Sunil Gavaskar slammed Tem India for leaving out Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 against Australia. The Aussies finished Day 1 of the Test on 327/3 as Indian bowlers failed to make use of the pace-friendly conditions.

Gavaskar felt that India missed a trick by not playing Ashwin, a decision that he said was beyond his understanding. The legendary cricketer was also not happy with Umesh Yadav’s performance as he gave away 54 runs for no wickets in 14 overs.

WTC Final: How India’s bowling fell to pieces on Day 1

“India missed a trick by not playing Ravi Ashwin. He’s the No. 1 Ranked bowler. You don’t look at the pitch for players like him. You are playing a World Test Championships final, and you don’t pick the number one bowler in Test cricket. This decision from Team India is beyond my understanding. I would have picked him in place of Umesh Yadav, who was out of action and looks out of rhythm,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Ashwin, the No 1 ICC Test bowler, also did not play a single Test when India toured England in 2021. The off-spinner, however, is the most successful bowler against left-handers. He has 229 dismissals again left-handed batters in Test cricket.

Gavaskar added that it was “shocking” that India did not decide to pick Ashwin despite the bowler’s impressive record against left-handers and Australia having plenty of them.

“There are four left-handed batters in this Australian side, and he has traditionally done well against them. It is shocking that there isn’t any off-spinner in this side,” Gavaskar added.

