Ravichandran Ashwin found no place in the playing XI as India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia on Wednesday.

WTC Final: DAY 1 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES

India have opted for three pacers, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and two all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur.

Ashwin’s omission is largely down to the pace-friendly conditions at The Oval and the possibility of cloud cover during the match.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are the pure batters in the side while KS Bharat has been picked to keep wickets over Ishan Kishan.

Australia’s playing XI was virtually confirmed on Tuesday when captain Pat Cummins revealed that Scott Boland will be included in the playing XI. Boland is playing in place of Josh Hazlewood who has been ruled out of the final.

WTC final teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

