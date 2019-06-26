World Cup 2019 Social Pavilion: Michael Vaughan becomes Kiwi fan for a day, Kevin Pietersen's prediction goes terribly wrong and more

It’s not staying home. It’s all happening here. It’s all unfolding right in front of their own eyes. It’s all their own doing. England cricket team are in tatters now. And about their fans, the less said the better.

Hello darkness my old friend... Is it all happening AGAIN for England at the @CricketWorldCup??? via @NewsCorpCricket #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/dzvzL4GkPL — Telegraph Sport (@telegraph_sport) June 25, 2019

Let’s do a little case study on two of their decorated former players and England fans. Kevin Pietersen’s agony came in three steps yesterday. Horror, denial and acceptance of the inevitable.

Oh no, Eoin Morgan looked scared! That Is A Horror Sign! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 25, 2019

England can win this by 5 wickets! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 25, 2019

The England captain stepping to square leg when Starc bowled his first delivery to him made me think England could have a little problem over the next week or so. I hope not, but I’ve not seen a captain show such a weakness for a while... — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 25, 2019

For Michael Vaughan though, it was a different story yesterday. He was submissive all through the match and never hoped for a comeback of sorts by England cricket team. It was all acceptance of the impending doom all along.

First, it was the acceptance of the challenging total that Australia put on after being asked to bat first.

Still a good score on this slow pitch ... #OnOn #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 25, 2019

And then, it was his astute judgement as Jonny Bairstow fell to Behrendorff and England’s score read 53 for the loss of 4 wickets.

Curtains !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 25, 2019

And then after the meek surrender, it was his time for vengeance. Or he was probably looking forward to things other than the World Cup.

When do the #Ashes start .... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 25, 2019

And then maybe things which did not necessarily associate them with cricket. Maybe.

Anyway what’s happening with Brexit .. !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 25, 2019

Oh, imagine not liking the game of cricket. Kevin Pieterson and Michael Vaughan were extremely bullish until recently who seemed to have indigenously cracked the code to win the world cup.

After Australia’s loss to India, Vaughan looked more confident than the current players on facing Australia.

Officially not worried about Australia .... #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 9, 2019

Not to forget Kevin Pieterson, who had already booked a flight for the Australian team and asked them to prepare for The Ashes.

Bangladesh got 333 versus Australia yesterday which means England will get over 400 against them, therefore cancelling out their chances. Aussies should just hop on Qantas already and go prep for The Ashes. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 21, 2019

No worries KP, your calculation seems to have only gone wrong by just 179 runs. Things could still go more wrong. Like this tweet here.

One! This years... — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 21, 2019

Safe to say, Australia twitter had a ball yesterday after their team defeated England.

BREAKING: Cricket academies in South Africa, New Zealand, Ireland, West Indies, Pakistan and others world wide are on high alert today after warnings that England talent scouts are set to be arriving en masse. #CWC19 — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) June 25, 2019

Behrendorff might have a taken a fifer yesterday but it was Mitchell Starc who made the headlines with his ripper to Ben Stokes and thereby effectively ending England’s chances in the match.

Well, Starc had been practicing, preaching and showing this to the world all along. Now the English can’t even say he didn’t warn them.

Mitch catches up with Pat and reveals how to send down the perfect yorker! pic.twitter.com/BHC9IUFZZA — Direct Hit (@directhitau) June 16, 2019

With yesterday’s match, England’s hopes of reaching the semifinals now greatly depends on the others’ results. Michael Vaughan might have given up a little early yesterday but he surely hasn’t given up on his team’s chances.

I am a Kiwi for the day .... #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 26, 2019

Let’s just hope the other Pakistan arrive today !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 26, 2019

Pakistan, though, has endured some strange results till now and now look to emulate their World Cup winning campaign of 1992.

Pakistan have summoned the spirit of their proud history to keep their #CWC19 campaign alive. Can they continue their winning momentum today?#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/5H7hzNkSG9 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019

The World Cup is becoming increasingly nerve wrecking and every fixture is proving to be of prime importance for teams competing for a berth in the semifinals. #CWC19 is living it up.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.