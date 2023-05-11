Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal decimated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting lineup with a four-wicket haul during their IPL 2023 match in Kolkata on Thursday.

Chahal helped RR restrict KKR to 149/8 after inviting them to bat at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, running through the home team’s batting unit with a haul of 4/25 from four overs — his third four-fer of the season and his sixth overall in the league.

During the course of his spell, the 32-year-old leg-spinner not only made his way back to the top of the wicket-taking charts to regain the Purple Cap, but also broke Dwayne Bravo’s all-time record to become the highest wicket-taker in the history of the league.

It was with his dismissal of Kolkata skipper Nitish Rana that Chahal grabbed his 184th wicket in the IPL, going past the legendary Chennai Super Kings all-rounder in the process. Rana perished after getting caught by Shimron Hetmyer at deep square leg.

Chahal would later get rid of a well-set Venkatesh Iyer, who top-scored for the Knight Riders with a 42-ball 57, and dismiss all-rounder Shardul Thakur just three deliveries later. He would then complete his four-fer by getting rid of hard-hitting middle-order batter Rinku Singh (16) in his final over.

Three Indian spinners follow Bravo to complete the top five in the IPL all-time wicket-takers list. Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is third with 174 wickets, while Lucknow Super Giants’ Amit Mishra (172) and Chahal’s RR teammate Ravichandran Ashwin (171) occupy the next two slots.

