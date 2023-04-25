Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday returned to Team India after a gap of 15 months as he was included by the All-India Senior Selection Committee in the 15-member squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Check out: India’s quad for WTC final vs Australia

Rahane was dropped from the team in January 2022 after the South Africa series due to poor form. However, the back injury to Shreyas Iyer, who recently underwent surgery, left the selectors with very little option.

Also, making Rahane’s return to Team India easy was the selectors’ lack of belief in Suryakumar Yadav who made his Test debut during the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. SKY made eight runs in the only innings he played in the Nagpur Test.

Rahane’s presence in the middle order will also strengthen the batting lineup which will be without Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter is recovering from the car crash he suffered in December last year.

Rahane’s inclusion in the team is also seen as a reward for him performing excellently in the ongoing IPL 2023. In five matches, the Chennai Super Kings batter has scored 209 runs in just five innings at a strike rate of 199.05.

Rahane has so far played 82 Tests for India and the news of his return to the squad led to celebrations on Twitter.

Ajinkya Rahane in last 20 days: •Comeback in IPL.

•Scored 61(27) in first match IPL 2023.

•209 runs, 52.3 ave, 199.05 SR.

•Best strike rate in this IPL.

•Man of the match award in this IPL.

•Selected in India’s squad for WTC final. AJINKYA RAHANE, 2.0 NOW. INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/sCPDizwaRY — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 25, 2023

Ajinkya Rahane included in the Indian team for WTC Final 2023. Welcome back Rahane #AjinkyaRahane #wtcfinal #WTC2023 pic.twitter.com/X4EAomVGaJ — Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) April 25, 2023

Ajinkya Rahane makes his return to the India team after 17 long months. The comeback man – Rahane! pic.twitter.com/uw9lJMj5E4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2023

Ajinkya Rahane included in the Indian team for the WTC final. Welcome back, Rahane. pic.twitter.com/QarI9TCXoo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 25, 2023

Ajinkya Rahane selection for WTC final is not a bad call tbh. With Shreyas Iyer’s injury he was the obvious choice. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 25, 2023

Rishabh Pant injured

Shreyas Iyer injured

Surya Kumar Yadav Out of Form Ajinkya Rahane coming back to form just before WTC FINAL

Got the Chance in #wtcfinal#wtcfinal #MSDhoni #Rahane pic.twitter.com/KvUojhFzFX — TUSHAR (@CricTusharv) April 25, 2023

Set Back Should be like these two. Ajinkya Rahane, Jaydev Unadkat 1. Come Back in the Team After 17 months. Played Unbelievable in IPL. 2. Come Back in the Team After 10 years. Within 4 months & Selected For WTC final 23.#wtcfinal #WTC23 #AjinkyaRahane #JaydevUnadkat pic.twitter.com/uLUFmHvNjH — KAPIL DEV TAMRAKAR (@kapildevtamkr) April 25, 2023

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.