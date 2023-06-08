Australia ended another day in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval firmly on top, restricting India to 151/5 at close of play after posting 469 on the board.

Senior India batter and comeback man Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 29 after facing 71 deliveries at stumps along with wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat (5 not out in 14 balls), with the Indians trailing Australia’s first innings total by 318 runs with just five wickets in hand.

This was after Mohammed Siraj led a spirited fightback from the Indian bowling unit after Australia resumed from their overnight score of 327/3. While Steve Smith brought up his 31st Test hundred in the very first over and Travis Head crossed 150 soon after, Australia could add just 142 to their overnight score while losing seven wickets, failing to go past 500.

More to follow

Brief scores:

India 151/5 in 38 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 48, Ajinkya Rahane 29*; Scott Boland 1/29; Cameron Green 1/22; Nathan Lyon 1/4) trail Australia 469 in 121.3 overs (Travis Head 163, Steve Smith 121; Mohammed Siraj 4/108) by 318 runs.

