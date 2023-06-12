India lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 on Day 1 itself, believes the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny.

On Day 1 of the summit clash, India did seem to have gotten to a nice start by picking up three early wickets, but then Steve Smith and Travis Head held the flank for the rest of the day and earned Australia a leap which India couldn’t catch up with for the rest of the match.

“We lost the game on the first day itself. The big partnership that Australia put on was what really turned the tables in this game. Otherwise, the game was even. If you take away that partnership, the game was totally even,” Binny told ANI.

Australia made a total of 469 in the first inning, and India could get their chase in the first inning to only 296, leaving the Aussies with a lead of 174 even before they came in to bat gain.

India failed to restrict Australia to a low score and the Aussies ended up giving India a target of 444 to win the match, something that has never been pulled off in a Test match so far. And when India came to bat, after getting what looked like a quick start, they started losing wickets and the trend continued on Day 5 as Australia secured a 209-run win in the first session of the day itself.

However, the BCCI president doesn’t want Team India to keep thinking about the humiliating loss and look forward to the upcoming T20 and ODI World Cup later this year.

“We have something bigger coming up in the future so we have to keep our spirits up and make sure that we do well in the World Cup and it’s at home. So that is important,” said Binny.

