4 toasty Sunday self-care ideas for a fierce start to the next week

There was a time when each of us associated weekends with happiness, fun and all things nice. As we grew up, though, the responsibilities piled up, the chores lined up and the weekends became dedicated to dealing with them all.

Today, Sunday scaries are absolutely a real feeling for many of us. (You know that anxiety you feel as you near the end of your weekend? It’s got a name, and it can wreak absolute havoc on your mental health.)

Happily, there are many things you can do to recharge yourself before another work week begins. Yes, we mean more than just getting a few extra hours of sleep.

Getting started

With jobs becoming more and more high-stress, almost everyone experiences some amount of anxiety. And while you may think you can just push through, keep going and get accustomed to the new normal - your mind needs a break.

You must have heard that you can’t pour from an empty vessel; if you wish to help others around you, you need to take care of yourself first. Hitting the reset button is extremely important and your mental health is worth prioritising.

Self-care is a simple and effective method for stress management. And remember, no one gets to tell you if you have a stressful life or not - you have to be the judge of that. Just like you get to decide what your self-care routine should look like, all we can do is make suggestions. Replace and alter them as you please.

Since the days are getting colder, we’ve got some wonderfully toasty ideas as thought-starters for what you might enjoy adding to your Sunday self-care routine this week.

1. Find a yoga or aerobics class (or a web tutorial)

Feeling chilled to the bones isn’t a great feeling. It makes you hold yourself tighter, and you might even end up cutting back on your movements or walks in the open because of the weather.

As you already know, being inactive is not great for your body. We all tend to eat more during the cooler months, and a little bit of exercise can help you maintain your weight. So get your woollen tights on and find half an hour to warm up your body in the most natural way - with movement.

A few stretches and mobility exercises will not only loosen up your cramped body but also release the muscle tension that sets in after a whole week of desk work. Any exercise generates heat in your body, which will help you feel warm. Follow this up with a bath, so the chills from evaporating sweat don’t set in.

Yoga, a jog in the park, a stroll with your dog: any of these will help release endorphins - the hormone that reduces pain, boosts pleasure and promotes overall well-being.

2. Soak up the sun

We know, we know, you don’t want to leave the comfort of your bed on a Sunday. But vitamin D is essential for your body to function well and soaking up some sunshine is the best source of it.

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to go out early in the morning for this. Dr Archana Nirula, a senior medical officer associated with myUpchar, recommends going out around noon - when it’s beautifully warm and golden outside, and you can roll up your sleeves to get some sun on your skin.

Being out in the sun also improves your mood when the weather is cold and dreary in general. While seasonal depression isn’t as prevalent during the winter in India, it’s still possible to feel the blues a bit more than usual.

Even if it’s just sitting in the balcony with a book and your morning chai - take a few minutes to do something in the sun rather than bundled up in bed. It’ll give you a different kind of energy to tackle the week.

3. A warm, comforting bath routine

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can skimp on hygiene. Yes, you’ll have to strip, but you’ll soon be in a steamy bathroom that’ll warm you up, head to toe. You can light a lavender-scented candle and play some soothing music to make your Sunday bath even more special.

Once you’re done, don’t just jump back into bed. Scrub, mask, tone - do everything you wish you had the time to do every morning. The skin tends to get drier during the winter months, so moisturize well - especially your elbows, knees and feet. Give your feet some other TLC too, they carry you all week long without much rest.

4. Meditate

As you grow in seniority at the office, it becomes harder and harder to leave all your thoughts about work at work and enjoy your Sunday.

While it may not always be possible to ignore work completely (even on a Sunday), there are things you can build into your weekly routine to just clean out the hard drive that is your brain.

Try this: take out 10 minutes to just sit quietly in a corner. Don't try to make your mind blank. Just let the thoughts flow, and let a rush of calm come over you. If you find this hard (everyone does) in the beginning, use a meditation app to do this. In case you are not using an app, put your phone away.

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2019 13:46:30 IST

