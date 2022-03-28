In this article you will know about 6 top ranking Best Creatine Monohydrate Brands For Men for the convenience of selecting the best one suited to your needs.

The major role of creatine in the human body is to supply energy to the muscles. The humans get half of their supply of creatine from the foods they eat. The rest of the creatine requirements are fulfilled by the organs liver and the kidney.

After the discovery of the role of creatine in enhancing muscle power and strength, research has been carried out on whether creatine can be provided to the high performers in the fields of bodybuilding and athletes.

The results of the research are the supplements of Creatine Monohydrate. It is very popular with the performers and safe for use.

Our review team has investigated in-depth all the brands of creatine monohydrate supplements for men in the market and narrowed down the list of the best among them.

The following are the Best Creatine Monohydrate Supplements & Powders For Men

CrazyNutrition Ultimate CRN-5 Creatine - Best Creatine For Men Overall XWERKS Lifts - Great for Mixing With Other Powders Performance Lab Recover - Good Creatine Supplement for Recovery Onnit Creatine Elm Rye Creatine Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Powder

The creatine monohydrate supplements are considered as the most effective ones for enhancing the strength, stamina and power of the athletes and the bodybuilders.

Studies have established beyond any doubt the efficacy of creatine supplement in increasing muscle strength. It is also safe without any side effects.

But the point of concern is the intelligent selection of the right brand of creatine monohydrate supplement for men.

The market is full of hundreds of brands each claiming to be the best. But it is needless to say that all the brands are not good and some may even be harmful.

For selecting your own brand it requires quite an intelligent and knowledgeable survey of the market. This can only be done by the experts.

For the convenience of the many customers our review team has done all the needed testing and multi pronged reviews to arrive at the top pricks.

#1. CrazyNutrition Ultimate CRN-5 Creatine - Best for Men Overall

CrazyBulk is the most talked about company producing a number of fitness supplements. In the arena of creatine monohydrate supplements for men they have come up with their unique formula named CrazyNutrition Ultimate CRN-5 Creatine .

This product has become very popular and well known in the market. The benefits which the product promises are

Sharp increase in pumping

Enhanced strength

Ability to undergo hard training for a longer time

The product CRN-5 Creatine is unique because the supplement contains 5 different varieties of creatine so that the users get the 100% efficiency in absorbing the creatine.

The different creatine forms in the supplement are

Creatine monohydrate

Creatine hydrochloride

Creatine ethyl ester

Tri-creatine malate

Creatine citrate pyruvate

During the hard training the essential requirement is hydration of the muscles as well as replenishment of the damaged muscle tissues quickly.

For this the supplement has been provided with electrolytes. The users get their requirements of electrolytes from the potassium, magnesium and the sodium which are included in optimum proportions in the creatine monohydrate supplement for men.

What you can expect by taking Crazy Bulk CRN 5 Creatine

Surge in the strength

Igniting the ATP giving your enhanced power

Hydration of the muscles

Faster rate of recovery after hard training

For whom the supplement is primarily meant

The supplement is suitable for all the performers such as bodybuilders, sprinters and other track events, outdoor games aspirants, resistance training as well as crossfit.

Use instruction

The Crazy Bulk CRN 5 creatine Supplement is to be taken daily about half an hour prior to training.

The supplement is available in powdered form. You have to take one scoop full of the powder in 16 ounce water.

You may stir the mix or shake to get the delicious drink ready for your use. The flavor of the drink is orange mango.

After thirty minutes of the drink you can plunge into your workout schedule with incredible energy fueled by the powerful creatine supplement.

About the ingredients of CRN 5 Creatine supplement manufactured by CrazyBulk

Creatine Monohydrate: This well researched and established enhancer of muscle strength for men reliably increases the size of the lean muscle and enhances the strength of the muscles.

The ingredient works in supporting the production of phosphocreatine naturally in the muscles. The muscles get stronger with high levels of energy and are susceptible to faster recovery after training.

Study has revealed that by taking 5 grams of creatine monohydrate the participants could increase their muscle size and strength significantly.

Creatine Hydrochloride: One four week study with creatine hydrochloride among some recreational weightlifters could enhance their bench press as well as leg press remarkably.

Creatine hydrochloride is quickly absorbed and hence the muscles can get the benefits of creatine faster than creatine monohydrate. The two ingredients in combination helps you to go for harder workouts.

Creatine ethyl ester: This form of creatine was clinically tested in a double-bind study. The participants were told to continue with their resistance training. The composition of the body as well as the strength of the muscle had a significant increase even in the athletes having lower weight. This is good for supplying instant power and energy to the muscles.

Creatine citrate pyruvate: In a 4 week study designed as a double blind, randomized, placebo controlled clinical test, creatine citrate pyruvate was found to significantly enhance the performance particularly in such exercises which need high intensity training like handgrip etc.

It helps in your efforts to lose weight. The ingredient boosts cellular energy helping weight loss.

Tri-creatine malate: This creatine derivative has been found to be immensely beneficial for the long distance sprinters. Study has confirmed that the participants found increased stamina and higher performance.

Being wholly water soluble it helps in producing ATP. ATP is the safe and natural way to achieve improved endurance and faster recovery without jittery side effects.

Aquamin Mg and Aquamin Ag: These ingredients help in the muscle formation as well as in the synthesis of proteins during prolonged workouts. It also increases the rate of recovery.

Aquamin Mg is derived from marine sources. Aquamin AG contains arabic gum which improves digestion and hence enhances quick absorption. The calcium in the Aquamin AG obtained from the marine sources has been found to be more bioactive compared to the calcium carbonate. It is good for your bone health, overall strength and complete hydration.

Potassium & Tri-sodium: During hard training lots of potassium and sodium get lost which cause muscle fatigue. It is essential for the performers to replenish the same. The potassium and sodium in the supplement restore the balance, hydrating the muscles. You can then lift heavier loads.

Buying options

You have the option to buy the supplement at their official website crazynutrition.com

Prices

Standard container with 30 servings $34.99

Most popular container with 60 servings $62.99

Biggest saving container with 90 servings $83.99

Guarantee: 60 day 100% money back guarantee.

Click Here to Visit the Official Website

#2. XWERKS Lift

This creatine supplement is manufactured by XWERKS. There are many nutritional supplements and CBD formulas made by the company.

The famous supplements made by XWERKS are Lift, Grow, Ignite, Ashwa, Motion etc.

XWERKS Lift is micronized creatine monohydrate . The formula of the supplement has provided a high dose of creatine to provide you with improved energy for muscular as well as cellular energy.

The benefits accrued by consuming Xwerks Lift as claimed by the company

Increases in strength by 8% to 14%

An increase of 6.85kg in bench press and 9.76kg in squat

More numbers of bench press as well as squat

Increased lean muscles

Single bag of the supplement WERKS Lift has 80 servings. Each serving is of 5gm flavorless supplement powder.

You are free to mix the powder with any beverage of your choice. You may also mix the Lift powder with other WERKS supplements .

The supplement formula is very simple, providing you with a sufficient amount of creatine monohydrate. There is no attempt to confuse the buyers by including many ingredients for creating sensation.

This gives you an opportunity to mix the powder with other products of XWERKS to suit your personalized requirements.

Price $49.00

Click Here to Visit XWERKS Official Website

#3. Performance Lab Recover

Our second best creatine monohydrate supplement is Performance Lab Recover .

The manufacturer of the supplement claims itself to be backed by the best nutrition technology achieved through years of extensive research.

The core innovative designs which has gone into making the creatine supplement are listed below:

Nutrigenetics: the ingredients included in the supplement such as all the vitamins, amino acids and minerals are cultured in a controlled condition in the laboratory. Also all such ingredients are enriched by superior absorption quality with the help of cofactors.

the ingredients included in the supplement such as all the vitamins, amino acids and minerals are cultured in a controlled condition in the laboratory. Also all such ingredients are enriched by superior absorption quality with the help of cofactors. Bioengineered carb: The bioengineered carbohydrates in the supplement can be absorbed very quickly. On the other hand it behaves like a complex carb when we see its sustainability extends to more than two hours.

The bioengineered carbohydrates in the supplement can be absorbed very quickly. On the other hand it behaves like a complex carb when we see its sustainability extends to more than two hours. Curcumin enhancement: This technology converts the curcumin which is a very potent ingredient by 46 times compared to turmeric curcumin.

This technology converts the curcumin which is a very potent ingredient by 46 times compared to turmeric curcumin. Vegan Protein: The supplement is vegan. But that does not diminish its power of muscle building. Its protein is at par with whey protein.

The supplement is vegan. But that does not diminish its power of muscle building. Its protein is at par with whey protein. Patented coenzyme Q10: this unique formula CoQ10 can enhance the amount of CoQ10 in the blood by double. It also extends the cell energy.

this unique formula CoQ10 can enhance the amount of CoQ10 in the blood by double. It also extends the cell energy. Prebiotic enriched vegan capsules.

When should you opt for Performance Lab Maintain Creatine

If you find your body aching after a workout and have started dreading all the training, you need to think about the supplement which is aimed at maintaining your physical steadiness during the rest-days.

In the rest-days you have a low mood due to muscle soreness, lack of energy, fatigue and even loss of muscles. For the performers or for the athletes who are not in the fray for competitive performances some dietary supplement like Performer Maintain is vital.

The recovery day supplements are made by blending special ingredients to stimulate the growth of muscle stem-cells. It also enhances the production of anabolic-hormones.

The supplement in one way helps in soothing the muscles and on the other way gives you deep sleep. In this way, the Performance Lab Recover supplement increases the recovery rate.

The recovery supplement contains ingredients like creatine, betaaline, iron and some superfood such as cherries and protein.

These ingredients are included for increasing ATP which help energize the muscles.

The Performer Lab Recover Supplement works well when supported by healthy diets.

The supplement also contains bioengineered rechargers which further provide energy to the muscle.

What you can expect after taking Performer Lab Recover supplement

High level of endurance

Enhanced power to the muscles

Enhanced athletic strength

More stamina

By having a high level of nourishment for more than 12 hours the Performance Lab Recover supplement makes you ready for the next sessions of the training.

To help achieve persistent loading of the muscles, the supplement has ingredients like SR CarnoSyn , ph10 and NutriGenesis.

NutriCaps which are prebiotic-infused plant products provide faster recovery and full energy all day round.

Pros

Your creatine store is well replenished so as to last for 12 hours after you consume the supplement providing you continuous improvement in your energy requirement.

Ignites the stem-cell synthesis

Provides more protein for building the muscle

Reduces all such negative factors such as oxidative stress etc which may affect recovery

Reduced distresses related to gastritis like bloating etc which can be found after taking creatine

Cons

Hard to mix the powder with water

Only a few servings are available in a single container

Click Here to Visit Performance Lab’s Official Website

#4. Onnit Creatine

This is one popular supplement which contains pure creatine monohydrate and no other superfluous ingredients. Creatine monohydrate of the supplement is available in micronized form for aiding quick absorption.

The creatine monohydrate of Onnit Creatine is obtained from creapure of Germany. This source of creatine monohydrate is considered as the purest by the experts all over the world.

Onnit Creatine supplement is vegan. The persons having allergy with dairy products need not to be scared as the supplement is dairy free.

This well dosed creatine supplement is quite cost effective too.

About the Onnit company

The company has been in operation since 2010.

The only ingredient in the creatine supplement Onnit Creatine is creatine monohydrate. The ingredient source is the German Company called Alzchem.

Their form of creatine which is known as Creapure is taken as the gold standard in the world of creatine. It has the highest standard in quality and purity.

The creatine monohydrate is micronized by breaking the monohydrate down into fine particles. Micronization is done so that the creatine monohydrate is quickly absorbed by the system.

Hence the micronized form of creatine monohydrate gives faster results.

Single container of the creatine supplement Onnit Creatine has 30 servings each of 5 grams.

Some experts suggest consuming 20 grams per day of Onnit creatine for the first five days. The dose has to be tapered down to 5 grams per day.

But the above observation does not have conclusive proof. It is not clear whether taking a higher dose will yield better results compared to taking 5 grams per day from day one.

On the contrary some may have bloating sensation as well as gas during the high loading phase.

The price of the Onnit creatine supplement is incredibly low. You can get a single container at $12. This turns out to be only 40 cents per dose.

Being vegan, dairy free and unflavored you are free to add the supplement to protein shake, deserts and oatmeal.

If you wish to take the Onnit creatine supplement singly, mix 5 grams of the supplement with 8 ounces water.

You are free to take the supplement dose at any time of the day as per your convenience. But take care to see that you consume the supplement daily.

#5. Elm Rye Creatine

This is the newest creatine supplement which has invaded the market. Within just a year of its entrance into the creatine supplement market Elm Rye creatine supplement has caught the imagination of the customers.

One of the main attractions of their supplement is its pure form of creatine. The company also gives due care to all such social issues such as environmental considerations, social impacts including the packaging.

In addition to its quality and sustainability of its creatine monohydrate ingredient they have a third party testing facility for further arresting any possible loopholes.

The company has given enough importance to see that the customers of the supplement are ensured of the quality and purity of the products supplied.

The company has a high degree of customer focus and transparency.

Elm & Rye has a number of products to its credit. The range varies from boosting the health of your brain, improving the health of your gut or shedding even the stubborn belly fat.

Their products include Testosterone Support , Fat Burner, daily probiotic, nootropics , elderberry gummies, melatonin gummies, collagen, Magnesium , Fish Oil.

The Elm & Rye Creatine formula is specially designed to stimulate the body to achieve muscle growth, reduced exhaustion and enhanced effective energy levels .

The characteristic feature of the creatine supplement Elm & Rye is its high dose of creatine monohydrate. The dose is as fabulous as 1400 mg of creatine monohydrate per every dose.

The other good news about the supplement is its tablet form instead of powder form, hence it is simple to consume. You have not to take all the other botheration of mixing the powder and making into a smoothie.

One container of Elm & Rye creatine costs $44.99

Magnesium stearate is added to the capsules. This additive protects the capsules from sticking together. Also the additive improves the consistency and helps in quality control of the capsules.

The supplement is free from soy, gluten, dairy, GMO and preservatives.

How to take the supplement Elm & Rye Creatine

You can take two capsules per each serving. Though the supplement is safe, it is advised to take your doctor into confidence before starting the capsules in case you are pregnant, have medical conditions, taking other prescription medicines and nursing.

#6. Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Powder

The supplement is a top choice for many customers due to its purest quality of creatine monohydrate. Another advantage of the supplement is its flavorless ingredient.

It is possible for you to add the supplement to any drink of your choice to make it tasty. There are no filters and the supplement contains pure creatine monohydrate only. So if the users are going through any dietary restriction this supplement turns out to be the ideal for them.

The source of creatine monohydrate is creapure which is the gold standard creatine monohydrate in the world of creatine market. The supplement uses the micronized form of the creatine monohydrate making the supplement liable to faster absorption giving you quicker results.

Sizes available of Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine are 150 grams to 2000 grams.

The dose prescribed for the supplement is 5 grams of creatine monohydrate. By assisting the conversion to ATP the supplement improves strength, stamina, muscle growth and efficiency.

The supplement is free from unnecessary additives and has zero calories.

Price of the supplement starts from $10.99 for 30 doses

The Creatine for Building Muscle

If you ask where the muscles get their energy, the answer will be creatine. Creatine is obtained mostly from the carnivorous diet which we ingest.

The liver and the kidneys also produce a good amount of creatine naturally in the body. The lion’s share of the creatine thus collected goes to the muscles.

In fact 95% of the creatine gets stored in the muscles to cater to the energy needs of the muscles during all types of muscular activities including training.

In addition to the muscles, a small amount of the creatine is also found in the brain, heart and various tissues.

You can find creatine in foods such as seafood, milk and in red meat. From the diet your body may collect about 2 grams of creatine in a day.

The importance of creatine for the high performers is well researched and established.

In order to understand the mode of working of creatine monohydrate we have to understand the ATP energy system.

ATP, in full form, is adenosine triphosphate. Adenosine triphosphate has 3 phosphate molecules.

When we start training within a few seconds of resistance exercise one among the three phosphates gets converted into adenosine diphosphate.

Due to this drop in adenosine triphosphate the ability of working muscles to contract is declined.

But as we supply more creatine, monohydrate your storage of creatine triphosphate builds reserve creatine. During workout the muscle cells draw creatine triphosphate and turn ADP into ATP.

Thus there is no dearth in the full contraction of the muscles. It will be possible for you to train hard for a longer time.

In this way you will have no difficulty in pumping out the ultimate reps which in fact make the difference. You gain growth in the muscles and their strength.

Research has confirmed that by supplementing the body with creatine it is possible to increase strength, endurance and stamina in many anaerobic exercises and many types of sport activities.

The other positive effects of creatine supplements are improvement in cognition, focus as well as in the recovery process.

Creatine is naturally produced by our body to cater to the needs of energy. Creatine supplement only enhances the reserve of creatine so that the body can use it in the cases of its declining states.

It is produced from the amino acids arginine, glycine and methionine. You will find these amino acids in many dietary supplements or multivitamin tablets.

The body needs creatine for stimulating the production of ATP which provides the muscles with energy.

With the help of creatine we are able to move as well as react to external stimuli fast.

In many researches it has been established that creatine improves the performance of sprinters in the track events. It also enhances the lifting loads of the weight lifters.

Who can get the advantages of consuming creatine monohydrate

The performers who are seeking to increase their muscle mass as well as strength

The performers who are targeting higher peaks in their performances in the gym

The aspirants who are aiming to increase lean muscles and weight

The high performers who are scared of muscle soreness and fatigue after the training. They are seeking quicker recovery and efficient performance

The persons who desire to improve their mental faculties. They may also be intending to enhance overall intelligence along with higher concentration.

The persons who are searching for a healthy yet simple-to-use supplement in order to enhance their overall efficiency.

Types of Creatine - Monohydrate Creatine

Seven types of creatine are there in the human knowledge domain. The basic creatine form is the creatine monohydrate.

The other forms of creatine are used for bioavailability as well as quicker absorption. But research is yet inconclusive regarding the beneficial effects of these six varieties of creatine making these more suitable than creatine monohydrate.

The seven forms of creatine are

Creatine monohydrate

Ethyl ester creatine

Tr-creatine malate

Creatine HCL

Micronized creatine

Liquid creatine

Conjugated creatine

Creatine monohydrate form of creatine is considered as the original form of creatine. This form of creatine is the most favored form in regard to getting the beneficial effects.

We find that almost all the research has been conducted around this form of creatine.

As per the recommendations of the researchers the supplement manufacturers also have given maximum weightage to creatine monohydrate.

This has formed the principal ingredient in all the creatine supplements.

A few creatine supplements have included more than one form of creatine to get the advantages of all the forms. But the amounts of creatine in other forms are lesser.

Buffered creatine has found use in some supplements. It is a blending of Kre-Alkalyn and Crea-Trona. These categories of creatine contain ph levels more than the conventional creatine.

When we compare the buffered creatine with the creatine monohydrate we find that the buffered creatine does not get decomposed easily. For this many regard the buffered creatine as a better choice compared to creatine monohydrate.

But researchers also proved that the performances of the two kinds of creatine are more or less same.

Liquid Creatine is so named as it comes in the form of liquid. It is generally thought that being liquid it can be consumed with an advantage.

But the advantage is subjective. Some prefer liquid creatine consumption while some others may feel it to be less comfortable than tablets or powdered form of creatine.

In the angle of solubility there is not much difference as observed.

How safe are the Best Creatine Supplements for men?

Creatine supplements are safe. In spite of research for a long time still there are no studies which can confirm any long term side effect by consuming creatine monohydrate supplement.

Some have a belief that creatine supplement damages the liver. But this belief is not backed by any evidence.

Such contentions as creatine supplement causes muscle cramp and dehydration are also not confirmed by any evidence.

On the contrary creatine supplements reduce dehydration and muscle soreness.

Some users have complained of gas and bloating symptoms but it was found that such symptoms are the results of higher loading.

Final Overview of the Creatine Monohydrate Supplements

CrazyBulk CRN-5 Creatine : when you consume this supplement together with weight training the supplement having pure micronized form of creatine monohydrate helps in the growth of lean fat free muscles. XWERKS Lifts: The supplement comes from a well reputed brand XWERKS. The formula of the supplement is designed for the performers who intend to go through high intensive training. Performance Lab Recover: This creatine supplement has a unique blending of creapure ph10, NutriGenesis and SR CarnoSyn technology. This has made the creatine supplement extremely result oriented workout supplement. Onnit Creatine: This supplement is a well accepted and recognised brand of the market. The brand offers pure and trustworthy creatine monohydrate to the users. Elm Rye Creatine: The supplement is unique as it contains no preservatives nor any GMO. Further to ensure the quality and effectiveness of the supplement the company has introduced a third party testing facility. The supplement is soy free, gluten free and dairy free. Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Powder: 5 grams of the creatine micronized supplement has been tested to have increased ATP energy significantly.

The methodology followed by our Expert Review Team while ranking the best creatine monohydrate supplements for men.

The supplement manufacturers claim to increase the muscle ass, strength, stamina and effectiveness of their supplements. The team has taken pains to check their claims through clinical testing on real men.

Criterion 1: Creatine can be had in various forms. In fact there are seven distinct forms of creatine. The original form is creatine monohydrate which is the most beneficial among all other forms of creatine. The theory is well established by studies.

Some supplements contain only the purest form of original creatine ie. creatine monohydrate. But many other brands of creatine supplements have included two to seven forms of creatine.

Some theory goes that the more forms of creatine the more is the usefulness of the supplement. But the benefits of the other forms is minimal compared to the original form creatine monohydrate.

The logic behind using more than one form of creatine is that various forms are absorbed over various times. Certain forms are good for short term absorption while some other forms are good for long term absorption.

To get the advantage of all the distinct forms the supplements are blended with various forms.

Criterion 2: Among all the fitness supplements creatine supplements are the cheapest. In the market there are many brands. If you can intelligently research and narrow down your choice to a few best creatine supplements you are able to get the quality and effective supplement at reasonable costs.

Most of the good brands cost you $0.50 per dose.

Our team has taken into account both the cost aspect as well as the beneficial aspects before selecting the top ranking creatine monohydrate supplements.

Unless some brands showed unparalleled beneficial effects we have not included the brand if the brand charges a high amount without sufficient reasons.

Rather we have selected those brands which are of good quality and effectiveness yet offer less competitive prices.

Criterion 3: Credibility & expertise of the company. It takes the labor of time and efficiency in order to establish a brand. Though our team is not rigid about the oldness or newness of the brands, yet the popularity and credibility happens to be a legitimate consideration while selecting the brand.

So the time tested and proven performance of a brand has been given due importance in the selection of the top ranking supplements.

Criterion 4: Transparent & clean Labeling. There are many companies which attempt to include poor quality creatine under the disguise of patented formula. This is a poor tactic of hiding the facts. The team has taken a severe view of such unfair practices.

Some other brands advertise their products as combinations of more than one form of creatine while in fact the contents of the other forms of creatine other than creatine monohydrate is minimal.

Our team has checked all such details and selected only those who are transparent. Only the best supplements which have sufficient creatine for effective use have been selected.

Criterion 5: Clearly declared advantages. The brands have a tendency to overstate the beneficial effects of consuming the supplements.

Even a layman knows that in this modern age there is no place of magical happenings. Every supplement works in a stipulated way taking a minimum time for showing the results.

The results are also dependent on your dietary discipline and healthy training needs. The team prefers those supplements who have come out clearly and boldly about the benefits and the supportive requirements for getting desired results.

The team members were extremely skeptical regarding those brands who are in the habit of overstating their beneficial effects, often making excessive promises out of turn.

We consider such companies as out right liars and hence cannot be relied upon.

Criterion 6: The workable doses of creatine ( 3 grams to 10 grams )

Many researches have been carried out to find the best optimum dose of creatine. All such studies have confirmed that the best dose is 4 grams to 5 grams of scoop size.

The difficult task for the team had been to check the actual content of creatine monohydrate in the capsules and the powders. Often the capsules contain less creatine monohydrate.

The expert team has considered 3 grams to 10 grams of neat creatine content per dose while selecting the supplement as suggested by researchers.

Criterion 7: Smallest amount of fillers. The users are interested in taking the pure form of creatine only for improving their performances. They are not seeking many nutrients along with creatine supplements.

But we found that many companies are overenthusiastic in advertising additional items like protein, herbs and other substances. But the team has favored these supplements which offer pure single ingredients creatine monohydrate.

As an exception to this rule some fillers have been accepted such as sodium and potassium which works as electrolytes and is beneficial in hydrating the muscles.

We know that the best creatine for you is the pure form of creatine monohydrate without any filler. The same tuning you will find in the creatine supplement which has been selected by our expert team.

Criterion 8: Texture and mixing ability of the supplement. The team has observed that many supplements can easily be mixed in water or other beverages while some supplements are difficult to mix.

The supplements which tend to form clumps and turn into grainy pockets are not desirable.

The team as a rule favored such supplements which can be mixed with ease and turned into smoothies.

Tests have been conducted to check the mixing ability of the supplements before selecting the supplement.

Criterion 9: Micronized Creatine Absorbability. The body quickly absorbs things which are micronized. In order to improve the absorbability of the supplements many ruptured companies use the micronized form of creatine monohydrate.

Absorption is important as you get faster results and lesser wastage of creatine when the supplements are in micronized form.

The recommendation of the team is for using the supplements which use micronized creatine monohydrate.

