Over the last few years, leg-break bowler Yuzvendra Chahal has established himself as one of the most consistent performers in international cricket for India.

It’s a known fact that Chahal is synonymous in international cricket for his figures of 6/25 against England in 2017, and it’s not only in international cricket where he has proved himself across both limited-overs formats.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been around for 16 seasons now, and Chahal has graced the tournament for 10 years, having made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in April 2013, at the age of 22.

Chahal’s eight-year stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) helped him develop as one of the most prolific spinners in international cricket. A decade and 187 IPL wickets later, Yuzvendra Chahal, who now plies trade with Rajasthan Royals (RR), has lived up to expectations and is almost in a league of his own. During IPL 2023, Chahal became the all-time highest wicket-taker, surpassing former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Dwayne Bravo.

In a recent interaction with Firstpost on the sidelines of Red Bull Campus Cricket Finals in Dehradun, the 32-year-old spoke on breaking the IPL record, his legacy in the tournament, partnering with Ravichandran Ashwin and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

You’ve had a productive IPL this season with 21 wickets. How would you describe your season with RR?

Definitely. I enjoy my time here (at RR). Last year (2022), when I came here, I never thought I would be so comfortable. It was my first year with RR after eight years with RCB. I have really enjoyed it here. The atmosphere in the team, it’s like a family. This year, my job was to keep performing. Personally, I really enjoyed, but team wise, we did not qualify and that was hard for us to take in. But, personally, it was a good season for me.

Two four-fers in consecutive games this IPL. What was your approach in both matches? Was it the same or different?

My approach is the same in every game. I want to give it my 100 percent. I want my team to win, sometimes it happens, sometimes it does not. My approach is the same in every game, to take wickets and help the team win.

You’re the all-time highest wicket taker in IPL. Do you think you have created a legacy in the tournament?

It’s nothing about that. When I retire, some other guy might break my record. I’m not thinking about those (records). When I’m playing, I just enjoy that moment. The records will be broken. During IPL 2023, I surpassed Dwayne Bravo sir’s record. When I’m done playing IPL, some other player might emerge and even break my record.

RR were IPL runners-up last season. This season started well but in the second half the team lost the plot. Where do you think as a team, RR need to improve in IPL 2024?

We didn’t play good cricket in the second half of the season. But, it’s fine. This can happen to any team, not just us. Next year, when we return, we will focus on what we did wrong, what we did right.

What improvements have you been looking to make in your bowling?

Every day, I just look to improve my bowling, whenever I take part in training sessions. During practice, I bowl exactly the way how I should bowl, during a match.

How would you describe your spin partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin?

He is a legendary bowler. He’s the No 1 off-spinner in the world. Before the match, we discuss how to bowl on certain wickets, and we discuss plans as to how to execute them, and those really help us. We enjoy teaming up with each other.

How has Red Bull Campus Cricket helped develop young talents?

It’s a good thing, you know, they started the tournament in 2010. This is the 13th edition of the tournament. Red Bull have done a great job. This is a platform for young budding cricketers coming from the small states. You know that if you perform well, you will go to the next level.

What’s your take on the Red Bull Speedster initiative?

We have really good fast bowlers, most of them who can bowl with speeds in excess of 140 kmph. Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, they are bowling at speeds of 140-plus. It’s a good sign for India in the future.

