WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan likely to fly to England on 28 May, says report

“Rohit and Ishan are most likely leaving on the 28th, early morning, for England. Surya also could leave with them at the same time but since he is not in the main squad, he could also travel at a later date,” a source said.

Rohit Sharma in action on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and Australian in Ahmedabad in March. Sportzpics

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Suryakumar Yadav left for Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday, following the team’s exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL), News18 reported. Ishan Kishan, too, left for the Maximum City from Ahmedabad on Saturday morning.

“Rohit and Surya left together very early from Ahmedabad on May 27, around 4 am. They both will be reaching Mumbai. Ishan also left a few hours back, around 11 am. Not sure whether Ishan is directly going to Mumbai, from where they will catch the flight to England,” a source in the know of things was quoted as saying by News18 CricketNext.

“I think all of them will head to Mumbai only because most of their luggage is still at Trident, Mumbai Indians’ team hotel. Together they will be less than 24 hours at home before hitting the road again,” the source added.

With India’s World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia scheduled to begin in June first week, certain players like Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj arrived in London earlier in the week, and Rohit and Kishan are also expected to fly to England on Sunday (28 May).

With Suryakumar, however, not in the main squad, he could fly to England on a later date.

“Rohit and Ishan are most likely leaving on the 28th, early morning, for England. Surya also could leave with them at the same time but since he is not in the main squad, he could also travel at a later date,” a source with a knowledge of the team’s travel, said.

There were some injury concerns during MI’s 62-run defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday, including that of Ishan Kishan. Kishan injured his left eye after being hit by MI teammate Chris Jordan’s elbow while fielding. Kishan later did not come out to bat and was later replaced by Vishnu Vinod as a concussion substitute.

However, the source added that there was nothing much to worry regarding Kishan’s injury.

“Ishan is doing well after that injury last night. Shouldn’t be any problem whatsoever,” said the source.

The IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings is scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, while the WTC Final will be held at The Oval in London from 7 June.

Updated Date: May 27, 2023 16:05:31 IST

