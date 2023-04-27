Kishan is a designated wicketkeeper-batter, while Sarfraraz and Gaikwad are specialist batters. Saini and Mukesh are the two medium pacers among the standby players.
The BCCI have selected Sarfaraz Khan, Ishan Kishan, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar as standby players for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia in June, a report in Times of India said on Thursday.
While the BCCI on Tuesday had announced the 15-member squad for the showpiece event, the board had not named standby players at the time. One notable name in the main squad was Ajinkya Rahane, who returned to India’s Test fold after 15 months.
Kishan is a designated wicketkeeper-batter, while Sarfraraz and Gaikwad are specialist batters. Saini and Mukesh are the two medium pacers among the standby players.
The report also adds that India might play a warm-up match ahead of the WTC Final, with players who are not part of IPL 2023 playoffs likely to go to the UK earlier.
The ongoing IPL’s final will be played in Ahmedabad on 28 May. The WTC Final gets underway at The Oval from 7 June.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Mickey Arthur will be available for the ODI World Cup in October-November followed by away tour of Australia and home series against the West Indies.
Faith Thomas padded up against England in 1958 in Melbourne to become the first Indigenous woman to play a Test match for Australia and in the process the first to feature for any Australian sports team, Cricket Australia said.
Unbeaten half-centuries from Simu Das and Phula Saren helped India beat Nepal by nine wickets here and level the Women's Bilateral Series for the Blind at 1-1.