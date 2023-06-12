Former Australia cricketers Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer have criticised Shubman Gill for a tweet questioning his dismissal during the World Test Championship final.

Gill was dismissed in the second innings to a sensational catch at gully by Cameron Green. The Aussie player plucked the ball with his left hand barely off the ground as his hand appeared to scrape the grass. To check if it was a fair catch, the umpires took a review and seven replays later confirmed Green’s fingers were underneath the ball.

However, that didn’t stop Gill from feeling hard done by. Later, Gill tweeted a close-up visual of the catch with emojis of a magnifying glass and a face palm.

With Gill indirectly questioning the decision, Langer said it showed his “inexperience.”

“One of the challenges now of a modern-day cricketer is there’s so much social media,” former Australia coach Justin Langer said on Channel 7.

“The Gill tweet I think is a bit irresponsible, shows some inexperience.

“This is the world we live in with social media.”

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said this was a go at the umpires and expected a fine or even a suspension.

“Something is definitely going to come of that. There will be some sort of fine, or maybe even a suspension.

“That is a direct crack at the umpire for the decision that they made. You can’t do that.

“The whole world was going to do that for him … he didn’t need to say a word.”

At the conclusion of the match, Shubman Gill was fined 15 percent of his match fees for the tweet.

Cameron Green on Saturday said, “I knew I caught it straight away. I know it looks a bit weird but I knew. The openers got off to a flying start so it is always nice to get that first (out) to settle our nerves.”

Members of both teams were divided over it in the aftermath. India captain Rohit Sharma said it was “disappointing” and urged for more camera angles to be taken into consideration before a final decision is taken.

“I just felt disappointed with – not enough. I mean, the third umpire should have seen a little more replays, a little more of, you know, how the catch has been held. I think it was three or four times he saw and he was convinced with it. It’s not about whether it was given out or not out, you need to have proper and clear information about anything. It’s just not about the catch, it can be about anything. That was, that is something that I was a little disappointed with – the decision was made quite quickly,” Rohit Sharma said in the post-match press conference.

“When a catch like that has been taken, you need to be more than 100% sure because it’s a final and we were at that important stage of the game as well. So that was to me a little disappointing. And more camera angles should have been shown. There was only one or two camera angles that were shown. We’ve got more angles in IPL. We’ve got 10 different angles in IPL. I don’t know why in a world event like this, there was no ultra motion that was seen or any kind of zoomed image was seen. That is what I was a little disappointed with,” he added.

His counterpart, Pat Cummins, meanwhile, said, “Probably the best umpire in the world, he knows the rule book, he’s seeing every angle. “I’d probably back his decision more so than emotional, passionate fans who are looking at a big screen from 100 metres away.”

