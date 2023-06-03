Greg Chappell has a message for the Australia team about how to deal with Shubman Gill as they prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against India. The final at The Oval will be played on 7-11 June.

WTC Final: All you need to know

Shubman Gill won the Orange Cap in IPL 2023 with 890 runs and have been in good form in international cricket well in recent time. While the opener will be aiming to give India good starts in the WTC final, former Australia captain Chappell feels that Australia can neutralise his threat with extra bounce and a bowling length around the off stump.

“I don’t wanna go into too much detail but I’m sure the Australians must have seen a couple of things that I have seen. There are little things that Shubman does a few things early in his innings that make him vulnerable to that length around off stump and if the ball bounces a little bit extra, he will susceptible to nicking off behind the wicket. But he’s a very good player. If they don’t bowl well, he will punish them,” Chappell said on Backstage with Boria.

WTC Final: Team India’s concerns going into ‘Ultimate Test’ against Australia at The Oval

The former India coach also added that bowlers like Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood could be especially effective against Gill due to their pace and ability to extract bounce.

“Gill has been to England before. He will struggle like anyone in English conditions if the Australians bowl well. The bowlers who will trouble him most are the ones who get that extra pace like Mitchell Starc. That can worry anyone. The extra pace gets good players out. The extra bit of bounce also gets good players out and I think if Hazlewood is fit to play then he can be a problem for Shubman. If Hazlewood doesn’t play then Boland will most likely play and he’s another bowler who can trouble anyone. He bowls a good line. He knows what a good length can be in English conditions,” Chappell added.

WTC Final: How Team India fielders are preparing for the wicked deviation in English conditions?

Chappell also praised Gill for his recent good performances.

“I’ve seen a little bit of Shubman Gill. I’ve watched him live in Australia and of course on television. He looks a good player. The one thing that India have done well than other teams in the world is with developing their players. They have played a lot of cricket. They have sent them overseas. Rahul Dravid has overseen stuff from the NCA. That has prepared them well for international cricket. Gill has played international cricket, has scored runs, He has played a lot of first-class cricket. So for a 22-year-old, he is an experienced cricketer,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.