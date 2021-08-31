'You were fire', Twitterati pay rich tribute to Dale Steyn as pacer retires from all forms of cricket

South African pacer Dale Steyn on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter and posted his retirement note along with three pictures, drawing curtains on a 17-year career which saw him play in 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for the Proteas.

“Today, I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bittersweet but grateful,” the note read.

Steyn claimed 699 international wickets across formats - 439 in Tests, 196 in ODIs, and 64 in T20Is - in his career that began in 2004.

He had called it quits from the game’s longest format in 2019 and decided to focus on limited-overs cricket. The pacer was last seen in South Africa colours in February 2020 in a T20I against Australia.

Reacting to the development, those linked to the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to congratulate Steyn on a stellar international career. Here are a few reactions:

'Steyn gun'

One of the greats of our game @DaleSteyn62. Wish you well. https://t.co/8GxYYukm9b — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2021

From one South African great to another!

Great player, great man, amazing memories! U picker a good song to sign off my bud. Legend forever! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 31, 2021

Curtains on a brilliant international career

Many congratulations on an outstanding career @DaleSteyn62 . You can be mighty proud of what you have achieved. Wishing you the best for the second innings. https://t.co/EyNGE6CkSy — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 31, 2021

Coming from one of the most explosive batsmen

Go well, great man. You were fire, one of the best the game has seen. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 31, 2021

Absolutely

Statistics doing the talking

35 bowlers have taken 300+ Test wickets. No one among them has a better strike-rate than Dale Steyn (42.3). That's a wicket after every 7 overs. The greatest bowler of this generation has called it a day. Thanks for making us love cricket and happy retirement, @DaleSteyn62 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 31, 2021

A class act, indeed

Absolute class. As is with all things Dale Steyn. The greatest of our time. Thank you, Dale. ⭐️ https://t.co/3UCnl5TcIu — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) August 31, 2021

Word.

Peak Dale Steyn was the best fast bowler. Thanks for the memories. Will never forget the gazes, passionate celebrations. https://t.co/NtFy4p4d9F — Ujwal (@UjwalKS) August 31, 2021

"Super-saiyen"

Congrats on an unbelievable career Dalo! U truly were a super saiyen in the world of cricket for a long long time! What u achieved in ur career is something many would not even dream of trying to achieve Wish you all the best in whatever life has in store for u @DaleSteyn62 ❤ pic.twitter.com/i8EE7t2HWN — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) August 31, 2021

The aggression, the swing, the precision