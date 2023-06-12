India had yet another ICC tournament failure on Sunday, losing the World Test Championship final 2023 to Australia by a comprehensive margin of 209 runs. The top batters got a good start but none was able to build on it to save the day for the team. Day 5 saw India throw in the towel just in a couple of hours.

Talking to the press after the loss, skipper Rohit Sharma seemed to blame the scheduling and the lack of fairness in the one-off nature of the WTC final and suggested a three-match series instead.

“In a big event like this, you need to have fair opportunities to both the teams. You know, a three-match series would be nice, but it’s about finding that window where it can be fit in,” he said.

However, former Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, while commenting on Rohit’s remarks, opined that getting in a series instead of a one-off final was an issue of scheduling and also that additional matches could also turn out to be just a waste of time.

“I think it’s just the reality of the scheduling and the time constraints on fixtures at the moment,” he told sen.com.au.

“I’ve got no issues with it, I think if it’s drawn out over three Tests, what happens if a team gets annihilated? It becomes a bit of a waste of time.

“We all play sport for the wins and the losses… I don’t have any issue with it at all.”

Australia won the second edition of the WTC final displaying complete domination in all departments of the game. Right from the start, on Day 1, despite losing a few early wickets, Australia secured a big total, which turned out to be a leap India couldn’t match through the rest of the days.

