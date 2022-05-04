IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RCB move to 4th with win over CSK

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2022 has in store new teams, changed squad line-ups and a different format. But that will not necessarily impact the point system.

This year the format is going to be a little different, wherein the 10 teams will be split into two groups - Group A and B.

IPL Trophy during Indian Premier League Player Auction 2022. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

Now, within the groups, each team will play each other twice, as well as twice against the team in the same row from the other group.  Then each team from every group will play against all the other teams in the other group once. That brings it to a total of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all teams.

On Wednesday, RCB got back to winning ways by beating CSK by 13 runs to go fourth on the points table.

Here's the list of current Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) - 588 runs

Purple Cap holder: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 19 wickets

Here's the latest updated IPL 2022 league table: 

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 GT 10 8 2 0  +0.158 16
2 LSG 10 7 3 0 +0.397 14
3 RR 10 6 4 0 +0.340 12
4 RCB 11 6 5 0 -0.444 10
5 SRH 9 5 4 0 +0.471 10
6 PBKS 10 5 5 0 -0.229 10
7 DC 9 4 5 0 +0.587 8
8 KKR 10 4 6 0 +0.060 8
9 CSK 9 3 6 0 -0.407 6
10 MI 9 1 8 0 -0.836 2

Updated Date: May 04, 2022 23:13:56 IST

