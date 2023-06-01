Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • WTC Final: Aaron Finch backs Australia's Steve Smith to flourish against India at Oval

Cricket

WTC Final: Aaron Finch backs Australia's Steve Smith to flourish against India at Oval

Former Australia limited-overs captain Finch added that the key for opposition bowlers will be to try and bring Smith and Indian batting star Virat Kohli to the crease early through early wickets.

WTC Final: Aaron Finch backs Australia's Steve Smith to flourish against India at Oval

File image of Australian batting star Steve Smith. AP

Former captain Aaron Finch believes that he will put his money on Steve Smith even though Australia will also need to get rid of star India batter Virat Kohli as early as possible in what promises to be an enticing World Test Championship final, starting 7 June at The Oval in London.

“Both (Kohli and Smith) will be batting at number four, so the key is to try and get them as early as possible. Early wickets to expose them to the brand new ball will be absolutely key. I will always side with Steve Smith, I think his record is outstanding, but it will be a very good contest,” Finch told Star Sports.

Read | Steve Smith expects spin challenge at Oval similar to one in India

Related Articles

WTC

WTC 2023 Final: Australia's Josh Hazlewood reveals bowling close to full pace ahead of ‘Ultimate Test’

WTC

WTC Final: Ricky Ponting feels Ishan Kishan could be X-factor for India, reveals chat with Virat Kohli

India vs Australia rivalry brings out the best in both teams, he said.

“I think the rivalry is held in such high regard in both countries, that I think it brings out the best in both teams,” he added.

“Obviously, India has had the better of Australia in the last three series I think, so both teams will rise to the occasion no matter where it’s played, at home or away or this time at neutral territory. It’s just a must watch thing.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 01, 2023 23:43:56 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

WTC Final: Team India players begin preparations in England ahead of title clash against Australia
First Cricket News

WTC Final: Team India players begin preparations in England ahead of title clash against Australia

BCCI’s official Twitter handle shared pictures of Virat Kohli, Jaydev Unadkat and Cheteshwar Pujara going to practice in England on Monday.

WTC Final: Australia’s pace attack in English conditions an edge over India, warns Ian Chappell
First Cricket News

WTC Final: Australia’s pace attack in English conditions an edge over India, warns Ian Chappell

India are playing without injured Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, which Chappell believes will 'badly affect' the side

WTC Final: We could face similarities at The Oval to what we had in India, says Steve Smith on potential spin threat
First Cricket News

WTC Final: We could face similarities at The Oval to what we had in India, says Steve Smith on potential spin threat

Steve Smith believes the wicket and conditions at The Oval could become more India-like as the World Test Championship final progresses.