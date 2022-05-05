'You run too fast': Glenn Maxwell tells Virat Kohli after run-out in RCB vs CSK fixture

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) handed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) their seventh defeat of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, and the RCB players were in for some fun and banter during the celebrations in the dressing room following the much-needed victory.

In a video posted by RCB on their YouTube channel, Maxwell, who got run-out for three runs, humorously told Virat Kohli that he couldn’t bat with the former skipper anymore because he ran ‘too fast’.

Kohli wanted to take a quick single after hitting the ball to the off-side off Ravindra Jadeja’s delivery in the ninth over, but Maxwell fell short of safety as Robin Uthappa from short cover collected the ball and threw to MS Dhoni, who sealed the dismissal by whipping the bails off.

Maxwell looked devastated following his dismissal.

"I just can’t bat with you. You run too fast, you run too fast. You get ones and twos, I don’t," the Australian said in the video posted by RCB.

Kohli began the banter, calling Maxwell as the ‘greatest injured player’ while greeting him in the dressing room.

All was not lost for Maxwell, though, as he delivered a match-winning spell with figures of 2/22 despite carrying a niggle.

RCB’s Director of Cricket Mike Hesson later said that Maxwell was exceptional with the ball.

"He was exceptional, obviously, he got a bit of a niggle. But we knew how important he was not just to the left-handers but also to getting hit to the big side by the right-handers. He has got good control of length, that's important,” Hesson said.

RCB are placed fourth in the IPL points table with 12 points, and next face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

