Ravichandran Ashwin did not find a place in India's XI for the WTC final 2023 as the team decided against playing two spinners.
Ravichandran Ashwin found no place in the playing XI as India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia on Wednesday.
WTC Final: DAY 1 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES
India have opted for three pacers, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and two all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur.
Ashwin’s omission is largely down to the pace-friendly conditions at The Oval and the possibility of cloud cover during the match.
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are the pure batters in the side while KS Bharat has been picked to keep wickets over Ishan Kishan.
Australia’s playing XI was virtually confirmed on Tuesday when captain Pat Cummins revealed that Scott Boland will be included in the playing XI. Boland is playing in place of Josh Hazlewood who has been ruled out of the final.
WTC final teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The rain interrupted the WTC final in 2021 in England. Will it do the same this time? Check out weather forecast for London ahead of WTC Final 2023.
WTC Final 2023 India vs Australia LIVE Score, Day 1 Updates: AUS 54/1; David Warner brings up the fifty partnership for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne with a flurry of boundaries in Umesh Yadav's second over.
India and Australia who will compete in the WTC Final 2023 have gone head-to-head 106 times in Test cricket