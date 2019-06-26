You are here:
World Cup 2019 Social Pavilion: Michael Vaughan becomes Kiwi fan for a day, Kevin Pietersen's prediction goes terribly wrong and more

Fwire/Sports-Fwire Sumukh Padukote Jun 26, 2019 14:54:40 IST

It’s not staying home. It’s all happening here. It’s all unfolding right in front of their own eyes. It’s all their own doing. England cricket team are in tatters now. And about their fans, the less said the better.

Let’s do a little case study on two of their decorated former players and England fans. Kevin Pietersen’s agony came in three steps yesterday. Horror, denial and acceptance of the inevitable.

For Michael Vaughan though, it was a different story yesterday. He was submissive all through the match and never hoped for a comeback of sorts by England cricket team. It was all acceptance of the impending doom all along.

First, it was the acceptance of the challenging total that Australia put on after being asked to bat first.

And then, it was his astute judgement as Jonny Bairstow fell to Behrendorff and England’s score read 53 for the loss of 4 wickets.

And then after the meek surrender, it was his time for vengeance. Or he was probably looking forward to things other than the World Cup.

And then maybe things which did not necessarily associate them with cricket. Maybe.

Oh, imagine not liking the game of cricket. Kevin Pieterson and Michael Vaughan were extremely bullish until recently who seemed to have indigenously cracked the code to win the world cup.

After Australia’s loss to India, Vaughan looked more confident than the current players on facing Australia.

Not to forget Kevin Pieterson, who had already booked a flight for the Australian team and asked them to prepare for The Ashes.

No worries KP, your calculation seems to have only gone wrong by just 179 runs. Things could still go more wrong. Like this tweet here.

Safe to say, Australia twitter had a ball yesterday after their team defeated England.

Behrendorff might have a taken a fifer yesterday but it was Mitchell Starc who made the headlines with his ripper to Ben Stokes and thereby effectively ending England’s chances in the match.

Well, Starc had been practicing, preaching and showing this to the world all along. Now the English can’t even say he didn’t warn them.

With yesterday’s match, England’s hopes of reaching the semifinals now greatly depends on the others’ results. Michael Vaughan might have given up a little early yesterday but he surely hasn’t given up on his team’s chances.

Pakistan, though, has endured some strange results till now and now look to emulate their World Cup winning campaign of 1992.

The World Cup is becoming increasingly nerve wrecking and every fixture is proving to be of prime importance for teams competing for a berth in the semifinals. #CWC19 is living it up.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

 

 

 

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 14:54:40 IST

