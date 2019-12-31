20 simple New Year’s resolutions for a healthier and fitter you

The New Year is as good a time as any to make some promises to yourself. We're not talking regular old resolutions that don’t last beyond a week, though. No, we’re talking about easy-to-keep resolutions that will improve your mental, physical and spiritual health. And it’s not like you have to keep all of them - just pick the ones that seem feasible to you. Even if you end up keeping two or three of them all year long, you’ll be looking at a much healthier version of yourself by the end of 2020.

1. Take a baby step towards portion control

Fad diets don’t end up doing anyone much good. If you’ve been trying to lose weight, try something a little bit more effective and doable - like portion control. Instead of completely removing certain food items from your diet, just try limiting them. Two slices of toast instead of three, a personal pizza instead of a medium and sharing a side dish instead of ordering separately. Sounds pretty easy, right?

2. Go for a 30-minute walk daily

Our lifestyles have become increasingly sedentary. The better technology gets, the more inactive we become. But walking a bit — even just 10 minutes to begin with — has many health benefits. It keeps your heart healthy, improves balance, strengthens your bones - need we go on?

3. Stop delaying that doctor/dentist visit

Yes, being an adult is tough. There is always too much to do and very little time to do it in. But you can’t keep putting your health on the backburner. If there is a pending doctor’s appointment or a dental checkup you’ve been postponing, resolve to finally get it out of the way.

4. Get 7-8 hours of sleep - no excuses

Work-life, social life, love life - with so many things to juggle, sleep ends up getting ignored. And while it’s okay once in a while when you have no other choice, we all need a minimum of seven hours of sleep every night. Adequate rest is essential for reducing stress and anxiety, preventing weight gain and heart disease and strengthening your immune system.

5. Stretch like nobody’s business

Even if you’re not going for a dance class or hardcore gym session, stretching can be very beneficial. Many injuries actually happen because of stiffness in our muscles. So when you wake up in the morning or start slouching at your desk, do a few simple stretches to reduce muscular tension and improve posture. Maybe even give it a shot before having sex!

6. Make a self-care Sunday routine

Sunday ends up being a pretty anxious day, even for the best of us. A great way to deal with this anxiety is to adopt a self-care routine that puts your mind at ease.

7. Replace a social media app with a fitness app

We know that there is a direct correlation between social media and anxiety. But what are we really doing with this information? A simple step you can take is to delete just one social media app - maybe one that you probably don’t even like much or post on - and download a fitness or meditation app in its place. And don’t just let it sit there - give it a shot by exploring it for at least 5 minutes every day.

8. Drink more water, less fizzy drinks

Come on, this is as easy as it gets. We’re not even pushing you to cut fizzy drinks out altogether. Just every time you crave a soft drink, ask yourself if water or lemonade (not the store-bought kind) will do. Even if you can cut down your fizzy beverage consumption by half, it’ll make a huge difference.

9. Prioritize your mental health

Your mental health is just as, if not more, important as your physical health. But there is barely anything we do during the day that is targeted to taking care of it. Find an outlet - there are many options to pick from. Whether it’s making time for therapy or adult colouring books, you can pick anything under the sun that makes you feel better and stronger mentally.

10. Start reading food labels

Most of us don’t want to spend any more time grocery shopping than we already do. But just the additional habit of reading food labels can change the whole game for you. You’ll see the things in your cart in a brand new light that’ll hopefully push you towards healthier choices.

11. Stop scrolling in the loo

We know, we know. What else are you supposed to do in there? But scrolling on your phone while pooping is a bad habit that can give you piles. And no, a book doesn’t make it any better. Researchers have also linked problematic smartphone use with anxiety and depression.

12. Clean out your closet

We all have this on our to-do lists somewhere but what does it have to do with health? Well, bras that don’t fit well can lead to bad posture - which further leads to back problems. And jeans that are simply too tight can cause blood circulation issues in rare cases. Wouldn’t it be better to avoid these if we can?

13. Wear sunscreen!

Just because it’s winter, doesn’t mean that harmful sun rays can’t cause any damage. Apply your sunscreen, no matter what the weather is like outside.

14. Work towards personal goals

We work all week, party all weekend. There is nothing necessarily wrong with that. But it’s important to have some personal goals outside of work as well. Maybe you want to learn a language or have your own business someday. Make sure you don’t lose sight of these goals. And if you don’t have any yet, maybe start exploring what it could be.

15. A superfood for a super-you

Superfoods are named so for a reason - they’re packed with nutrients. Pick a few you like and include them in your diet at regular intervals.

16. Have more (or better) orgasms

It’s a fact, orgasms are good for you - not just for your mental health but also physically. So whether it’s some solo-exploration or a team sport, work towards making your sex life healthier and better.

17. Find a fitness buddy

A resolution is always easier to keep if you have a partner in crime. Find a fitness buddy around the area where you live or work and tackle a few of these resolutions with them.

18. Break up with one thing that doesn’t make you happy

Your time and energy are very valuable. Don’t keep spending them on things that don’t bring you joy. Whether it is a toxic friend or a hobby that is just draining at this point - break up with it to make room for more fulfilling experiences.

19. Read more

Reading is great for your mind as well as your personality. You can even kill two birds with one stone with some books that give you some health knowledge while also exercising your thinking skills.

20. Give back

Being kind is seriously underrated. Not only is it good for your own wellbeing, but you’ll also end up making a difference in someone else’s life. You can do this by checking in on your parents’ health, educating the new gen in your family about health and hygiene, volunteering at old-age homes, or even just making a small donation to a cause you care about.

