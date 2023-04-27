Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
WTC Final: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan and Ishan Kishan among India's standby players, says report

File image of Sarfaraz Khan. Image: BCCI video screenshot

The BCCI have selected Sarfaraz Khan, Ishan Kishan, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar as standby players for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia in June, a report in Times of India said on Thursday.

While the BCCI on Tuesday had announced the 15-member squad for the showpiece event, the board had not named standby players at the time. One notable name in the main squad was Ajinkya Rahane, who returned to India’s Test fold after 15 months.

Kishan is a designated wicketkeeper-batter, while Sarfraraz and Gaikwad are specialist batters. Saini and Mukesh are the two medium pacers among the standby players.

The report also adds that India might play a warm-up match ahead of the WTC Final, with players who are not part of IPL 2023 playoffs likely to go to the UK earlier.

The ongoing IPL’s final will be played in Ahmedabad on 28 May. The WTC Final gets underway at The Oval from 7 June.

Updated Date: April 27, 2023 17:40:41 IST

