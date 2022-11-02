Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live score, T20 World Cup 2022: NED 115/4 after 16 overs vs ZIM

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands LIVE
Max ODowd departs after scoring a half-century. But Netherlands are still in control as they just 9 to win from 29 balls. He has played a brilliant innings today and didn't let the bowlers take upper hand
|Zimbabwe
|Netherlands
|117/10 (19.2 ov) - R/R 6.05
|116/5 (16.3 ov) - R/R 7.03
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Bas de Leede
|Batting
|8
|6
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Richard Ngarava
|3.3
|0
|18
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 116/5 (16.3)
|
7 (7) R/R: 5.25
Bas de Leede 2(2)
|
Scott Edwards (C) (W) 5(6) S.R (83.33)
c Regis Chakabva b Richard Ngarava
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup, LIVE cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Netherlands were cruising towards the target but have lost a couple of wickets in quick succession
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands LIVE
Max ODowd departs after scoring a half-century. But Netherlands are still in control as they just 9 to win from 29 balls. He has played a brilliant innings today and didn't let the bowlers take upper hand
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE
A good over for Netherlands as they get 17 from it. Max ODowd also brings up his FIFTY! The Dutch just need 9 to win now
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE
Zimbabwe finally have a wicket. But hasn't that come too late? Cooper doesn't connect that hook well and is caught by Madhevere around deep square leg region for 32 off 29. Netherlands are 90/2
After 12 overs,Netherlands 83/1 ( Max O'Dowd 38 , Tom Cooper 31)
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands
A boundary and six runs came from that over. Netherlands are cruising towards the target now. They have 9 wickets in hand
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands
That was a beautifully timed stroke from Max ODowd. He gives himself some room and hits that touch fuller one from Williams over extra cover for a maximum
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands LIVE
That's just glorious looking stroke. A slower and fuller one from Ngarava and Max ODowd hits that over mid on for a boundary
After 5 overs,Netherlands 25/1 ( Max O'Dowd 14 , Tom Cooper 3)
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands
A boundary to finish that over. Anything short and wide to Max ODowd, he will hit you through the off side. Netherlands might have lost an early wicket but are steady in this run chase
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands LIVE
Muzarubani has the breakthrough. A much-needed one for Zimbabwe. Myburgh tries to go over point region but miscues his stroke and is caught by Burl for 8 off 7
After 3 overs,Netherlands 17/0 ( Stephan Myburgh 8 , Max O'Dowd 9)
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands LIVE
This has been an excellent over from Tendai Chatara but just conceded a boundary on the last one. Max ODowd cut a back of the length ball, outside off through the covers
Netherlands restrict Zimbabwe to 117 💥— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 2, 2022
Will Zimbabwe turn it around?#T20WorldCup | #ZIMvNED | 📝: https://t.co/YYZiU8BZwC pic.twitter.com/u3ja1Aavyd
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands LIVE
Max ODowd departs after scoring a half-century. But Netherlands are still in control as they just 9 to win from 29 balls. He has played a brilliant innings today and didn't let the bowlers take upper hand
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE
Zimbabwe finally have a wicket. But hasn't that come too late? Cooper doesn't connect that hook well and is caught by Madhevere around deep square leg region for 32 off 29. Netherlands are 90/2
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands LIVE
Muzarubani has the breakthrough. A much-needed one for Zimbabwe. Myburgh tries to go over point region but miscues his stroke and is caught by Burl for 8 off 7
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands
That's the final wicket gone. Zimbabwe have been bowled out for 117 in 19.2 overs. Van Beek bowls that back of the length, way outside off, Muzarabani swings his bat, gets the top edge and is caught at short third man by Brandon Glover for 1 off 4
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands
Wickets are tumbling for Zimbabwe here. Meekeren has struck again. Another over-pitched delivery from the right-handed bowler to Burl and the batter goes for the drive, the ball takes the inside edge, hits him on the back pad and then goes on to hit the stumps. He is gone for 2 off 7
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands
That's a massive wicket. Sikandar Raza is out for 40 off 24. He was striking ball really well but not this time. He goes for the big hit on that fuller one, doesn't time it well and Fred Klaassen takes a good catch around the long on region. Bas de Leede has an important one
NED vs ZIM LIVE UPDATES
Glover has another one. This is brilliance from the bowler. He kept moving that away and then brought one into the right-hander. Chakabva has been trapped in front of the stumps for 5 off 16. Zimbabwe lose three now
NED vs ZIM LIVE UPDATES
Second wicket for the Dutch and it's an important one. Ervine has to walk back. Brandon Glover comes round the wicket to the left-hander, bowls that length ball on to the stumps as the batter walks across a bit, closes the face of the bat early and gets the leading edge. The ball goes high in the air behind and Edwards back-pedals to take a good catch. Ervine goes for 3 off 12
NED vs ZIM LIVE UPDATES
Meekeren strikes with a a perfect inswinger. He castles Madhevere for 1 off 5 as Zimbabwe lose their first. It was a fuller delivery, angling into the right-hander. Madhevere tries to negate that to the on side but misses the ball completely and has been cleaned up
PREVIEW: Zimbabwe will lock horns with Netherlands in Adelaide and will be looking for a win to stay in the hunt for a semi-final spot. They have three points under their belt from three games so far. While Zimbabwe’s clash against South Africa was washed away due to rain, they caused a major upset and defeated Pakistan to take two crucial points.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
But the Craig Ervine-led side suffered a defeat against Bangladesh in another close encounter.
On the other side, Netherlands have already lost three out of the three matches but will look to get some points.
SQUADS:
Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 World Cup HIGHLIGHTS: Sri Lanka clinched a win by 16 runs against Netherlands after restricting them to 146/9 in 20 overs
Babar Azam has scored just eight runs this T20 World Cup in three innings as Roelof van der Merwe's end the Pakistan captain's innings at four with a direct hit.
Pakistan defeated Netherlands by six wickets in their third T20 World Cup Super 12 match after facing back-to-back losses in the last two games.