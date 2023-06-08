Team India’s bowlers struggled on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at The Oval, allowing them to post 327/3 from the 85 overs that were bowled.

And Day 2 began in frustrating fashion for India, when pacer Mohammed Siraj bowled the opening over of the day.

Steve Smith, batting on 95, had hit Siraj for consecutive boundaries off the second and third ball of the over to get to his century.

The incident happened in the fourth ball of the over. Siraj proceeded with his runup to bowl to Smith, but Smith backed away in the last minute, citing some spider cam issues. However, Siraj did not take this well as he threw the ball at the stumps in frustration.

Smith was eventually dismissed for 121 in the 99th over by Shardul Thakur, while Travis Head made 163 before getting out in the 92nd over by Siraj. Smith and Head forged a 285-run stand for the fourth wicket.

At the time of writing this report, Australia were 400/6 with Alex Carey (13*) and Mitchell Starc (4*) unbeaten.

Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur have taken two wickets each.

