We’re becoming more sedentary as a culture. More and more of us are working office jobs, and now we don’t even have the benefit of walking to our car with all the work-from-home options.

“Need help with losing those excess pounds? Diet and exercise not enough? Try one of these five best diet pills: Leanbean, PhenQ, Zotrim, Powher Cut, and Hunter Burn.”

We’re becoming more sedentary as a culture. More and more of us are working office jobs, and now we don’t even have the benefit of walking to our car with all the work-from-home options. Sure, the convenience of it all is nice, but you know what it isn’t nice for? Your belly fat. Many of us are starting to grow a bit of a gut and as those pants size increase and our belts become wider and wider, we start to think ‘maybe it’s time I start eating better and hitting the gym’.

And then the worst of it happens. You spend the week eating better, hitting the gym, exercising every day, maybe even picking up one of those fancy step counters so you can see how much you walk a day. You go to your scale, expecting big results, only to find that you’ve only lost maybe a couple of pounds, five at best. You look in the mirror and see no noticeable changes. You start thinking about giving up.

But wait, you don’t need to quit just yet! You are doing everything right, but everyone’s body and metabolism are a little different, and you might just need a helping hand to push you over the edge and help you shred some of that weight. This is where diet pills and weight loss supplements come into play, but which one is the right one for you. There are so many different pills and supplements on the market, some that can offer great results, some that are designed for specific people, and some that just plain don’t work. We’ll explore five supplements that are some of the best diet pills on the market and explore the various reasons why they would work for you. Those supplements are:

Leanbean - The Best Diet Pills for Women

- The Best Diet Pills for Women PhenQ - The Best Fat Burning Option for Men

- The Best Fat Burning Option for Men Zotrim - The Best Appetite Suppressant

- The Best Appetite Suppressant Powher Cut - The Fewest Ingredients with the Most Powerful Results

- The Fewest Ingredients with the Most Powerful Results Hunter Burn - The Highest Doses of Fat Burning Ingredients

#1. Leanbean - Best Diet Pills for Women

Click here for the Lowest Price on Leanbean

Leanbean is a product that is specifically tailored towards women and a woman’s anatomy. While some of the benefits of Leanbean will look similar to diet pills tailored towards men, the ingredients, which are extensive, are different from most fat burners for men, so you can easily see that the makers of this diet pill have a different audience in mind.

Leanbean, using 100% natural ingredients, claims to assist with weight loss by:

Burning fat stored in the belly through thermogenesis (the process of heating up the body)

Calming your appetite and staving off cravings

Focusing the mind of the user and energizing the body

Ingredients

Choline

Glucomannan

Chromium Picolinate

Chloride

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Green Coffee

Piperine

Garcinia Cambogia

Turmeric

Acai Berry

Zinc

Benefits

Women-centric design in mind. Many supplements offer similar ingredients and make similar claims, so at the end of the day, what you have to consider is your own personal needs. What makes Leanbean great is that it is designed with the female anatomy in mind. Anyone can benefit from the ingredients in Leanbean, but women specifically will find that Leanbean is a great product for them personally.

Many supplements offer similar ingredients and make similar claims, so at the end of the day, what you have to consider is your own personal needs. What makes Leanbean great is that it is designed with the female anatomy in mind. Anyone can benefit from the ingredients in Leanbean, but women specifically will find that Leanbean is a great product for them personally. All-natural, and powerful, ingredients. Here’s the thing: Leanbean is 100% natural, but so are many of the diet pills that this list will look at. The thing that makes Leanbean so powerful is that the ingredients it is using have clinical support for their effectiveness. Turmeric, which contains curcumin, has been shown to be an effective supplement for arthritis, cancer, Alzheimer's, high blood pressure, and various other ailments and diseases. Glucomannan is a great source of fiber, which will help the body absorb water, which in turn will help curb hunger. Acai and Garcinia Cambogia are top-notch antioxidants, which will keep your blood flow healthy and keep your body in tip-top condition. To make things even better, Piperine has been shown to block fat cells from even forming, which will help you drop weight by keeping fat from ever-growing in your body in the first place!

Here’s the thing: Leanbean is 100% natural, but so are many of the diet pills that this list will look at. The thing that makes Leanbean so powerful is that the ingredients it is using have clinical support for their effectiveness. Turmeric, which contains curcumin, has been shown to be an effective supplement for arthritis, cancer, Alzheimer's, high blood pressure, and various other ailments and diseases. Glucomannan is a great source of fiber, which will help the body absorb water, which in turn will help curb hunger. Acai and Garcinia Cambogia are top-notch antioxidants, which will keep your blood flow healthy and keep your body in tip-top condition. To make things even better, Piperine has been shown to block fat cells from even forming, which will help you drop weight by keeping fat from ever-growing in your body in the first place! Caffeine helps, but don’t go crazy. Caffeine is super useful when it comes to losing weight. There are studies that show it assists in curbing the appetite, and it also lends itself to thermogenesis, the warming of the body to burn off excess fat. However, caffeine is also in a lot of products, foods, and drinks that many people consume, so many people don’t want a diet pill that goes too insane on caffeine intake. Leanbean uses green coffee, which does contain caffeine, and actually contains more caffeine than roast coffee beans, but it also contains more chlorogenic acid , which has been shown to reduce high blood pressure and diabetes. But there are other ways to increase energy and help the body burn fat, like Vitamins B6 and B12.

Caffeine is super useful when it comes to losing weight. There are studies that show it assists in curbing the appetite, and it also lends itself to thermogenesis, the warming of the body to burn off excess fat. However, caffeine is also in a lot of products, foods, and drinks that many people consume, so many people don’t want a diet pill that goes too insane on caffeine intake. Leanbean uses green coffee, which does contain caffeine, and actually contains more caffeine than roast coffee beans, but it also contains , which has been shown to reduce high blood pressure and diabetes. But there are other ways to increase energy and help the body burn fat, like Vitamins B6 and B12. No known side effects. Unlike many supplements, Leanbean has been shown to be virtually side-effect free, as it uses completely, 100% natural ingredients that you would normally find in the food you eat. Leanbean has been designed to assist the user in losing weight without pumping the body full of chemicals and genetically modified supplements that have significant adverse side effects.

Pros and Cons

Some of the many benefits of Leanbean are that it is:

One of the best diet pills for women on the market

Not overly reliant on caffeine

100% natural and GMO-free

Clinically proven as an appetite suppressant

Contributes to normal digestion and fat metabolism

Suitable for those on a vegan or gluten-free diet

At $69 for a one-month supply, and with a 90-day money-back guarantee, Leanbean is a safe, affordable option

Leanbean is not a perfect product, though, and does come with a few issues, like:

Not being friendly for caffeine sensitive persons

Having many ingredients, which can interfere with other supplements and medications

It contains Garcinia Cambogia, which has mixed results when it comes to efficacy and safety

#2. PhenQ - Best Fat Burning Option for Men

Click here for the Lowest Price on PhenQ

PhenQ may not have a lot of ingredients, and that may be a turn off for many consumers in the diet pill market, but the thing that makes PhenQ one of the best diet pills out there, especially for men, is that PhenQ’s limited ingredients are doing a whole lot of work.

While many diet pills offer the same three standard promises, PhenQ guarantees weight loss by accomplishing five different tasks, such as:

Burning fat

Suppressing appetite

Stopping the production of fat

Increasing your energy

Enhancing your mood

It is, specifically, a top of the line weight loss supplement for men because of how well it pairs with exercise. For the gym rats about there, PhenQ will get your body temperature burning so that you incinerate those excess pounds.

Ingredients

L-Carnitine Fumarate

Nopal

Caffeine

Chromium Picolinate

Capsimax Powder

Benefits

The quality of the ingredients is greater than the quantity. It may not seem like PhenQ has a lot of ingredients, but the ingredients it does have are doing a lot of work. The Nopal and the L-Carnitine Fumarate are both giving you amino acids, which serve a few functions. One, amino acids help with the production of Human Growth Hormone, which can assist the body with fat loss and muscle building. Furthermore, amino acids themselves help speed up the fat-burning process , turning stored fat into energy.

It may not seem like PhenQ has a lot of ingredients, but the ingredients it does have are doing a lot of work. The Nopal and the L-Carnitine Fumarate are both giving you amino acids, which serve a few functions. One, amino acids help with the production of Human Growth Hormone, which can assist the body with fat loss and muscle building. Furthermore, amino acids themselves , turning stored fat into energy. You will be energized. As those amino acids turn fat into energy, your body will experience a rush of motivation, enough to keep those workouts going. With the boost of caffeine on top of that, your body becomes a powerhouse, effectively and efficiently boosting your metabolism to burn off excess fat and convert it to muscle. This energized feeling also helps stave off the crankiness of diet and exercise, as well as improve your mood by reducing fatigue.

As those amino acids turn fat into energy, your body will experience a rush of motivation, enough to keep those workouts going. With the boost of caffeine on top of that, your body becomes a powerhouse, effectively and efficiently boosting your metabolism to burn off excess fat and convert it to muscle. This energized feeling also helps stave off the crankiness of diet and exercise, as well as improve your mood by reducing fatigue. Stop your hunger in its tracks. The nopal cactus extract is high in fiber, which helps to regulate your hunger and your cravings. The Chromium Picolinate is adding to that, as it helps regulate your blood sugar, reducing the need and desire to eat constantly. So, not only is the supplement burning fat, but it is also keeping you from eating too much so that you don’t add even more fat to the stores.

The nopal cactus extract is high in fiber, which helps to regulate your hunger and your cravings. The Chromium Picolinate is adding to that, as it helps regulate your blood sugar, reducing the need and desire to eat constantly. So, not only is the supplement burning fat, but it is also keeping you from eating too much so that you don’t add even more fat to the stores. Thermogenesis will set your excess fat ablaze. Thermogenesis is the increase of body temperature due to the dissipation of energy. Thermogenesis is a big part of weight loss. There is a reason it is called ‘burning fat’. Capsimax Powder has multiple thermogenic properties, which play into the body's production of energy to burn off excess fat. This powder contains piperine, a component found in black pepper, which, as we will remind you, has been shown to help stop the production of fat cells, blocking the regeneration of fat.

Pros and Cons

PhenQ’s formula is super powerful, and this powerful formula comes with such benefits as:

Burning fat while stopping the production of fat cells

Stopping cravings and pangs of hunger

Boosting your mood and energy

Being vegan and vegetarian friendly

Being all-natural and completely safe with no known side effects

Providing a 60-day, money-back guarantee

Being made in FDA and GMP approved factories

Being scientifically backed

PhenQ is a top-notch product but a few things should be considered, like:

PhenQ is loaded with caffeine, so anyone who is stimulant sensitive should avoid

PhenQ should not be used by pregnant or nursing women

PhenQ is relatively new to the market, so some of the customer satisfaction may not be fully and properly tested yet

#3. Zotrim - Best Appetite Suppressant

Click here for the Lowest Price on Zotrim

What makes weight loss the hardest? Dieting must be the number one answer. After all, exercise helps, but if we are being honest, it is changing your eating habits that really leads to weight loss. You can only burn off so many calories realistically and healthily a day. So, what you really need to do is stave off that desire to snack.

This is where Zotrim comes in. Zotrim has many of the same benefits as most diet pills, but what it heavily advertises is the effectiveness of its ability to stave off the desire to snack and indulge all your cravings. Does it actually do this? Well, that is what we are here to find out.

On top of stopping your cravings, Zotrim also claims that it:

Boosts your energy and mood so that you will get yourself to the gym

Burns off the fat once you are in the gym

Is clinically proven to help you lose weight with natural ingredients

Outperforms prescription drugs in various trials

Ingredients

Guarana

Caffeine

Yerba Mate

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B6

Damiana

Benefits

Caffeine to burn that weight. So, we keep seeing caffeine in these products. Why is that? Well, it’s because caffeine serves two purposes. For starters, caffeine has been shown to reduce appetite and cravings. Second, caffeine gets the blood pumping, which in turn heats up the body, which in turn causes thermogenesis. As your body heats up, it causes your fat cells to burn off, helping you drop those unnecessary pounds. So, not only does this product contain caffeine, but it also contains Guarana, which contains more caffeine.

So, we keep seeing caffeine in these products. Why is that? Well, it’s because caffeine serves two purposes. For starters, caffeine has been shown to reduce appetite and cravings. Second, caffeine gets the blood pumping, which in turn heats up the body, which in turn causes thermogenesis. As your body heats up, it causes your fat cells to burn off, helping you drop those unnecessary pounds. So, not only does this product contain caffeine, but it also contains Guarana, which contains more caffeine. Gotta love that Vitamin B. Vitamin B appears in many of these diet pills, but Vitamin B6 is particularly great because it does not appear naturally in the body. So, in order to get more Vitamin B6, you have to consume it in food or supplements. But you definitely want to consume more Vitamin B6, as it not only boosts your mood and energy, leading to increased desire to work out and better yourself, but it also has been linked to improved blood flow, which not only helps with clogged arteries and reduces the risk of heart disease, but also helps your body metabolize fat cells more effectively.

Vitamin B appears in many of these diet pills, but Vitamin B6 is particularly great because it does not appear naturally in the body. So, in order to get more Vitamin B6, you have to consume it in food or supplements. But you definitely want to consume more Vitamin B6, as it not only boosts your mood and energy, leading to increased desire to work out and better yourself, but it also has been linked to improved blood flow, which not only helps with clogged arteries and reduces the risk of heart disease, but also helps your body metabolize fat cells more effectively. Yerba Mate may be your new best mate. Yerba Mate, a type of herbal tea, has become increasingly popular in the last few years, and for good reason. It does contain caffeine and has been shown to boost metabolism and mood in many users. For this reason, this black tea may be a great ingredient in diet supplements, as it will not only help with your mood, energy, and focus, but it will also help boost that metabolism to get that thermogenesis kicked in so you can burn off all the various fat cells you have built up with poor diet.

Yerba Mate, a type of herbal tea, has become increasingly popular in the last few years, and for good reason. It does contain caffeine and has been shown to boost metabolism and mood in many users. For this reason, this black tea may be a great ingredient in diet supplements, as it will not only help with your mood, energy, and focus, but it will also help boost that metabolism to get that thermogenesis kicked in so you can burn off all the various fat cells you have built up with poor diet. Caffeine also stops appetite. You’ll notice that many ingredients in Zotrim are caffeinated. This is because caffeine has been shown to be an appetite suppressant, so all the caffeinated ingredients in Zotrim make it perfect for stopping your body from wanting to snack in the first place.

Pros and Cons

So, some things that are easy to love about Zotrim are:

The caffeine will definitely boost your energy and curb your desire to eat

With all this caffeine boosting your energy, your body will definitely be initiating that all-important thermogenesis to help burn fat cells away

There is plenty of scientific backing to show that Zotrim is effective.

With this said, a few things to consider with Zotrim are:

The caffeine is intense, so if you are caffeine sensitive, pregnant, or nursing, you should probably not take Zotrim

Damiana, an ingredient in Zotrim, has not been shown to be overly effective

Vitamin B6 can be toxic if not carefully monitored, so be careful how many Vitamin B heavy foods you eat while taking Zotrim

#4. Powher Cut - Fewest Ingredients With Powerful Results

Click here for the Lowest Price on Powher Cut

Powher Cut has a couple of things going for it. For starters, it is another product that specifically advertises itself as a product for women. This does not mean that men can’t use this product, but there are so many products out there that advertise masculine figures with cut abs that products for women are a breath of fresh air.

Furthermore, Powher Cut is also relatively shy on the ingredients, containing only four main ingredients. While this may seem like a downside, it really isn’t. There are plenty of reasons why someone would want fewer ingredients, and since so many ingredients are practically snake oil, many consumers prefer their supplements light on the ingredient load.

Either way, Powher Cut claims to help you drop weight by:

Suppressing your appetite

Increasing thermogenesis

Boosting your energy and mood

Ingredients

Choline

Green Coffee

Glucomannan

Chromium Picolinate

Benefits

Not super crazy on the caffeine. While Powher Cut does have caffeine with the green coffee, and while green coffee does contain more caffeine than regular roasted beans, this is the only source of caffeine. Caffeine is a big part of regulating appetite and increasing thermogenesis in diet pills, but for those out there that need to watch their caffeine intake, Powher Cut doesn’t go over the top.

While Powher Cut does have caffeine with the green coffee, and while green coffee does contain more caffeine than regular roasted beans, this is the only source of caffeine. Caffeine is a big part of regulating appetite and increasing thermogenesis in diet pills, but for those out there that need to watch their caffeine intake, Powher Cut doesn’t go over the top. Choline is great as an antioxidant and for fat metabolism. Choline is related to the B Vitamin family, and while it is naturally made in the liver, a little more in your diet can be very helpful. Studies have shown that it can increase lipid, or fat, metabolism, burning the fat out of your body, and it also serves as a great antioxidant, which helps keep your blood flowing effectively.

Choline is related to the B Vitamin family, and while it is naturally made in the liver, a little more in your diet can be very helpful. Studies have shown that it can increase lipid, or fat, metabolism, burning the fat out of your body, and it also serves as a great antioxidant, which helps keep your blood flowing effectively. Fiber is great for a lot of things. As discussed earlier, Glucomannan, a type of fiber, helps the body absorb water in the stomach, thus staving off hunger and cravings, making dieting a whole lot easier. Fiber also has a way of kicking in the digestive tract, thus boosting the body's natural metabolism and making digestion more effective when it comes to weight loss.

As discussed earlier, Glucomannan, a type of fiber, helps the body absorb water in the stomach, thus staving off hunger and cravings, making dieting a whole lot easier. Fiber also has a way of kicking in the digestive tract, thus boosting the body's natural metabolism and making digestion more effective when it comes to weight loss. More hunger-reduction. Chromium Picolinate helps regulate your blood sugar, which is another highly effective way to keep the body from feeling hungry.

Pros and Cons

At the end of the day, Powher Cut can be great for various reasons, such as:

Hunger reduction with the caffeine, Glucomannan, and Chromium Picolinate

Contains the antioxidant Choline, which is great for fat metabolism

Not crazy high in caffeine so may be effective for those with a caffeine sensitivity

Use thermogenesis to burn fat

Low ingredients mean that this supplement can be paired with other supplements with less risk of over-consuming ingredients

However, there are a few concerns to consider, such as:

The main goal of this product is to suppress appetite. Other diet pills are much better at actual fat burning and weight regulation.

No real ingredients that would stop the production of fat cells

Still caffeine reliant, so users with a history of heart disease may have problems

#5. Hunter Burn - Highest Doses of Fat Burning Ingredients

Some people are looking for a workout experience that will deliver a real punch when it comes to fat burning, something that will really help kick their diet and exercise routine into overdrive. Hunter Burn is an aggressive diet pill that requires you to take 6 doses daily. Most of these supplements are twice a day, maybe three times, but Hunter Burn packs in the ingredients and provides more pills per bottle so more doses can be taken.

Other than the aggressive dosage, Hunter Burn is pretty standard for what it offers. It makes claims that it:

Curbs appetite

Burns fat

Enhances Mood

These are pretty standard claims for a diet pill, but if you are looking for something tailor-made for heavy use, Hunter Burn may be the way to go.

Ingredients

White Kidney Bean

Konjac Root

Matcha Green Tea

Cayenne Pepper

L-Theanine

Benefits

High in fiber. White Kidney Bean and Konjac Root extract are both fibrous plants, and as we’ve already discussed, high fiber foods help fill you up and boost your metabolism. While Glucomannan isn’t directly listed as an ingredient, Konjac Root contains Glucomannan, so you get all the fibrous advantages that have been discussed with the previous diet pills.

White Kidney Bean and Konjac Root extract are both fibrous plants, and as we’ve already discussed, high fiber foods help fill you up and boost your metabolism. While Glucomannan isn’t directly listed as an ingredient, Konjac Root contains Glucomannan, so you get all the fibrous advantages that have been discussed with the previous diet pills. More than just caffeinated. Matcha Green Tea contains a lot of caffeine, so you’ll get all the energy, focus, and thermogenetic benefits that all the other diet pills offer, but unlike other supplements that offer just caffeine extracted from coffee plants, the matcha tea leaf is loaded with antioxidants, keeping your blood flow and pressure healthy, which provides all kinds of health benefits including weight loss. It’s actually really nice and refreshing to see this ingredient on the list as opposed to the standard ‘caffeine’.

Matcha Green Tea contains a lot of caffeine, so you’ll get all the energy, focus, and thermogenetic benefits that all the other diet pills offer, but unlike other supplements that offer just caffeine extracted from coffee plants, the matcha tea leaf is loaded with antioxidants, keeping your blood flow and pressure healthy, which provides all kinds of health benefits including weight loss. It’s actually really nice and refreshing to see this ingredient on the list as opposed to the standard ‘caffeine’. The power of the amino acid. L-Theanine is an amino acid, and as discussed above, replacing the amino acids in your body is a big part of building natural HGH in the body, which not only assists with burning fat but also helps in building muscle, giving the user a more toned, athletic look than just a skinnier one. L-Theanine has been used to help build mental function and a positive outlook as well, so L-Theanine can make you look and feel good.

L-Theanine is an amino acid, and as discussed above, replacing the amino acids in your body is a big part of building natural HGH in the body, which not only assists with burning fat but also helps in building muscle, giving the user a more toned, athletic look than just a skinnier one. L-Theanine has been used to help build mental function and a positive outlook as well, so L-Theanine can make you look and feel good. Hot pepper goodness. Pepper extracts, like the Cayenne Pepper, contain capsaicin, the component in peppers that make your mouth feel hot. While you may not burn the roof of your mouth like you are heating hot wings, Cayenne Pepper will heat up your body, generating sweat and helping you burn off fat. This effect is similar to the Capsimax Powder in PhenQ discussed above, and pepper extracts have been shown to be very useful in burning fat.

Pros and Cons

Hunter Burn is a great diet pill and one of the best fat burners because:

It is 100% natural

It triggers thermogenesis

It has ingredients that help your mood, energy, and focus

It contains antioxidants

It is high in fiber

It is science-backed

It has an aggressive dosing regime

With that said, there are a few downsides to consider, like:

The high dosage may interfere with other supplements you are taking, so be careful when starting a routine with Hunter Burn

The company ships from Europe, so wait times on the product can be long if you are an American buyer

Some of the mood benefits of L-Theanine are scientifically dubious and may not be all they are cracked up to be

Buyers Guide

So, we have now assessed the five products separately, but we are still left with a burning question: which product is the best diet pill? There are a few things to consider, and each one can provide different benefits depending on your own current routines with diet and exercise, as well as your own anatomy, but here are some takeaways.

Best for Appetite Suppression

Zotrim makes the claim to be all about appetite suppression, but it uses caffeine, and some studies have found that caffeine is a very temporary fix for curbing appetite and staving off cravings. So, what should you look for when it comes to appetite suppression? The answer is fiber, and when it comes to diet pills that are high in fiber, the ranking would look like this:

Hunter Burn Leanbean Powher Cut

The reason Hunter burn takes this is that it has two different sources of fiber, unlike the other two, but all of these contain Glucomannan, which is a great way to keep yourself from craving snacks.

Best Fat Burner

However, appetite suppression is only a part of weight loss, and the real reason you are probably taking diet pills is that you are trying to get rid of those pounds. All of these diet pills contain caffeine, but the effects of caffeine alone are, again, unproven, which is why Zotrim is also not topping this list, as it is super reliant on caffeine. In this case, for the best fat burner, the ranking would look like this:

Leanbean or PhenQ Hunter Burn PowHer Cut

All of these contain ingredients that help burn fat besides caffeine, with Leanbean and PhenQ being filled with these ingredients. Anything pepper-related is going to establish thermogenesis, and anything with choline also shows great promise when it comes to fat burning.

Things to consider

Most of these diet pills are high in caffeine, so keep that in mind when deciding when to take your doses

Ingredients like Damiana and L-Theanine make bold claims about mood-boosting, but the science is still out on those

All of the diet pills say they are good for men and women, but if a company seems to be advertising to one more than the other, the pill is probably designed for that sex

Frequently Asked Questions

Which is the best diet pill?

All of the diet pills mentioned are great for various reasons, but when it comes to the most bang for your buck, Leanbean and PhenQ seem to deliver the most results overall. Men seem to do better with PhenQ, while women seem to do better with Leanbean. If you are looking for a pill to pair with an intense workout, PhenQ is probably the way to go, but if you are looking for the best fat burner without being a total workout junkie, Leanbean might be the option for you.

Are the products safe?

They are mostly safe, yes, if taken in the correct dosages. All of these products are 100% natural, so the ingredients you are consuming would be no different than ingredients you would find in the standard foods you eat, and none of them would require any kind of prescription because they do not contain harmful drugs with a myriad of side effects.

With that said, if you are already taking supplements, you should assess how much of different ingredients you are taking before starting a routine with any of these. Excessive caffeine can be bad for the heart, and some ingredients, like Vitamin B6, can become toxic if too much is consumed over a long period of time, so make sure to do your own research and inspect the products’ ingredients thoroughly.

What will they cost me?

Most of these companies will run you about $60 to $75 for a one-month supply. Some will advertise more pills per bottle, like Hunter Burn, but remember that Hunter Burn also requires you to take more to get the full dosage, so you are still getting the same one-month supply. This is expensive, but they all come with some kind of 60 to 90 money-back guarantee, and if you buy more months at a time, the price per bottle goes down significantly.

Where can I find these diet pills?

All of these diet pills have their own websites and are mostly bought directly from manufacturers. Be careful of buying these supplements from Amazon, Walmart, and other supplement stores, as you may be getting an older formula or not quite the same thing.

Leanbean can be found here .

. PhenQ can be found here .

. Zotrim can be found here .

. PowHer Cut can be found here .

. Hunter Burn can be found here .

Conclusion

Remember, while Leanbean and PhenQ might be the best fat burners for men and women, and while Hunter Burn might be the best overall appetite suppressant, your own personal dietary habits, exercise routines, and personal physiology are all factors in deciding what the best diet pill or best fat burner are. If you have more questions, consult with your doctor or nutritionist before starting these regimens.

There are a lot of snake oils on the market when it comes to dieting, but the five diet pills listed here will do what they advertise they do. While a couple of the ingredients make claims that may not be completely accurate, like Damiana, L-Theanine, and Caffeine, most of the ingredients are scientifically shown to suppress appetites, burn fat, and even stop the production of fat cells.

Just remember, these are not miracle drugs. Proper diet and exercise is needed, but if your diet and exercise need a boost, one of these diet supplements may give you the edge you need to look and feel your best.

Related:

This is a Partnered Post.