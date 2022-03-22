Testogen Review: Does it help boost testosterone levels?

This Free Testosterone booster contains ingredients that are backed by more than 25 clinical studies, to naturally increase your testosterone levels.

There are very few testosterone boosters that contain natural ingredients that are scientifically backed to boost testosterone levels without causing adverse effects.

Testogen is one of the top choices in the industry currently. This Free Testosterone booster contains ingredients that are backed by more than 25 clinical studies, to naturally increase your testosterone levels.

More than 102000 men from varied age groups, all around the world have used Testogen with great success. So when we read posts that downplay natural testosterone boosters as ineffective and recommend a lifetime of injections as the only solution, it makes us want to rip our hair out in frustration.

But sanity prevailed and we decided to write a review on Testogen as a counter argument.

In this Testogen review, we will go over the ingredients, doses, and results from more than 25 clinical studies which have shown some powerful testosterone boosting effects from using the ingredients in this natural testosterone booster. We will also touch on the real-world benefits you can expect from Testogen, regardless of your age and goal. Stay tuned.

What is Testogen?

Testogen is a natural testosterone booster that helps in increasing your free testosterone levels. Testosterone boosters are designed to increase your testosterone by stimulating your pituitary gland to produce more luteinizing hormone (LH).

LH is the precursor hormone that signals your testes to produce more testosterone. That sounds a lot simpler than it actually is. What makes this process so challenging is that any supplement that can affect your endocrine system, must do so in a very specific and delicate way.

When it comes to testosterone, it is important to increase the levels of free (active) testosterone to give you better muscle building, fat burning, and performance enhancing effects.

However, free testosterone levels are not easy to increase because your body binds it to sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) and albumin, which renders it inactive.

This is where many of the so called "testosterone boosters" go wrong by increasing the production of serum testosterone that is not free and active. This is exactly where Testogen differs though.

It is designed to increase the production of free testosterone by inhibiting the activity of SHBG and albumin.

Testogen Ingredients

In case you are unaware, testosterone supplements are looked down upon in the health and fitness industry. That's not because you cannot naturally increase testosterone production, mind you.

It's because most testosterone supplements are so poorly designed that they produce no results whatsoever and are nothing more than glorified placebos.

In contrast, Testogen is one of the few testosterone supplements that has worked repeatedly for more than 100 thousand men. That's because of its powerful ingredient blend.

As we mentioned earlier, the ingredients in Testogen have been featured in more than 25 clinical studies where they have helped increase testosterone levels. Here's a closer look.

D Aspartic Acid

This powerful amino acid (a building block of protein) is a free form amino acid that can increase LH levels in the body by over 43 percent if you have low testosterone levels, to begin with.

What's amazing is that D Aspartic Acid does not merely increase serum testosterone levels, but also helps increase free testosterone levels by up to 32 percent. This is because D Aspartic Acid blocks the activity of SHBG and albumin, which would otherwise bind testosterone and make it inactive.

This makes D Aspartic Acid one of the primary ingredients in Testogen.

Zinc

This essential mineral is not only vital for testosterone production but also helps boost your immune system and increase muscle performance, strength and endurance.

It should be noted that zinc deficiency reduces serum testosterone levels by about 70 percent, while experimental studies have shown that it can increase sperm concentration by over 50 percent. Recently, there have been experiments where people are mega dosing Zinc on Reddit and calling it close to an oral anabolic compound.

Fenugreek Extract

Fenugreek extract is a popular ingredient in Testogen for good reason. It not only helps increase testosterone levels but also helps improve sexual function and libido.

What's more, fenugreek extract has been shown to help reduce body fat and increase muscle mass. There are some testosterone booster supplements that only contain Fenugreek. That's how potent this natural supplement is to treat symptoms of low testosterone .

Boron

Boron is a trace mineral that is essential for testosterone production. However, it is not found in many supplements because it is difficult to absorb.

That's not the case with Testogen though as it has been specifically formulated to include boron in a way that makes it easier to absorb and metabolize. Boron works well in synergy with zinc and magnesium to reduce the effects of SHBG and albumin, which ultimately increase free testosterone levels.

Vitamin D3

Vitamin D3 is an important vitamin that is often overlooked in testosterone boosters. However, it is important because it helps increase testosterone levels along with increasing the number of androgen receptors in cells in your body.

Vitamin D also controls estrogen levels in the body by reducing aromatase activity. What's worse is that most men are deficient in vitamin D3. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism found that 40 percent of adults are deficient in vitamin D, while 70 percent of adolescents lack regular intake. So the Vitamin D in Testogen is a well-thought-out addition for sure.

Korean Red Ginseng Extract 4:1

Korean Red Ginseng Extract, also Panax Ginseng, is a powerful libido booster, that has a strong positive influence on lean muscle mass, strength, erectile dysfunction, and body composition.

However, for any testosterone booster to boost testosterone levels with Korean Red Ginseng, there needs to be a specific concentration of Ginsenosides, the active compound in red ginseng. The concentration should be a minimum of 20%.

Testogen is one of the only dietary supplements to include Korean Red Ginseng in its formula at the correct concentration.

Nettle Leaf Extract 4:1

Nettle Leaf Extract is an important natural ingredient that can support healthy testosterone levels. It helps increase free testosterone by inhibiting sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG).

This compound also blocks 5 alpha-reductase, which has been determined as the primary enzyme responsible for the conversion of testosterone to Estrogen.

Magnesium

Magnesium is an important mineral that is often deficient in men. This can lead to a number of problems, including low testosterone levels. Magnesium is essential for the activation of enzymes responsible for testosterone production and helps reduce the negative effects of SHBG and albumin on testosterone levels.

Vitamin K1

Vitamin K1 is part of the four natural ingredients that are vital for the production of testosterone. It is a fat-soluble vitamin that is responsible for the synthesis of testosterone in the testes .

It works with Zinc, Boron, and Vitamin D3 to create an optimal environment for testosterone production.

Vitamin B6

Another important vitamin for testosterone production is Vitamin B6. This water soluble vitamin helps in the conversion of carbohydrates into glucose, which is then used for energy.

B6 also plays an important role in testosterone production as well as overall hormonal optimization.

Bioperine® 95% Piperine

Bioperine is a patented black pepper extract that has been shown to help the absorption of other ingredients in dietary supplements. This is important because it helps ensure that you get the most out of the ingredients in Testogen.

Testogen Ingredients Overview - As you can see, there is a powerful blend of ingredients designed to boost testosterone levels and increase libido and physical performance.

Every ingredient has been carefully researched and dosed to ensure that you get the most out of Testogen without any side effects.

Physical Benefits of Using Testogen

Most Testogen reviews give you an overview of what benefits Testogen offers. However, they rarely drill down into the nitty-gritty. When a supplement can increase testosterone, the positives will be felt in both, physical and cognitive enhancement.

Let's take a look at the physical benefits you can expect first.

Increases lean muscle mass

Testosterone is one of the key hormones that's tasked with lean muscle mass production and amplifying muscle growth. The others are DHT, IGF-1 & Growth Hormone.

When your testosterone production increases to the upper limit of baseline, it automatically alters the anabolic ratio in favor of muscle tissue. This changes everything at a cellular level. Your muscle cells are activated to grow and divide, making them stronger.

Testogen increases the production of growth hormone in the body which allows your muscles to recover from training much faster. Think about a body that's primed purely for muscle growth.

Your strength will surge

Most men who use Testogen mention that they have much higher energy levels. For sure, Testosterone can influence your energy levels and ATP synthesis. But many men actually mistake an increase in strength as energy levels.

Suddenly, they are able to lift heavier weights. The 1RM lifts that they thought, they could never surpass, are crushed in a span of weeks. Athletes who train on the field are amazed at their improved sprinting speed, and explosiveness.

The ability to achieve and sustain an erection for longer periods

One of the most common complaints that men have as they age is poor sex drive. This includes a lack of libido, erectile dysfunction, and a decrease in semen production.

Testosterone replacement therapy is one of the most sought after treatments for many men because their testosterone levels have fallen well below normal.

They often notice a huge difference in sex drive, including improved libido and the ability to get and maintain an erection.

With Testogen, even if you don't suffer from such low Testosterone symptoms (fatigue, body ache, etc.), your libido and sexual performance will skyrocket.

Fat Loss

As your body's testosterone production increases, you will start to notice a change in body composition. You will find it easier to lose weight and the amount of fat you carry in your midsection undergoes a dramatic change too.

Some men have been able to produce anabolic steroids like results with this natural testosterone booster supplement, which is amazing.

Cognitive Benefits of Using Testogen

As we said, the benefits of using a potent testosterone booster are not merely physical. You will also note a huge difference in your mental performance.

Improved mood

The neurotransmitters that are responsible for regulating your emotions, namely serotonin, dopamine & norepinephrine are influenced by hormones like testosterone. When men age, they often complain of becoming short tempered or angry.

Rather than using synthetic mood enhancers and anti-depressants, researchers are now looking at Testosterone as a better and safe solution.

An increased level of testosterone in the body means better regulation of these neurotransmitters, which can improve your mood. (Check out Mind Lab Pro for mood improvement)

Men who use Testogen mention that their mood skyrockets allowing them to perform at their best all day.

Increases your confidence

Very few people know that boosting testosterone levels can have a huge impact on your confidence levels.

The exact mechanism by which testosterone in your body affects your confidence is not that well known. But it seems to improve your body's ability to tackle stress.

You become more adept at dealing with stressors. You have the drive to go ahead and meet your goals every day. Your energy levels are at their peak as well. Everything about your life just becomes better when your testosterone levels naturally increase.

Better Sleep

One of the innate benefits of increasing testosterone levels naturally is that it helps improve the quality of sleep. Poor sleep is detrimental to overall health, immunity, mood, sex drive, and cognitive performance.

Very few people know that frequent sleep issues are one of the symptoms of low testosterone. If you have low testosterone levels, then it could be affecting your sleep. Testogen stimulates testosterone production, thereby helping improve sleep quality.

You will sleep longer and that too, uninterrupted.

How does Testogen work to boost testosterone production?

Testogen is one of the few dietary supplements that boost testosterone levels naturally, through a proven biological pathway. That's via the LH pathway.

It stimulates the release of Luteinizing Hormone, which in turn will stimulate the Leydig cells in the testes to produce testosterone.

It does not contain harmful chemicals that can affect the HPTA negatively and thereby interfere with the male reproductive system. Instead, it has natural ingredients only which promote testosterone production without having any negative effects on your HPTA or fertility.

In fact, with an improvement in your testosterone deficiency, you might have a better chance at conceiving.

Don't forget that it will increase your sex drive and mood too.

Testogen Instant Testosterone booster drops

Most men today seek fast results. However, when you take a natural supplement in pill form, it undergoes first pass metabolism in the liver. The actual testosterone boost will be a slow and long process.

That's why the manufacturers of Testogen decided to create a potent, faster acting formula called Testogen Liquid drop formula. Testogen Liquid drops works in synergy with the oral formula to significantly increase testosterone levels, that too in a very short span of time.

The Liquid formula is perfect for those who are looking at quicker and more dramatic results, such as athletes and bodybuilders. We'd like to add that the liquid formula also contains natural ingredients only.

Testogen Pricing

Testogen is one of the most affordable testosterone boosting supplements on the market.

It costs just $59.99 for 1 bottle (30 day supply). That's at least $20 cheaper than the competition. If you are looking for a quick acting formula, with the liquid drops, they have a great combo offer that you can avail of.

This gives you both, the drops and the pills for combined pricing of just $284 for a whopping 8-month supply. That's a no-brainer price for us.

Is Testogen worth the price?

Yes, Testogen is a great supplement that can help increase testosterone levels naturally. It has been proven to work via the LH pathway and does not have any harmful chemicals. The ingredients are all natural and help improve sleep quality, cognitive performance, muscle tone, fat levels, sex drive, and mood.

Plus, it's one of the most affordable testosterone boosters on the market. The ingredients in Testogen have been shown to increase LH and FSH levels, which in turn will help stimulate the Leydig cells in the testes to produce testosterone naturally in more than 25 clinical studies.

In comparison, most of the junk being sold in the market doesn't even have one or two clinically backed ingredients. The difference is night and day.

Testogen Results vs Testosterone Replacement Therapy

One of the commonest comparisons that we've seen men make is to compare Testogen with testosterone replacement therapy. The Testosterone boosting industry wants you to believe that TRT is the only way to solve your low testosterone problems.

The thing to remember here is that the two approaches are very different from each other. TRT involves injecting synthetic hormones into your bloodstream, whereas natural testosterone boosters have no negative effect on the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis or HPTA.

TRT on the other hand can lead to testicular atrophy and can affect your fertility too. Testosterone replacement therapy needs constant monitoring under the supervision of an endocrinologist.

Even then, many men spend months if not more trying to dial down their hormones unsuccessfully. If the testosterone levels increase beyond a certain threshold, it can start to aromatize into estrogen.

If not monitored carefully, this can cause a host of side effects starting from water retention, high blood pressure, to gynecomastia or male breasts. Then there's the possibility that it can convert to DHT, which has its own share of side effects to tackle.

It is true that synthetic hormones in TRT have been studied in depth by multiple medical journals and the results are always positive. However, natural testosterone boosters like Testogen are a much safer bet.

Plus, with natural testosterone boosters, you don't have to worry about any of the side effects that come with TRT. In a nutshell, we believe that natural testosterone boosters are safer, cheaper, and more effective than testosterone replacement therapy.

Why Testogen is the best choice to boost testosterone levels?

Here's a summary of what most Testogen Reviews have mentioned.

All Natural Ingredients. Contains 11 ingredients that are clinically backed in more than 25 clinical studies.

No harmful chemicals like SARMS or steroids. Works via the LH pathway.

Does not merely increase total testosterone levels, but increases free testosterone levels

Produces all the benefits associated with high testosterone levels - muscle gain, fat loss, libido, and mood

Affordable and effective. $59.99 for 1 bottle (30 day supply) and even cheaper via combo offers.

Now comes with a potent liquid formula for even better results.

Can used anywhere and anytime. No need to inject ever.

Does not cause any side effects associated with black market steroids. You can use this for long-term hormonal optimization rather than using it temporarily.

Comes with a 60 day money-back guarantee

FAQ

How long does it take for Testogen to work? That depends on a variety of factors such as your age, hormone levels, body mass index, as well as your body's response to the supplement.

If you're someone in your mid twenties or early thirties, we'd expect noticeable results - such as increased libido and energy levels - within the first week of using Testogen. The other health improvements like fat loss, muscle gain, and mood enhancement take a few weeks (3-4) to become apparent.

Middle aged men will have to wait a little longer, as hormone levels naturally decline with age. Generally speaking, you should see an overall improvement in your health and well-being after using Testogen for about two to three months.

What are the side effects of Testogen? There are none. This is a completely natural supplement, with no known allergens or ingredients that can trigger side effects. I am on TRT. Can I use Testogen? We do not recommend using Testogen if you are already on testosterone replacement therapy, as it may affect your hormone levels and end up doing more harm than good. Can I stack Testogen with other supplements? Yes, you can definitely stack Testogen with other supplements. In fact, we recommend doing so for even better results. Just make sure that you're not taking any supplements that contain steroids or prohormones, as this could create an imbalance and negate the effects of Testogen.

Conclusion - To Sum it up

Testogen is a 100% natural testosterone booster that uses a potent blend of herbal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids to help you gain muscle mass, lose body fat, increase libido and improve your mood.

With 25 clinical trials backing up its claims, Testogen is definitely the best choice for men looking to optimize their hormonal levels naturally. It comes with a money-back guarantee too.

The unique combination of the capsules and the oral drops provides even better results, and you can use it anytime and anywhere without any fear of side effects.

