India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup, LIVE cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: IND vs BAN is the fourth match for both teams.
IND vs BAN: Team India is ready
Match-day in Adelaide! 👌 👌#TeamIndia geared up for their 4⃣th match of the #T20WorldCup! 👏 👏#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/FAcg4Y2zf6— BCCI (@BCCI) November 2, 2022
India vs Bangladesh: How long can India deny Rishabh Pant a starting spot?
On one hand, it makes for an awe-inspiring visual that India can afford to keep someone of Pant’s calibre on the bench during a T20 World Cup.
On other hand, you wonder if this is fair at all.
Elsewhere, Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match has entered the final phase.
IND vs BAN: Kohli gives tips to KL Rahul
Virat Kohli was seen giving batting tips to Rahul in the nets on the eve of India vs Bangladesh match, presumably about the outside off-stump issues the opener is facing.
Virat Kohli in a lengthy conversation with KL Rahul ahead of the Bangladesh match. The gesturing suggests the chat is about the rising ball outside off. pic.twitter.com/613epHRJmJ— Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) November 1, 2022
KL Rahul to be benched?
Coach Rahul Dravid has indicated India are in no mood to drop the out-of-form batter.
“I am hoping it all clicks together in the next three or four games. We know his (Rahul) quality, we know his ability, he is suited for these conditions, these pitches,” Dravid said in a press conference ahead of the India vs Bangladesh match.
Rahul has so far scored 22 runs in three matches in the T20 World Cup.
India vs Bangladesh weather
In Adelaide, one eye will be kept upwards with the weather switching dramatically. From bright and sunny weekend, it has become dark, chilly and rainy in mid-week. Short showers are expected around 7 PM local time (2.30 PM IST) but hopefully they won't persist. Or at least they're not supposed to!
The last time India and Bangladesh met in a T20 World Cup, this happened....
#OnThisDay in 2016, MS Dhoni broke thousands of Bangladeshi hearts. pic.twitter.com/fZbnO3mAWG— ICC (@ICC) March 23, 2020
India vs Bangladesh Preview
On paper, India are the stronger team going into this contest against Bangladesh. But a few deliveries and actions here and there versus Pakistan and they could have been staring a different position altogether in the T20 World Cup.
Bangladesh skipper underplayed his team's chances coming into the fixture. But the fact remains that they are tied on points with India and very much in the race despite their poor run-rate.
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Rishabh Pant’s flair at the top might be in demand by many fans but India are expected to persist with an out-of-form KL Rahul when they take on a relatively weaker Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.
With just 22 runs in three matches, against big teams like Pakistan and South Africa, has once again raised questions about KL Rahul’s big-match temperament and technique against quality attacks.
Bangladesh, not the strongest T20 sides in the competition due to their mediocre bowling attack, might just be the ideal opposition for KL Rahul to gain some form.
Mustafizur Rahaman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, skipper Shakib al Hasan and Hasan Mahmud are a decent bowling attack but not world class.
Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli have already played brilliant knocks while Rohit Sharma looked good in his fifty against the Netherlands.
Dinesh Karthik’s back spasms issue might open up the opportunity for Pant’s inclusion in the playing XI.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda
Bangladesh: Shakib al Hasan (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali, Nasum Hossain, Mustafizur Rahaman
India vs Bangladesh clash is at risk of being abandoned due to rain, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a 60 percent chance of rain in Adelaide on Wednesday.