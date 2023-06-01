Former Australia limited-overs captain Finch added that the key for opposition bowlers will be to try and bring Smith and Indian batting star Virat Kohli to the crease early through early wickets.
Former captain Aaron Finch believes that he will put his money on Steve Smith even though Australia will also need to get rid of star India batter Virat Kohli as early as possible in what promises to be an enticing World Test Championship final, starting 7 June at The Oval in London.
“Both (Kohli and Smith) will be batting at number four, so the key is to try and get them as early as possible. Early wickets to expose them to the brand new ball will be absolutely key. I will always side with Steve Smith, I think his record is outstanding, but it will be a very good contest,” Finch told Star Sports.
Steve Smith expects spin challenge at Oval similar to one in India
India vs Australia rivalry brings out the best in both teams, he said.
“I think the rivalry is held in such high regard in both countries, that I think it brings out the best in both teams,” he added.
“Obviously, India has had the better of Australia in the last three series I think, so both teams will rise to the occasion no matter where it’s played, at home or away or this time at neutral territory. It’s just a must watch thing.”
