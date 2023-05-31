Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • WTC Final: We could face similarities at The Oval to what we had in India, says Steve Smith on potential spin threat

WTC Final: We could face similarities at The Oval to what we had in India, says Steve Smith on potential spin threat

Steve Smith believes the wicket and conditions at The Oval could become more India-like as the World Test Championship final progresses.

Steve Smith during Australia's tour of India earlier this year. Sportzpics

Australia’s batting mainstay Steve Smith expects conditions at World Test Championship final to be batter friendly but believes that they could face India-like conditions as the game progresses.

With true pace and bounce, the venue offers one of the best batting conditions in the UK. India are supposed to play their forefront spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in their bid to take advantage of the circumstances.

“The Oval can present itself with some spin occasionally particularly as the game wears on so we could face some sort of similarities to what we had in India at certain stages of the game.

“But The Oval is a wonderful place to play cricket in. Lightening fast outfield, the square goes whole way across the ground so it is a nice place to bat when you get in and has some decent pace and bounce for an English surface. Should be an absolute cracker,” Smith told cricket.com.au ahead of the final beginning 7 June.

Despite their improved spin play as the Test series against India progressed, Australia lost 2-1. Smith was the captain when the team won the third Test in Indore.

“The WTC is a great initiative. It gives every game we play a lot of relevance and for us to have qualified on top and face India in the final is incredibly exciting. It is going to be India and us at the Oval.

“I am sure there will be plenty of fans out there, probably more Indian than Australian but I am sure it is going to be great fun and guys are looking forward to it,” he said.

Smith is among the Australian batters who played county cricket in England as part of the preparations for the WTC final and subsequent Ashes.

Updated Date: May 31, 2023 16:42:21 IST

