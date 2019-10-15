Using your mobile while you poop can give you piles

For many of us, the toilet seat was a peaceful and relaxing place - door locked, noise blocked, book open. Now that we’re in the digital age; books, magazines, and even newspapers are replaced with smartphones.

There is a good chance that you came to read this article because you saw it while scrolling in the bathroom. We’re not here to judge. Since our phones have almost become an extension of our bodies, it’s only natural that they go everywhere we do.

Technology has brought a lot of great things into our lives but that doesn’t make up for the harm it could cause. Health professionals warn the younger generations not be so attached to smartphones, especially in the loo. Medical experts advice that using a mobile phone in the loo can put you at high risk of developing piles or haemorrhoids.

What are piles?

When veins and tissues around the anal opening get inflamed and swollen, it may lead to piles. More often than not, a person who has piles experiences bleeding and pain while passing stool.

Piles might also cause lumps in or around the anus. Sometimes, piles may heal on its own. However, there is still no absolute treatment for piles and the recurrence rate is high.

Most of the treatment options give symptomatic relief from pain although good control over diet and lifestyle could reduce frequent bleeding. It’s best to consult a doctor for an accurate diagnosis and treatment.

While your phone has a part to play, it isn’t the direct cause. Dr Ayush Pandey, a doctor associated with MyUpchar said: “Sitting in the loo for a long time might put a strain on the veins and tissues in and around the rectum, inducing a favourable environment for the development of piles.”

We all know that time flies when you’re scrolling on social media. “The problem is the time spent on social media while defecating,” said Dr Pandey.

Although this is not an established fact yet - several clinical trials are being conducted on this subject, added Dr Ayush Pandey. When you consistently apply too much pressure while trying to poo, the non-symptomatic haemorrhoids (tissues containing blood vessels and connective tissue) that are already present can start to hurt and bleed.

How to poop the right way?

Nature’s call always comes with urgency whether it is peeing, pooing or farting. All of these are ways to remove unwanted material from the body. Consciously or unconsciously controlling the release of stool for a long period of time could have a damaging effect on the body - one of the possible results of this is piles.

Things to keep in mind:

The ideal way to poop is to do it without any distractions, smartphone or otherwise. It might take some getting used to, but it’ll benefit you in the long run.

If you’re using a western toilet, a footstool can help move your body into the ideal position for this activity.

Go to the toilet once the urge presents itself. It won’t do you any good to hold it in for longer than it takes to find a bathroom.

Once the urge is gone, there is no need to spend extra time on the seat. Clean up and get going.

If you are spending a long time even without any distraction, consult a doctor about constipation issues.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more information read our article on Piles: Symptoms, Causes, Prevention.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

