow, thus delivering more oxygen to the body and thus reducing lactic acid buildup and fatigue.

Pros and Cons

There are a lot of reasons to love D-Bal Max, such as:

Its testosterone boosting benefits

It’s a powerful combination of proteins and amino acids for muscle growth

Its ability to increase blood flow in the body to reduce fatigue

Its 67-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Its lower price point than stacks, while still providing intense muscle growth potential

Its use as an alternative to the harmful and illegal anabolic steroid, Dianabol

Its all-natural, side-effect free ingredients

The fact that the pill is vegan and vegetarian friendly

With that said, there are some things that should be considered before purchase, such as:

“Plant Steroids” are relatively untested in clinical and laboratory testing, so the efficacy of the 20-Hydroxyecdysterone is uncertain

D-Bal Max must be used in conjunction with exercise. It will not simply make you more muscular or toned if you are not putting the work in

Click here for the Lowest Price on D-Bal Max

#3. Brutal Force Mass Stack - Best Bulking Stack for Men

Brutal Force knows exactly what it is and who it is marketed for. It is a Testosterone booster designed and marketed to men. On its website, it even advertises itself as ‘the ultimate stack for big [expletive] gains!” There are five different supplements that make up this stack, which are:

DEKABULK

HBULK

DBULK

SBULK

ABULK

The Brutal Force Mass Stack has a specific routine you are supposed to follow with two different schedules, so make sure you follow the recommended routine:

HBULK, DBULK, SBULK, and ABULK are all taken on both workout and non-workout days. You should take 3 capsules of each with water about 20 minutes before your first meal.

DEKABULK is intended for only workout days. You should take 3 capsules with water about an hour before your workout.

The Brutal Force Mass Stack, as well as all Brutal Force products, are FDA and GMP-approved products that are 100% natural, side-effect-free, and a great alternative to dangerous, illegal steroids.

Ingredients

DEKABULK Active Ingredients:

Wild Yam

Panax Ginseng

L-Arginine Alpha-Ketoglutarate

Acetyl-L-Carnitine HCL

L-Citrulline

Tribulus Terrestris

HBULK Active Ingredients:

Maca Root

Hawthorn Berry

Mucuna Periens

L-Arginine

DBULK Active Ingredients:

Vitamin D3

Methylsulfonylmethane

L-Leucine

Suma Root

Ashwagandha

Tribulus Terrestris

Sodium Hyaluronate

SBULK Active Ingredients:

Vitamin K1

Zinc

Vitamin B6

Magnesium

Vitamin D3

Nettle Leaf

Boron Citrate

Bioperine Black Pepper

Fenugreek

D-Aspartic Acid

Korean Red Ginseng

ABULK Active Ingredients

Tribulus Terrestris

Bulbine Natalensis

Acetyl-L-Carnitine HCL

Muira Puama

Longjack Root

Benefits

A mega-boost to your testosterone and libido. If you want to build up your muscle mass, you’re going to need to increase your testosterone levels. Many of the ingredients in the various supplements of the Brutal Force Mass Stack are proven to be effective at boosting your testosterone, especially Vitamin D3, Fenugreek, Zinc, and Ashwagandha . You’ll also be taking a lot of Tribulus Terrestris, which is great for libido, so not only will you see the benefits of these supplements in the gym, but also in the bedroom.

If you want to build up your muscle mass, you’re going to need to increase your testosterone levels. Many of the ingredients in the various supplements of the Brutal Force Mass Stack are proven to be effective at boosting your testosterone, especially Vitamin D3, . You’ll also be taking a lot of Tribulus Terrestris, which is great for libido, so not only will you see the benefits of these supplements in the gym, but also in the bedroom. Mental Well Being. Obviously, many of these supplements, like Vitamin B6, will boost your energy. Panax Ginseng, Tribulus Terrestris, and the various amino acids will also help improve blood flow, which will help reduce fatigue and make working out easier. On top of that, though, some of these supplements also have calming effects on the mind, like Ginseng and Ashwagandha.

Obviously, many of these supplements, like Vitamin B6, will boost your energy. Panax Ginseng, Tribulus Terrestris, and the various amino acids will also help improve blood flow, which will help reduce fatigue and make working out easier. On top of that, though, some of these supplements also have calming effects on the mind, like Ginseng and Ashwagandha. Great for burning fat and repairing muscles. There are a lot of amino acids in all of these supplements. You will be loading your body up on amino acids, which in turn has the advantage of burning fat and repairing muscles , thus leading to stronger, larger muscles. Furthermore, Wild Yam is often used to make more natural, steroid-like products and has been found to be as effective as prescription, synthetic steroids.

Pros and Cons

The Brutal Force Muscle Stack is a contender for the best supplement for bulking because it:

Produces a massive boost of testosterone with effective, proven ingredients

Has other benefits for the body, like improved cardiovascular activity, improved libido, and can even reduce inflammation to improve joint pain

Reduces fatigue, increases energy, and promotes a positive, healthy mindset

Can be used on workout days and non-workout days

Is safer, healthier, and more legal than steroids, while being as effective

Is full of amino acids, which are vital in losing unhealthy weight and repairing muscles for muscle gains

Comes with a 100% money-back guarantee for up to 100 days

With that said, there are a few things to consider before taking the Brutal Force Muscle Stack, like:

Some of the ingredients in the various supplements can lead to toxic does, like Vitamin D3 and Tribulus Terrestris, so consult your doctor or nutritionist

Can really only be purchased on the company website

Is pricey at around $180 for a one month supply

Click here for the Lowest Price on Brutal Force Mass Stack

#4. Testoprime - Best For Testosterone

Testoprime is actually a multi-purpose supplement. From weight loss to bulking to being an alternative to Viagra, Testoprime can serve the user in many ways. The reason that Testoprime can do all of this is that it is rocket fuel for testosterone production. Unlike the stacks on this list, Testoprime is able to accomplish a great deal of Testosterone production without requiring the user to take multiple pills.

Just take 4 pills a day in the morning and let the 12 all-natural testosterone-producing ingredients do the work. The goal of Testoprime is to return men to a more youthful state, a sort of Fountain of Youth in a pill formula, that not only improves the muscle mass of men but also improves their mental state. Testoprime has also been found to be a treatment for erectile dysfunction, increasing libido and eliminating fatigue, so there are tertiary benefits to Testoprime besides the bulking options.

Testoprime can also be a weight-cutting supplement, so if you are using it as a bulking supplement, remember to pair the supplement with weight-based exercise. However, burning fat is a necessity for the production of muscle, so the ingredients that help burn fat away are going to be necessary to get your body bulked up and shredded.

Ingredients

D-Aspartic acid

Ashwagandha Extract

Panax Ginseng

Fenugreek

Green Tea Extract

Pomegranate Extract

Vitamin D

Black Pepper Extract

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B5

Garlic Extract

Zinc

Benefits

Energy and blood flow. Even though this article is about bulking, you might be curious why Testoprime functions as an over the counter alternative to Viagra? The reason actually provides further reasons why Testoprime is great for muscle gains. Various ingredients in Testoprime, like Ashwagandha, Garlic Extract , Pomegranate Extract, and Panax Ginseng, are working to increase the blood flow in the body. This not only affects libido and sex drive, but it also, as discussed before, works to reduce muscle fatigue and lactic acid buildup from working out. When paired with Vitamin B5 and Vitamin B6, you’ll also find an increase in your energy, thus giving you the drive to work on your body and tone your muscles in the gym.

Even though this article is about bulking, you might be curious why Testoprime functions as an over the counter alternative to Viagra? The reason actually provides further reasons why Testoprime is great for muscle gains. Various ingredients in Testoprime, like Ashwagandha, , Pomegranate Extract, and Panax Ginseng, are working to increase the blood flow in the body. This not only affects libido and sex drive, but it also, as discussed before, works to reduce muscle fatigue and lactic acid buildup from working out. When paired with Vitamin B5 and Vitamin B6, you’ll also find an increase in your energy, thus giving you the drive to work on your body and tone your muscles in the gym. Testosterone rocket fuel. While the ingredients in Testoprime are all providing your body various benefits, each one of them is also helping your body produce more Testosterone. All 12 ingredients, in some way, shape, or form, boost the Testosterone levels in your body, activating the neurotransmitters in your body to help with tissue growth, repairing your muscles as you push them to their limits.

While the ingredients in Testoprime are all providing your body various benefits, each one of them is also helping your body produce more Testosterone. All 12 ingredients, in some way, shape, or form, boost the Testosterone levels in your body, activating the neurotransmitters in your body to help with tissue growth, repairing your muscles as you push them to their limits. Lots of extracts mean lots of natural benefits. You may notice that the word ‘extract’ appears in a lot of the ingredients on this list. This means that Testoprime is taking advantage of the natural benefits of plants, fruits, and vegetables that have been with us since the dawn of time. You’ll find that Testoprime is chalked full of antioxidants that your body needs, and ingredients like Black Pepper Extract, which contains a vital ingredient known as Piperine, will help your body metabolize these ingredients more efficiently, getting the most out of everything in Testoprime.

Pros and Cons

Testoprime is a great product because it is:

100% natural, effective ingredients that have clinical trials to prove their effectiveness

100% side effect free, proven through third-party testing

A massive boost to your testosterone

Full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals

A multi-purpose supplement that will provide the user all kinds of benefits as well as being a great bulking supplement

Risk-free, as it comes with a lifetime, money-back guarantee

As great as Testoprime sounds, there are a few things to consider before you rush out and buy, like:

It may not be right for those who are caffeine sensitive, as Green Tea Extract can pack quite a bit of caffeine. Ginseng has also been shown to cause Insomnia in some users

There is a 2% chance of being ineffective

People with severe health issues like blood clotting issues, issues with heart failure, or Sleep Apnea should avoid taking testosterone boosters like TestoPrime

Click here for the Lowest Price on Testoprime

#5. Trenorol - Great Alternative to Trenbolone

We’ve actually already talked about Trenorol in a minor capacity. Crazybulk includes Trenorol in its Bulking Stack, so if a stack is what you are looking for, and you’d like to go with Crazybulk, you’ll be able to enjoy the benefits of Trenorol. However, as we’ve already mentioned, not everyone is looking for a stack that is going to require the user to take 4 or 5 different kinds of supplements. In this case, if you are going to take only one supplement for bulking, Trenorol may be a great choice for you.

Trenorol is based on Trenbolone, an anabolic steroid and androgen that is used by veterinarians to bulk up livestock. However, since it has incredible bulking potential, some bodybuilders have taken to using it themselves. This is highly illegal and is banned by most athletic commissions and competitive regulatory bodies, not even to speak of how dangerous trenbolone can be, with side effects like increased blood pressure and cholesterol increased risks for myocardial infarctions and Coronary Artery Disease, as well as other side effects such as reduced sexual function, premature balding, and severe acne.

Trenorol seeks to give you the benefits of Trenbolone, but by using all-natural ingredients instead of anabolic steroids, Trenorol does this safely. Simply take 3 capsules before you begin working out to activate your body's potential.

Ingredients

Pepsin

Nettle Leaf Extract

Samento Inner Bark

Beta-Sitosterol

Benefits

Keeps testosterone from overproducing while also aiding in the body’s absorption of testosterone. Cholesterol is necessary for producing testosterone, which is why bodybuilders and people with toned, muscular physiques often have high levels of cholesterol. It is also why so many bodybuilders, wrestlers, and weight lifters have so many heart conditions later in life. Trenorol seeks to give you the testosterone you need while also regulating how much is in your system. Beta-Sitosterol and Nettle Leaf Extract are both doing this. They help your body not just produce testosterone, but maintain it, keeping it from becoming excessive. Furthermore, the Pepsin in Trenorol helps your body absorb the nutrients in both the supplement and in your diet, allowing your body to get more out of less. Instead of overloading your body with testosterone, Trenorol helps you use the testosterone in your body more effectively.

Cholesterol is necessary for producing testosterone, which is why bodybuilders and people with toned, muscular physiques often have high levels of cholesterol. It is also why so many bodybuilders, wrestlers, and weight lifters have so many heart conditions later in life. Trenorol seeks to give you the testosterone you need while also regulating how much is in your system. Beta-Sitosterol and Nettle Leaf Extract are both doing this. They help your body not just produce testosterone, but maintain it, keeping it from becoming excessive. Furthermore, the Pepsin in Trenorol helps your body absorb the nutrients in both the supplement and in your diet, allowing your body to get more out of less. Instead of overloading your body with testosterone, Trenorol helps you use the testosterone in your body more effectively. Anti-inflammatory qualities. Samento Inner Bark, sometimes known as Cat’s Claw, is an anti-inflammatory. Not only does this make it a great ingredient for those with arthritis or joint pains, but it also helps heal the body as your workout breaks it down. This will not only reduce fatigue, allowing you to do more with your exercise, but it will also prevent injury and heal the muscles faster, allowing for quicker muscle development.

Samento Inner Bark, sometimes known as Cat’s Claw, is an anti-inflammatory. Not only does this make it a great ingredient for those with arthritis or joint pains, but it also helps heal the body as your workout breaks it down. This will not only reduce fatigue, allowing you to do more with your exercise, but it will also prevent injury and heal the muscles faster, allowing for quicker muscle development. Blood flow. Nettle Leaf is a vasodilator , meaning it helps increase the blood flow of the body. Increased blood flow will not only reduce fatigue, as your body and muscles will get the oxygen they need, but it will also reduce your risk for heart disease, one of the biggest dangers of Trenbolone.

Pros and Cons

Trenorol is a great product for various reasons, such as:

It has anabolic qualities for the building of muscle and increasing testosterone

It is able to regulate the testosterone in your body so your t-count remains healthy

It increases blood flow to reduce fatigue, improve metabolism, and keep your heart healthy

It is safe and effective

It has a 14-day return policy if you are unhappy for any reason

Before you buy though, consider a few of the following:

If you are pregnant, planning on being pregnant, or nursing, you should not take Trenorol

Trenorol can only be purchased through Crazybulk’s website

The money-back-guarantee isn’t as great as others on this list

Click here for the Lowest Price on Trenorol

Bulking Supplements Buyer’s Guide

Anabolic Steroids

Some bodybuilders and competitive weight lifters might be asking why not just take the anabolic steroids? Well, there are a few reasons you should avoid anabolic steroids.

They are illegal and you can suffer legal ramifications for using anabolic steroids. They tend to be banned by regulatory bodies, so using anabolic steroids can get you disqualified. They come with severe side effects like heart disease. They come with minor side effects like premature balding, erectile dysfunction, and acne.

The supplements here are completely legal, most of which are FDA-approved, and do not come with severe side effects. If you can get the same results safely and legally, you should really just use the supplements.

Best Supplement for Bulking

So, which of these is the best supplement for bulking? We first have to divide them into two categories, because a single supplement vs a stack is not a fair comparison.

Crazybulk Bulking Stack vs Brutal Force Mass Stack Both products are great and will provide the user with the benefits they need. It is hard to choose which one is better, as both have similar ingredients that provide similar benefits. Brutal Force Mass Stack comes with an extra supplement for around the same price as Crazybulk, so for value, Brutal Force seems to be the victor. The Crazybulk Bulking Stack routine seems a bit more effective, though than Brutal Force. For Brutal Force, you essentially just take most of the pills in the morning. Crazybulk has its supplements divided into a strict routine that will probably balance out better overall.

D-Bal Max vs Testoprime vs Trenorol If you are looking for a relatively simple supplement that could combine with other supplements easily, D-Bal Max is probably the way to go. It is most just Whey Protein and Amino Acids, so it shouldn’t interfere with any other medication or supplements too much. The most bang for your buck seems to come from Testoprime. The benefits of Testoprime stack on top of each other, from not only boosting testosterone and helping to build muscles, but also you get improved heart health, energy, mental attitude, and sexual health. If all you want is a safe steroid alternative, Trenorol is the way to go. It may not offer as many benefits as Testoprime, but it is worth consideration because of the balance between building and maintaining testosterone



FAQ

Are these supplements steroids?

Technically yes. They have anabolic qualities that, essentially, make them steroids, but because they are all-natural and because of the balance of ingredients, they do not have the same safety concerns as anabolic steroids. Furthermore, these supplements are entirely legal and FDA-approved.

Where can I purchase these products?

All of these products can only be found on their respective websites and should really only be purchased on the official websites. Copycat products are fairly common in the supplement industry, so to ensure that your supplement is both safe and of quality, you should purchase directly from the companies’ websites.

What about allergies and dietary restrictions?

Crazybulk’s and Brutal Forces’ stacks are not vegan friendly, as they use gelatin capsules. D-Bal Max is vegan-friendly and vegetarian friendly. All the Crazybulk products (the stack and Trenorol) contain lactate and are not dairy-free.

The only product that is soy, dairy, gluten, and nut-free while also being vegan/vegetarian friendly is Testoprime.

Are these supplements safe?

Because of their all-natural nature, all of these products are side-effect-free and completely, 100% safe for use. While there may be a concern of toxic levels of certain ingredients (Vitamin D, Tribulus Terrestris, Zinc, etc.), this is a concern with any supplement and can be easily avoided with a proper diet and a quick study of supplement ingredients.

Does this stuff actually work?

For the most part, yes. Most of the ingredients have been shown to have testosterone boosting benefits in clinical studies, as well as fat burning and metabolism, increasing qualities as well. This does not mean that they are perfect, though, and there are a few common ingredients in these products that may not be the miracle drug that they claim to be, such as:

Tribulus Terrestris

Maca Root

Muira Puama

With that said, there are ingredients that have been shown in clinical trials to be highly effective at boosting testosterone, increasing energy, promoting a healthy mental state, etc., like:

Ashwagandha

Any Amino Acids (so anything with L- in front of it)

Vitamin D

Garlic

Zinc

Black Pepper

Finally, most of these supplements have Panax Ginseng, which does have health benefits, but has been shown to cause insomnia in some users, so be aware of that before using.

Conclusion

There may not be one best supplement for bulking, so you are going to have to take into consideration your own needs and goals. Furthermore, no amount of bulking will matter if you do not put the work in at the gym. Exercise is absolutely necessary to build muscle. You cannot become shredded by sitting on your couch.

With that said, any of these bulking supplements can show great results if the work is put in. Whether you are looking for a single supplement or a stack, Crazybulk, Brutal Force, D-Bal Max, and Testoprime are all products and companies that can deliver results.

