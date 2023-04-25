Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Rahane returns to India squad for WTC final: 'The comeback Man' — fans celebrate on Twitter

Cricket

Rahane returns to India squad for WTC final: 'The comeback Man' — fans celebrate on Twitter

Ajinkya Rahane has so far played 82 Tests for India and the news of his return to the squad led to celebrations on Twitter.

Ajinkya Rahane has already played 82 Tests for India. Reuters

Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday returned to Team India after a gap of 15 months as he was included by the All-India Senior Selection Committee in the 15-member squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Check out: India’s quad for WTC final vs Australia

Rahane was dropped from the team in January 2022 after the South Africa series due to poor form. However, the back injury to Shreyas Iyer, who recently underwent surgery, left the selectors with very little option.

Also, making Rahane’s return to Team India easy was the selectors’ lack of belief in  Suryakumar Yadav who made his Test debut during the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. SKY made eight runs in the only innings he played in the Nagpur Test.

Rahane’s presence in the middle order will also strengthen the batting lineup which will be without Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter is recovering from the car crash he suffered in December last year.

Rahane’s inclusion in the team is also seen as a reward for him performing excellently in the ongoing IPL 2023. In five matches, the Chennai Super Kings batter has scored 209 runs in just five innings at a strike rate of 199.05.

Rahane has so far played 82 Tests for India and the news of his return to the squad led to celebrations on Twitter.

Updated Date: April 25, 2023 12:19:25 IST

