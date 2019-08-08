Zimbabwe to take part in tri-nation T20I series in Bangladesh after recent ICC ban
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs LKK Lyca Kovai Kings beat Dindigul Dragons by 35 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP Vs RTW Ruby Trichy Warriors beat Jones Tuti Patriots by 17 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs VBKV Dindigul Dragons beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 7 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK Vs LKK Lyca Kovai Kings beat IDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 15 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 FRAW Vs AUTW France Women beat Austria Women by 7 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 JERW Vs NORW Jersey Women beat Norway Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs JERW Jersey Women beat Austria Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs NORW Austria Women beat Norway Women by 6 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 14th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs IREW - Aug 8th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands SCOW vs THAW - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs SCOW - Aug 9th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK vs SMP - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP vs CSG - Aug 9th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 VBKV vs RTW - Aug 9th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6807
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|India
|7273
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Dhaka: Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe for a tri-nations Twenty20 tournament in September despite the African nation being suspended by the game's world body, an official of the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Thursday.
File image of the Zimbabwe cricket team. Reuters
The International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Zimbabwe in July over a failure to keep the sport free from government interference, putting the country's participation in multi-nation events in doubt.
"We have been informed by the concerned officials that there is no bar on Zimbabwe playing in bilateral matches. They are only suspended from ICC events. This is why we included them in the series," BCB spokesman Jalal Yunus told AFP.
Afghanistan are the third team in the tournament scheduled to be held from 13 to 24 September.
Bangladesh were originally scheduled to play a bilateral series against Afghanistan in September, but officials said Zimbabwe had been included in the series following a request from the strife-torn country.
The tri-series will be preceded by Afghanistan's maiden Test match against Bangladesh in Chittagong from September 5 to 9.
Updated Date:
Aug 08, 2019 11:57:23 IST
