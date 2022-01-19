Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Yorkshire appoint former West Indies all-rounder Ottis Gibson as coach after racism scandal

  • Agence France-Presse
  • January 19th, 2022
  • 17:00:18 IST

London: English cricket club Yorkshire announced on Wednesday they had appointed former West Indies all-rounder Ottis Gibson as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The 52-year-old replaces Andrew Gale, who left the county club along with the rest of the coaching staff in the fallout from a damaging racism scandal.

Gibson, who has previously been head coach for the West Indies and South Africa as well as working as a bowling coach for England, is the latest new addition to a much-changed backroom staff at Headingley. AFP File

Pakistan-born former bowler Azeem Rafiq accused Yorkshire of failing to deal adequately with racist abuse he suffered while playing for them and told a parliamentary inquiry that it had ended his career.

Sponsors severed links with the county and they were suspended from staging lucrative international matches at Headingley.

He will officially start work at the end of February, after his involvement with Pakistan Super League side the Multan Sultans comes to an end.

Gibson will report to former England paceman Darren Gough, who has been appointed as interim managing director of cricket.

Club chairman Kamlesh Patel, appointed in November, said: "Ottis' character and his commitment to buying into the process that we are going through at Yorkshire County Cricket Club shone through in our discussions.

"He is someone that I know will encourage dialogue and help foster a culture of inclusion at the club, as well as supporting and developing the world-class talent we have here and pushing them to the next level."

Gibson said he was "honoured" to be appointed.

"This is one of the most prestigious roles in English county cricket and I am really looking forward to working with this talented group of players to take the club forward," he added.

