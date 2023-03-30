Known for his funny reels, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has now enacted a comedy scene from the 1991 Malayalam movie ‘Kankettu’. With him also is the Malayali boy Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan Royals.

Chahal plays ‘Keeleri Achu’, enacted by Mamukkoya in the movie, while Samson is Raju, enacted by Jayaram.

With close to 5000 likes, the video is going viral on Twitter.

Talking about the upcoming season, the Royals start their 2023 campaign against 2016 champion Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After making it to the final in 2022, for the first time in fourteen years since winning the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008, the Royals lost to the Hardik Pandya-led Gujrat Titans in the summit clash.

After coming this close to the trophy, the Royals would like to pick up right from where they left it the last season. They have, besides 2008 and 2022, made it to the playoffs only three times; 2013, 2015 and 2018.

IPL Factbox | Everything you need to know about RR ahead of 2023 season

Their current side has a balanced mix of experience and youth with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

With an aggressive opening pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal and big-hitter like skipper Samson, the Royals’ batting lineup appears very formidable.

Jaiswal is just coming from a productive domestic season with Mumbai. Last year he accumulated 266 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 141.48 at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. At the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he had an even better run. He scored 396 runs from six innings at an average of 79.20.

IPL 2023 RR preview: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals look to go one step further in bid for second title

Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag add more teeth to their batting lineup.

