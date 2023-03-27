After making the final of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, where they lost to eventual champions Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will hope to go one step further and get their hands on the trophy for the first time in 15 years, as the clock ticks down on the 2023 season.

Over the last few years, RR, led by skipper Sanju Samson, have formed a core group within the team. Having the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler, apart from youngsters like Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal means RR boast of a mix of experience and youth in the squad ahead of the 2023 season.

IPL Factbox | Everything you need to know about RR ahead of 2023 season

At the IPL 2023 player auction in Kochi, RR picked experienced West Indian Jason Holder (Rs 5.75 crore), while also going for Australia’s Adam Zampa (Rs 1.5 crore)

And in a move that may have come surprising for a certain section of the fans, the Royals spent Rs 1 crore on Joe Root, who is yet to play a match in the IPL. Joe Root had previously featured in the IPL 2018 auction, but he had gone unsold on that occasion.

Strengths

Their batting lineup looks Rajasthan Royals’ strongest going into the 2023 season. RR have a threatening opening duo in Jos Buttler and Yasasvi Jaiswal, and on his day, even Sanju Samson is a big-hitter having produced large scores over the last few seasons.

Jaiswal is, in fact, coming on the back of a productive domestic season with Mumbai. While he accumulated 266 runs from nine innings at a strike-rate of 141.48 at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, the youngster enjoyed an even better run at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, amassing 396 runs from six innings at an average of 79.20.

Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag make up the Royals’ middle-order. Padikkal and Hetmyer, especially, will be hoping for another productive season with the bat after both scored more than 300 runs last season. Padikkal was the Royals’ third highest run-getter last season (376) with Shimron Hetmyer (314) the team’s fourth highest run-scorer. Both of them will be crucial for the RR middle-order and will hope to create major impact in the upcoming season.

Weaknesses

Rajasthan Royals have a quality all-rounder in Holder, but the team cannot be too reliant on the West Indian all the time. While they do have the likes of Donovan Ferreira along with domestic talents Abdul Basith and Akash Vashisht, the trio are yet to feature on the big stage.

As far as bowling is concerned, pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the entire IPL due to a back stress fracture. Apart from the experienced Trent Boult, RR’s pace attack looks nothing extraordinary with Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen and Obed McCoy in the squad.

While RR’s pace department may remain a concern this season, their strength might be spin bowling in the upcoming season. Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa are all reliable options, and will be expected to put their best foot forward.

Past performances

Possible XI:

Jos Buttler, Yasashvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Captain/ Wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen.

Full squad: Sanju Samson (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Donovan Ferreira, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root.

Schedule

2 April: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad (3.30 PM)

5 April: vs Punjab Kings in Guwahati (7.30 PM)

8 April: vs Delhi Capitals in Guwahati (3.30 PM)

12 April: vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai (7.30 PM)

16 April: vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad (7.30 PM)

19 April: vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur (7.30 PM)

23 April: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru (3.30 PM)

27 April: vs Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur (7.30 PM)

30 April: vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai (7.30 PM)

5 May: vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur (7.30 PM)

7 May: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur (7.30 PM)

11 May: vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata (7.30 PM)

14 May: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur (3.30 PM)

19 May: vs Punjab Kings in Dharamsala (7.30 PM)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.