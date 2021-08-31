Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

'You were fire', Twitterati pay rich tribute to Dale Steyn as pacer retires from all forms of cricket

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 31st, 2021
  • 16:48:41 IST

South African pacer Dale Steyn on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter and posted his retirement note along with three pictures, drawing curtains on a 17-year career which saw him play in 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for the Proteas.

“Today, I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bittersweet but grateful,” the note read.

Steyn claimed 699 international wickets across formats - 439 in Tests, 196 in ODIs, and 64 in T20Is - in his career that began in 2004.

He had called it quits from the game’s longest format in 2019 and decided to focus on limited-overs cricket. The pacer was last seen in South Africa colours in February 2020 in a T20I against Australia.

Reacting to the development, those linked to the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to congratulate Steyn on a stellar international career. Here are a few reactions:

'Steyn gun'

From one South African great to another!

Curtains on a brilliant international career

Coming from one of the most explosive batsmen

Absolutely

Statistics doing the talking

A class act, indeed

Word.

"Super-saiyen"

The aggression, the swing, the precision

