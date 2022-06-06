Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 06 June, 2022

06 June, 2022
Starts 12:45 (IST)
Drinks
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

153/4 (33.0 ov)

2nd ODI
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

Yet To Bat

Zimbabwe Afghanistan
153/4 (33.0 ov) - R/R 4.64

Drinks

Sikandar Raza - 1

Milton Shumba - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Sikandar Raza Batting 37 50 2 1
Milton Shumba Batting 1 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Fareed Ahmad 6 0 28 2
Azmatullah Omarzai 6 0 22 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 151/4 (31.5)

2 (2) R/R: 1.71

Innocent Kaia 63(74) S.R (85.13)

c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Fareed Ahmad

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates

Toggle between tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard

Toss news: Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat field in the second ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare. The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by 60 runs.

"We'll bowl first. The surface looks better. First 10 overs will be important. Everyone's enjoying, the morale is up," Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said at the toss.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan

The captains during the toss in the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI match. Image: @ZimCricketv

"We are happy to bat first. Guys have to work hard in the first 15 overs. We fell short in the death overs," Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine added at the toss.

Both teams are unchanged and the pitch report stated that the wicket should assist batting, but the spinners could come into the play in the second innings of the match.

Teams:

Zimbabwe XI: Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 06, 2022 15:03:27 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan: Visitors rise to third in World Cup Super League after 60-run win in first ODI
First Cricket News

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan: Visitors rise to third in World Cup Super League after 60-run win in first ODI

Securing 10 points from the win at Harare Sports Club lifted the tourists above India and Australia in the standings and left them trailing only leaders Bangladesh and second-placed England.

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI in Harare: AFG win by 60 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI in Harare: AFG win by 60 runs

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to field in the first of the three ODIs against Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Park.