Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates

Toggle between tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard

Toss news: Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat field in the second ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare. The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by 60 runs.

"We'll bowl first. The surface looks better. First 10 overs will be important. Everyone's enjoying, the morale is up," Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said at the toss.

"We are happy to bat first. Guys have to work hard in the first 15 overs. We fell short in the death overs," Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine added at the toss.

Both teams are unchanged and the pitch report stated that the wicket should assist batting, but the spinners could come into the play in the second innings of the match.

Teams:

Zimbabwe XI: Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik



Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.