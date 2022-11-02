Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live score, T20 World Cup 2022: NED 115/4 after 16 overs vs ZIM

PREVIEW: Zimbabwe will lock horns with Netherlands in Adelaide and will be looking for a win to stay in the hunt for a semi-final spot. They have three points under their belt from three games so far. While Zimbabwe’s clash against South Africa was washed away due to rain, they caused a major upset and defeated Pakistan to take two crucial points.

But the Craig Ervine-led side suffered a defeat against Bangladesh in another close encounter.

On the other side, Netherlands have already lost three out of the three matches but will look to get some points.

SQUADS:

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande

