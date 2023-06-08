Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Australia LIVE SCORE, WTC Final Day 2: Rohit Sharma's side eye early wickets after Day 1 toil

WTC Final 2023 India vs Australia LIVE Score, Day 2 Updates: India will be looking for quick wickets in the first session after Australia scored 327/3 on Day 1 of the World Test Championship final.

After a poor Day 1, India will look to bounce back with early wickets against Australia in WTC final. ICC Image

Australia Vs India At Kennington Oval, London, 07 June, 2023

07 June, 2023
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

Australia

327/3 (85.0 ov)

Final
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
14:30 (IST)

Shastri feels India should have batted first

"From what came out today, the mindset was to field if they won the toss, hence the choices in the bowling department -- four seamers one spinner," Shastri told ICC. "If the mindset was positive you'd want to bat, rough it out in the first session and see if you can put 250 on board. Don't think too big 250-260 and if the conditions got better and you saw the first session through, you could have got more."

14:17 (IST)

Head in brilliant form

Travis Head's counter-attacking knock put Australia in command on Day 1. The batter scored 146 not out at a strike rate of 93.59 and in just 156 balls. He in fact has been in terrific form lately.

Since November last year, the left-hander has scored 906 runs in 14 innings at an average of 82.36.

14:08 (IST)

Bowling coach explains Ashwin decision

“It is always a very difficult decision to drop a champion bowler like him (Ashwin). Looking at the conditions in the morning we thought an additional seamer would be beneficial,” India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said at the end of Day 1’s play.

“It has also worked in the past for us. Seamers have done well out here for us. You can always look back and say that additional spinner would have been beneficial but we took the call looking at the conditions.”

13:57 (IST)

Ganguly criticises Rohit's captaincy

Sourav Ganguly was not happy with Rohit Sharma's field placements. India opened up the field after Travis Head started playing his shots and Ganguly felt that the decision allowed Australia to collect easy runs.

“I thought they let Travis Head get off the hook very easily. I know he has been in good form, he has scored a lot of runs, but still they were 76/3. I think Rohit Sharma with his field placements at that stage probably allowed some easy runs to happen and now Australia are in a good position," he said.

13:48 (IST)

Gavaskar slams India for leaving out Ashwin

R Ashwin's absence from India's playing XI became a big talking point and legendary Sunil Gavaskar has slammed India for their decision as Australia scored over 300 runs on Day 1.

“India missed a trick by not playing Ravi Ashwin. He’s the No. 1 Ranked bowler. You don’t look at the pitch for players like him. You are playing a World Test Championships final, and you don’t pick the number one bowler in Test cricket. This decision from Team India is beyond my understanding. I would have picked him in place of Umesh Yadav, who was out of action and looks out of rhythm,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

13:43 (IST)

Where Indian bowling failed?

As we pointed out in our analysis, the change bowlers — Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja — allowed the game to get away from India. They lacked discipline. Umesh and Shardul gave away 129 runs in 32 overs for just one wicket, while Jadeja leaked 48 runs in 14 overs with no success.

13:33 (IST)

Welcome to LIVE coverage of the Day 2 of the WTC final 2023 between India and Australia. Indian bowlers were made to toil hard despite making a good start and reducing Australia to 76/3. Travis Head's unbeaten hundred and Steve Smith's 95 not out helped Australia end the day on 327/3. India will need quick wickets to get back into the game. We will bring you the latest updates as we build up for Day 2. Stay tuned...

Highlights

title-img

India vs Australia LIVE Updates, WTC Final Day 2: Team India have a mountain to climb as they get ready for Day 2 proceedings in the WTC Final 2023 on Thursday. Australia finished Day 1 on 327/3 and have Travis Head and Steve Smith batting on 146 and 95 respectively. Cameron Green, Alex Carey and Pat Cummins are still to bat and they could help the Aussies post a mammoth first innings total.

If that happens, India must be livid with how they performed on Day 1 of the Test and allowed the momentum to slip away despite taking three wickets early on after Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first in pace-friendly conditions.

The green top and overcast weather forced the captain to leave out No 1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, but after a good start, Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Travis Head.

Usman Khawaja got out on a duck, David Warner made 43 and Marnus Labuschagne added 23, but it was Head who changed the complexion of the day by his blistering innings.

An aggressive batter by nature, Head started playing his shots from the start as he dismantled India’s plans. Skipper Rohit started to remove the close-in fielders and quickly Head had a spread-out field as he scored 146 not out.

His innings also allowed Steve Smith to prosper and he ended the day on 95 not out from 227 balls despite struggling for fluency at the start.

For India, the backup bowlers — Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur — had a poor day, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja also proved to be ineffective. The form of the bowlers made Ravichandran Ashwin’s omission look like a match-turning moment.

Umesh and Shardul together gave away 129 runs in 32 overs for one wicket, while Jadeja leaked 48 in 14 without any success. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each and in 39 overs together gave away 144 runs.

The lack of discipline in bowling became India’s bane on Day 1 and they will need to take quick wickets on Day 2 to mount a comeback. For Australia, the plan will be simple, just more of the same.

Updated Date: June 08, 2023 14:23:00 IST

