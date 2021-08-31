South Africa's pace legend Dale Steyn announces retirement from all forms of cricket

South Africa's pace legend Dale Steyn called time on his storied career on Tuesday. The 38-year-old veteran, considered among the fiercest fast bowlers of his generation, represented his country in 93 Tests, 125 ODIs, and 47 T20Is.

Steyn claimed 699 international wickets across formats - 439 in Tests, 196 in ODIs, and 64 in T20Is - in his career that began in 2004. His last international appearance was a T20I against Australia in Johannesburg on 21 February 2020, where he claimed two wickets for 31 runs in his four overs.

Steyn took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"It's been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank," Steyn wrote, quoting from the Counting Crows' A Long December.

"Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful.

"Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it's been a incredible journey together."

Earlier this year, Steyn had made himself unavailable for Royal Challengers Bangalore's campaign at IPL 2021, but had ruled out retirement. He moved on from Test cricket in August 2019, and missed South Africa's central contract next year.