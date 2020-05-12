A graphic analysis of COVID-19 recovery rates in India: With country at 32%, Kerala soars at 94%; Punjab struggles at 8%

The rate of recovery from COVID-19 in India a month ago stood at a dismally low eight percent. In the 30-odd days since, the country's overall rate of curing and discharging patients has risen to over 30 percent. As noted in an earlier post, India's mortality rate is nearly the lowest among the top 20 countries (for total deaths) at 3.29 percent.

While these are encouraging signs, it will be of concern to the Indian government and people that while states like Kerala are managing a remarkable 94.22 percent, states like Tamil Nadu (25.63 percent), West Bengal (24.19 percent), Maharashtra (20.45 percent) and Punjab (8.95 percent) are lagging behind not just Kerala, but the national average.

It is these states that will need to see the greatest improvement in order for the national rate of recovery to rise.

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 13:10:36 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Recovery Rate, COVID-19, COVID-19 Recovery Rate, FirstData, Kerala, Punjab, Recovery Rate