Australia pacer Scott Boland on Thursday said that it was nice to get rid of India opener Shubman Gill early on in their reply during the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London.

Resuming from their overnight score of 327/3, Australia were all out for 469 after centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith. However, the Indian top order suffered a collapse of sorts to be restricted to 151/5 at stumps on Day 2.

All of Australia’s bowlers — Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon contributed with a wicket reach on Thursday. Boland is replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI.

Gill was in the form of his life recently, having scored 890 runs from 17 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but managed just 13 runs in the first innings of the marquee clash.

“Really exciting, pretty nervous before the start of this Test but nice to get into this game,” said Boland to the broadcasters after play on Day 2.

“He’s (Gill) a very good player, nice to knock him over early. We are in a very good spot now,” added the 34-year-old.

Boland believes the Aussies could give an even tougher time on Friday. :We are strong after 2 days, the pitch is a bit up and down and hopefully it will be harder for India to bat tomorrow,” added the speedster.

Ajinkya Rahane (29*) and KS Bharat (8*) were the unbeaten batters at stumps, with India having lost half their side. Rohit Sharma and Co still trail Australia by 318 runs.

