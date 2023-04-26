Shubman Gill is expected to open alongside Rohit Sharma for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia in England, but former English captain Michael Vaughan feels that he may not get to play the role.

Vaughan, however, thinks that given KL Rahul’s experience of the English conditions he may get a surprise entrance into the side for the crucial match.

Gill recently replaced Rahul as India’s opener during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home.

“The only change that they could make in English conditions, is that KL Rahul plays the moving ball better than Shubman Gill. Shubman’s a tremendous young player, but you’ve got to win that one game of cricket. Forget history, it’s about picking the best XI to win the World Test Championship. When it’s straight, Shubman is a dangerous player but I’ve seen a few little technical deficiencies. When the ball moves, he takes his hand a little bit too much towards the ball. He snicks off quite consistently,” Vaughan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“I’m not sure they will do that (replacing Shubman with KL Rahul) because I’m not in the selection room. (But) don’t pick a team on what’s next, or who’s going to play in the West Indies… you’ve got to pick (the team for) that one game of cricket” he added.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane has been recalled to the Test squad for the match. He found his way back into the team after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out following back surgery.

Rahane had been out of the Test side since January 2022 when was dropped for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka. However, since then he has displayed some stunning performances playing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

