  • WTC Final 2023: Nasser Hussain questions' Hardik Pandya's absence; Ricky Ponting explains

WTC Final 2023: Nasser Hussain questions' Hardik Pandya's absence; Ricky Ponting explains

Nasser Hussain questioned Hardik Pandya's absence from India's Test squad for WTC Final 2023 as bowlers struggled on Day 1.

Hardik Pandya while playing for India in England in 2018. Reuters

India made a disastrous start to the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 against Australia on Wednesday despite winning the toss. Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first but some wayward bowling from Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur allowed the Aussies to take control on Day 1 as they posted 327/3 with Travis Head scoring a century.

WTC Final: How India’s bowling fell to pieces on Day 1

As Indian bowlers toiled at The Oval, former England captain Nasser Hussain questioned the absence of seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya from India’s squad. The veteran while speaking during the commentary added that India’s playing XI lacks balance overseas in the absence of Pandya.

“At the toss this morning, it was so apparent that India were not sure about their side and Australia were crystal clear and Cameron Green has a lot to do with that. He just balances the side away from home in England. He is the sort of cricketer that India would have loved to have. Of course, Shardul Thakur is a seam-bowling all-rounder of kinds. In India, you’ve got Jadeja, Ashwin and Axar Patel. They are complete all-rounders in Indian conditions but what about a seam-bowling all-rounder when you go overseas? Where is Hardik Pandya?” Hussain asked during the final session’s play on Wednesday.

Read: Gavaskar slams Team India for leaving out Ashwin

To Hussain’s question, Ricky Ponting shared that Pandya was asked about making himself available for the WTC final but he refused the offer as he felt it would be unfair to current Test players.

“That’s the one line that was mentioned in commentary earlier today. He made it clear that he feels his body won’t get through the rigours of Test cricket. He was thrown up in a game like this what do you think about playing in a game like this, just a one-off Test just to help the balance of the side? And his reply apparently was that he didn’t feel it was fair on everyone else who have been through this journey in the last couple of years leading into this game,” Ponting said.

Earlier in March, ahead of the ODI series at home against Australia, Pandya was asked about the same and the cricketer had point-blank said that it would be unethical.

“No. I am an ethically very strong person. I haven’t done 10 per cent to reach there. I am not even a part of 1 per cent. So me coming there and taking someone’s place will ethically not go well.”

“If I want to play Test cricket, I’ll go through the grind and earn my spot. Hence, for that reason I will not be available for the WTC final or future Test series until I don’t feel that I have earned my spot,” Hardik had said.

Updated Date: June 08, 2023 11:41:21 IST

