7 health tips for the first time you have sex

Having sex for the first time is an important moment for most of us - it can open you up to a whole new world, bring you closer to your partner and give you a deeper understanding of your own body. It’s not something to go into lightly though. To make this experience better and pain-free for you and your partner, there are some things you might want to consider.

1. Talk about it

Whether it’s with an older sibling, friend or doctor - talk to someone mature and experienced about your decision. Sure, you might feel certain of it in your head at the moment but discussing it out loud can help process the decision on a deeper level. It might scare you a little, and even raise some questions you hadn’t thought about yet. That’s okay, it just means you’ll be even more ready once you find the solutions and move past the hurdles.

2. Be prepared

If anyone has told you that you don’t need to prepare anything and it’ll all come to you naturally - they’re wrong. We can all do with a little bit of preparation so we’re not caught off-guard by any situation that may come up. Read up about sexual intercourse, methods of protection, sexually transmitted diseases, sexual organs and erogenous zones. Then, make sure you have everything you could need like condoms and lubricants. You can pick a few kinds at any drug store if you’re not sure what’ll work best - order them online or ask a friend to go with you if you’re nervous.

3. Understand consent

The most important part about having sex — the first time, last time or any time in between — is consent. It should be verbal and enthusiastic; don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. There will be some people who will try to downplay it or joke about it. Reconsider your decision if you feel unsafe at any point. No means no, stop means stop - make sure your partner understands and respects that.

4. Establish trust

You might think you’re going to be with your partner for the rest of your life or you might know that having sex with them will be a one-time thing only. When it comes to your physical and mental health, though, knowing that you can trust this person may make the experience a lot better and safer for you. You don’t owe them anything but one detail about your sexual history - when was the last time you got tested for sexually transmitted diseases, if you’ve tested positive for any of them, and if you’ve been treated for it. You should also ask your partner the same things. Whether you want to tell them about it being your first time is totally your call - it can help them be extra careful though and they may not be shocked in case of any bleeding (which may or may not happen). Talk to them about what their expectations are, put yours forward as well. Make sure you’re on the same page.

5. Have fun with foreplay

You may be nervous and just want to get your first time over with, but take your time with foreplay. Women can take some time to get aroused, which leads to the vagina naturally lubricating itself. Your first time will go a lot smoother if there is enough lubrication. Without lubrication, you might experience discomfort and pain and it could even cause small cut or tears in the vagina because of friction.

6. Don’t try any acrobatics

You may be tempted to try and impress your partner with some sexy positions and tricks - and if you’re extremely flexible and fit, they might even come easily to you. But you won’t know how it’ll really feel until you try it and it’s safer to take it one step at a time when it comes to exploring with sex. The first time is never the best - but it gets better without having to go to extremes.

7. Remember hygiene

It’s a good idea to cut your nails beforehand. Wash your hands properly before you start. Use a new condom for every sexual activity, even if you don’t ejaculate. Women should pee before and immediately after sex to reduce the chances of urinary tract infections - cuddling can be postponed by a minute. Men should wait 15 minutes after intercourse to urinate. Clean up any body fluids with a wet towel or tissue once you’re done.

And the most important tip - have fun!

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2020 18:13:33 IST

Tags : First Time Sex, NewsTracker, Sex Advice, Sex Beginner, Sex Tips, Sexual Health, Sexual Intercourse