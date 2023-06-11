WTC Final 2023: Australia thrash India by 209 runs to be crowned world Test champions
Australia made short work of the Indian batting order, grabbing the remaining seven wickets inside the morning session to bundle them out for 234 and lift the ICC Test mace with a commanding 209-run victory.
The victorious Australian team poses with the ICC Test mace after thrashing India by 209 runs in the 2021-23 World Test Championship Final at The Oval in London. AP
Virat Kohli walks back to the dressing room dejectedly after getting dismissed for 49 shortly after start of play on the final day of the World Test Championship final against India. AP
Australia pacer Scott Boland celebrates with teammates after dismissing India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a duck two balls after getting rid of Virat Kohli. Reuters
Ajinkya Rahane and Srikar Bharat stitched together a 33-run partnership for the sixth wicket that helped India go past the 200-run mark. AP
Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Australia bowlers in the fourth innings, finishing with figures of 4/41. AP
Australia celebrate after hammering India by 209 runs to win the ICC World Test Championship Final. Reuters