Australia’s batting mainstay Steve Smith expects conditions at World Test Championship final to be batter friendly but believes that they could face India-like conditions as the game progresses.

With true pace and bounce, the venue offers one of the best batting conditions in the UK. India are supposed to play their forefront spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in their bid to take advantage of the circumstances.

“The Oval can present itself with some spin occasionally particularly as the game wears on so we could face some sort of similarities to what we had in India at certain stages of the game.

“But The Oval is a wonderful place to play cricket in. Lightening fast outfield, the square goes whole way across the ground so it is a nice place to bat when you get in and has some decent pace and bounce for an English surface. Should be an absolute cracker,” Smith told cricket.com.au ahead of the final beginning 7 June.

Despite their improved spin play as the Test series against India progressed, Australia lost 2-1. Smith was the captain when the team won the third Test in Indore.

“The WTC is a great initiative. It gives every game we play a lot of relevance and for us to have qualified on top and face India in the final is incredibly exciting. It is going to be India and us at the Oval.

“I am sure there will be plenty of fans out there, probably more Indian than Australian but I am sure it is going to be great fun and guys are looking forward to it,” he said.

Smith is among the Australian batters who played county cricket in England as part of the preparations for the WTC final and subsequent Ashes.

