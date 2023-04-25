The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday announced the India Test squad for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. The WTC final 2023 will be played from 7 June at The Oval in London.

The most notable inclusion in the 15-member squad is that of Ajinkya Rahane who returns to Team India after a gap of 15 months. He last played in South Africa in January 2022. Rahane, who is having a brilliant time in IPL 2023, will help the team replace Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the squad.

The veteran batter will also help India strengthen its batting in the seam and swing friendly conditions.

While Shreyas Iyer is out with a back injury and recently underwent surgery, Rishabh Pant has been recovering from the car accident he suffered in December last year.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur has also been included in the squad and it will be interesting to see if he eventually finds a place in the playing XI. In pace-friendly conditions, India will find it difficult to play the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. India are expected to play either two or just one spinners. In this case, Shardul Thakur could come in to bolster India’s batting strength and provide an extra bowling option.

KS Bharat has been picked as the wicket-keeper, however, KL Rahul is also part of the squad and it’s possible that Rahul would be asked to keep wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan who were part of the India squad during the Border Gavaskar Trophy have been dropped.

This will be the second WTC final for India who played New Zealand in the inaugural final in June 2021 but lost by eight wickets in Southampton.

India’s Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

