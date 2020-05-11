A graphic analysis of COVID-19 mortality rates: India registers 3.29%, with US at 5.91% and Belgium at 16.31%
India recorded its 67,259th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus and its 2,212nd COVID-19-related death (as per Worldometer data) by Monday morning. Its mortality rate of 3.29 percent is the lowest after Peru (2.81 percent), Turkey (2.73 percent) and Russia (0.91%) among the top 20 countries in terms of deaths recorded.
In Europe, however, it's a different story where Belgium (16.31 percent), France (14.91 percent), the UK (14.53 percent), Italy (13.95 percent) and the Netherlands (12.76 percent) account for the top five among these 20 countries.
Outside Europe, Mexico (9.89 percent), Ecuador (7.2 percent) and Canada (7.07 percent) have the highest mortality rates among this group of countries.
Updated Date: May 11, 2020 14:47:34 IST
