Cricket

WTC Final: Josh Hazlewood included as Australia confirm 15-member squad

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has featured in only four Tests since December 2021 due to a side strain.

Josh Hazlewood has been suffering with injury issues for a while. Reuters

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has recovered in time to find a place in Australia’s squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023. Hazlewood left for Australia before his team Royal Challenger Bangalore’s must-win IPL 2023 encounter against Gujarat Titans. The pacer was suffering from side soreness.

He now finds himself in the WTC final squad alongside other pacers — Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

WTC Final: Jaiswal to replace Gaikwad as stand-by player in India squad

Hazlewood has been struggling with injury issues for a while. He has featured in only four Tests since December 2021 due to a side strain. He was also late to join RCB camp for IPL 2023 as a result of an Achilles injury.

In 59 Tests so far, the right-arm pacer has taken 222 wickets.

WTC Final: Warner has got some good games left in him, says Australia coach

In the three IPL 2023 matches, Hazlewood bowled nine overs and managed a best of 3/76.

His inclusion means Australia don’t require the services of all-rounders Michael Neser or Sean Abbott who were expected to replace Hazlewood in the squad if the pacer fails to get fit in time.

Australia squad for WTC final:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Updated Date: May 29, 2023 12:00:49 IST

