7 common sex injuries and what to do about them

Sex isn’t as smooth-sailing as some people make it out to be. There are many bumps and bruises along the road - quite literally. And this doesn’t have anything to do with chemistry or compatibility. You can ask the best of the best and they’ll admit to having been in some really tough spots, sexually. Most injuries come as a surprise - whether on the field or in the bedroom. But it’s best to be aware of exactly what all can go wrong, so you know how to deal with it if/when it does. Here are the seven most common sex injuries:

1. Carpet burn: Friction during sex can cause scrapes on the bum, thighs, knees, elbows, hands and even the face. Sometimes, when there’s a lot of friction, it can result in carpet burns. The name is not an accident: these injuries can feel like first-degree burns.

How do you get it? Having sex on a rough surface, vigorous or rough sex, prolonged sex, rubbing against hard facial hair, going down on someone with hard/shaved pubic hair, there are any number of ways you can get it.

Pain meter: Severe, but it passes quickly.

Signs you shouldn’t ignore: Redness and skin irritation are normal, but if you see signs of infection (swelling or pus), you may want to see a doctor.

Treatment: Dab the area with a bit of antiseptic or natural aloe vera gel. You can also take a mild painkiller if the pain bothers you too much. Try wearing cotton undies and loose-fitting clothes to avoid more rubbing. If the burn is in a place where rubbing is inevitable, try covering the burn loosely with a bit of gauze - remember the idea is to just avoid friction, not bandage the area.

How common is it: Super common.

2. Vaginal tears or cuts: Tiny tears in the delicate tissue of the vagina can occur as a result of several activities. Yep, sex is on top of that pile. (As is removing pubic hair.) Most cuts are on the surface and heal on their own. However, if you have trouble peeing, or pus formation in the area, then see a doctor asap.

Pain meter: Mild to moderate.

How do you get it? Not being wet enough during sex or having rough sex can both give you cuts. Using a lubricant should help with both conditions. Sexologists also recommend peeing before having sex and taking a warm bath before sex to relax the muscles as a way to avoid major cuts. Vaginal tears can also happen because of some non-sex- related reasons. Chief among them are hormonal imbalances - this requires immediate medical attention.

Signs you shouldn’t ignore: A little bit of spotting is normal, but if the bleeding doesn’t stop, please see a doctor. Also, see a doctor if the pain persists for more than a day or two.

Treatment: Keeping the cuts clean (if the cuts are external, on the vulva, use warm water), and refraining from sex for a couple of days should take care of most vaginal tears.

How common is it: Quite common.

Also read: All you need to know about using lubricants for better sex

3. Vaginal soreness: Your vag is basically muscle, and sex is probably the most exercise it gets. It’s natural to expect a bit of soreness afterwards. We think it’s a fair trade.

How do you get it? Rough sex, lack of lubrication, too much sex, weak pelvic floor muscles - all fixable things.

Pain meter: Depends on what you got up to. But generally bearable.

Signs you should not ignore: Pain that doesn’t go away after a few days may be a sign of something deeper. For example, pain while peeing could be a sign of a sexually-transmitted disease or a, a urinary tract infection - they are surprisingly common during sex. It could even be a sign of bacterial (non-STD) infection such as vaginitis or pelvic inflammation disorder.

Treatment: In the normal course, vaginal soreness wears off on its own if you refrain from sex for a couple of days. You can also take a mild analgesic like paracetamol for pain relief.

How common is it? Quite common.

4. Urinary tract infection: Few things leave your urethra as vulnerable to the entry of outside bacteria (sorry, it had to be said) as sex. Though women are more prone to it, men can get UTIs through sex, too.

How do you get it? Bacteria travel - from the sheets, from sex toys, from fingers, from the vag, from the skin, from everywhere. Thankfully, there’s a simple fix for this. Women can significantly reduce the chances of getting a UTI if they pee before and after sex. The reverse applies for men: wait 15 minutes after you’ve had sex to pee.

Pain meter: It’s usually bad - and itchy.

Signs you shouldn’t ignore: A burning sensation while peeing, fever, chills, pain in the lower abdomen.

Treatment: Visit a doctor asap. All UTIs need drug therapy.

How common is it: More common than most of us realise.

Also read: Why holding your pee is a bad idea

5. Bruises: From hickies to spanking, bruises tend to be on the milder end of the sex-injuries spectrum. They occur when tiny blood capillaries under the skin burst.

How do get them? Sometimes deliberately. Other times, by chance. They can also develop the day after you have sex.

Pain meter: Mild to moderate.

Signs you shouldn’t ignore: Bruises should go away on their own. If, however, you see signs of blood pooling under the skin (purpura), do consult your doctor. In most cases, purpuras are nothing to worry about. But they can be an early sign of an underlying medical condition.

Treatment: Nothing, usually. But you can ice the area if it’s very painful. If you do need to take a painkiller, take paracetamol instead of aspirin, which is a blood thinner and can make the bleeding worse.

How common is it: Incredibly common.

6. Penis fracture: A penis fracture is usually a tear in the tunica albuginea - a layer of rubbery tissue just underneath the skin that allows the penis to expand when aroused. Sometimes, however, the break can go deeper - to the layer of tissue beneath the tunica albuginea, called the corpus cavernosum.

Pain meter: Excruciating.

How do you get it? Some sex positions are worse than others when it comes to the risk of penis fractures. Doctors say that there’s a particularly delicate moment when a heterosexual couple initiates sex with the woman on top - if there’s resistance at the point of entry, the woman’s weight can push down on an erect penis. Yep, it’s as bad as it sounds.

Signs you shouldn’t ignore: An audible pop or cracking sound, bruising around the area, severe pain or difficulty peeing.

Treatment: A penis fracture is always a medical emergency and requires surgery to correct.

How common is it: Thankfully, penis fractures are super rare.

Also read: 17 questions everyone has about the penis

7. Back injury, contusions, muscle pulls and cramps: We’ve all experienced these. A sudden, awkward or vigorous movement can lead to a range of these minor issues. An easy fix is to take your time with the buildup so the body is warmed up for the workout, too.

How do you get them? In all kinds of fun ways. Sometimes, though, just being dehydrated can become a wet blanket by giving you cramps.

Pain meter: Moderate to very annoying.

Signs you shouldn’t ignore: Excruciating pain could indicate a hairline fracture. See a doctor if the pain feels unlike anything you’ve experienced after a strenuous day at the gym. Ligament or tendon tears are rare, but if you experience tremendous pain in the knees, elbows, or any other joint, visit a doctor.

Treatment: Rest and recuperation are usually all you need. You can also ice the painful areas. Painkillers can provide symptomatic relief. As can pain relief ointments. If you suspect that the injury may be more than muscle deep, see a doctor asap.

How common is it: Rather common.

For more information, please read our article on Urinary Tract Infections.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Jan 08, 2020 14:35:30 IST

Tags : Hickies, NewsTracker, Pain During Sex, Penis Fracture, Sex Injuries, Urinary Tract Infection, Vaginal Soreness, Vaginal Tear