Virat Kohli was toast of the nation again after a long time as the star Indian batter scored the innings of his life with a 82 not out of 53 against Pakistan to guide India to an emphatic win in T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Melbourne on Sunday. Following the win, his wife and actor Anushka Sharma couldn’t hold back her emotions and penned a heartfelt message to her husband on Instagram.

Anushka wrote that this was certainly the best innings she ever saw of cricket, which brought joy to the life of many people.

“You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter (Vamika) is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room” Anushka wrote.

The actor continued to write that one day their daughter will understand how her father was a fighter who came out of troubled times stronger and wiser.

“One day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin,” she wrote.

